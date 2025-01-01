Doctor Gogol To be near you like this is more happiness than I've ever known.

Yvonne Orlac But Dr. Gogol, quite frankly, I asked you here to come here to talk about Stephen, and you must tell me the truth. Will he ever be able to play again? I mean, as he used to play?

Doctor Gogol Her thoughts are only for him!

Yvonne Orlac He's my husband and I love him.

Doctor Gogol Is there no room in your heart, even pity for a man who has never known the love of a woman but - but who has worshiped you since the day he first walked by that absurd little theater...

Yvonne Orlac Dr. Gogol, please.

Doctor Gogol Oh, I can't be silent any longer! You are a woman, you must have known!

Yvonne Orlac Yes, yes, I knew of your feelings for me. I traded on them. And since you saved Stephen I feel deeper friendship for you than for anyone, but I can give you nothing else in return.

Yvonne Orlac Nothing. Even if I didn't love him, there's something about you that...

Doctor Gogol Repulses you.

Yvonne Orlac Frightens me.

Doctor Gogol You are cruel! But only to be kind.