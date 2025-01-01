Menu
Hunk Maybe I'm wrong. We all make mistakes, boss. That's why they put the rubber on the ends of pencils.
Dippy 'Dip' Well I dink an' I dink' an' I dink an' I can't rememba da numba. Den I rememba da building but I forget da floor. But den I check every room an' whoever she is she ain't dare.
Hugh 'Baby Face' Nuttin' for nuttin' kid.
Dippy 'Dip' What a fine ding to do to a kid, a fine ding, a fine ding.
Hugh 'Baby Face' [Hugh doesn't give a street kid money when the kid doesn't deliver] Nothing for nothing, kid.
[the police are looking for Tommy after he has a fight with Philip Griswald and then injures Philip's father]
Dave Connell Don't worry, Drina. He knows his way around - he can take care of himself.
Drina Gordon He can take care of himself too well. How can he have done such a thing? Where does he learn about knives and...
Dave Connell He had an expert teacher.
[refers to Martin]
Dave Connell Anyway it's not hard to learn in a place like this.
Drina Gordon But he's not a bad kid - not really bad. He never has been.
Dave Connell The famous 'Baby Face' Martin used to live on this block. He wasn't such a bad kid either at first. He was smart and brave and decent... at first.
Drina Gordon Like Tommy, you mean. Ever since he was a little kid I've tried to teach him what's right. I don't know what else to do - I've tried to bring him up decent.
Dave Connell Aw, what chance have they got against all this? They gotta fight for a place to play, fight for a little extra somethin' to eat, fight for everything. They get used to fightin'. "Enemies of society" it says in the papers... why not? What've they got to be so friendly about?
Hugh 'Baby Face' [in disgust, finding out what Francey's profession is] Why didn't you get a job?
Francey They don't grow on trees.
Hugh 'Baby Face' Why didn't you starve first?
Francey Why didn't YOU?
Francey You can stay, nobody will recognize your face.
Hugh 'Baby Face' Yeah,
[shows her his fingers]
Hugh 'Baby Face' but you can't change these. I've tried three times with battery acid, it doesn't work.
Milton 'Milty' You think I'm some dope?
Spit Yeah, a dope what smells on ice.
Tommy Gordon Stand up to him, Milty. Stand up to him.
Milton 'Milty' What's a matter? You wanna fight?
Spit Yeah.
Milton 'Milty' Ya do?
Spit Yeah!
Milton 'Milty' Well, join the army!
Dave Do you like him?
Kay Yes i... .i liked him. I was pretty hard up when i met him and tired of being hard up. He's been good to me.
Policeman on Morning Beat Come on. Move along. On your way.
