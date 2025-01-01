[the police are looking for Tommy after he has a fight with Philip Griswald and then injures Philip's father]

Dave Connell Don't worry, Drina. He knows his way around - he can take care of himself.

Drina Gordon He can take care of himself too well. How can he have done such a thing? Where does he learn about knives and...

Dave Connell He had an expert teacher.

[refers to Martin]

Dave Connell Anyway it's not hard to learn in a place like this.

Drina Gordon But he's not a bad kid - not really bad. He never has been.

Dave Connell The famous 'Baby Face' Martin used to live on this block. He wasn't such a bad kid either at first. He was smart and brave and decent... at first.

Drina Gordon Like Tommy, you mean. Ever since he was a little kid I've tried to teach him what's right. I don't know what else to do - I've tried to bring him up decent.