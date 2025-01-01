[the police are looking for Tommy after he has a fight with Philip Griswald and then injures Philip's father]
Dave Connell
Don't worry, Drina. He knows his way around - he can take care of himself.
Drina Gordon
He can take care of himself too well. How can he have done such a thing? Where does he learn about knives and...
Dave Connell
He had an expert teacher.
[refers to Martin]
Dave Connell
Anyway it's not hard to learn in a place like this.
Drina Gordon
But he's not a bad kid - not really bad. He never has been.
Dave Connell
The famous 'Baby Face' Martin used to live on this block. He wasn't such a bad kid either at first. He was smart and brave and decent... at first.
Drina Gordon
Like Tommy, you mean. Ever since he was a little kid I've tried to teach him what's right. I don't know what else to do - I've tried to bring him up decent.
Dave Connell
Aw, what chance have they got against all this? They gotta fight for a place to play, fight for a little extra somethin' to eat, fight for everything. They get used to fightin'. "Enemies of society" it says in the papers... why not? What've they got to be so friendly about?