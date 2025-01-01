Assistant Prefect
Here's the American journalist you sent for.
Reagan, the American Reporter
[to Assistant]
Hiya, kid.
[to Rosset]
Reagan, the American Reporter
Hello, chief.
Prefect Rosset
Ah, Monsieur Regan. You're the gentleman who's going to cover this execution?
Reagan, the American Reporter
Yeah, I wish they'd cover it so I can't see it. You know I got a weak stomach.
Prefect Rosset
This Rollo is an American.
Reagan, the American Reporter
Yes, that's why it'd make a good story for our paper.
Prefect Rosset
The fact is we're anxious to avoid undue sensationalism in the American papers.
Reagan, the American Reporter
Oh, I know what you mean. I'll use a soft pencil.
Prefect Rosset
Thank you. And if as you say your nerves are a little weak, I suggest you bring a flask of cognac.
Reagan, the American Reporter
Nah, gin, chief. Gin for executions, beer for birthdays, wine for weddings, and champagne...
[kisses fingertips]
Reagan, the American Reporter
oh ho, champagne!
Prefect Rosset
For what?
Reagan, the American Reporter
You ask that and you're a Frenchman?