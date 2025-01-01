Molly BloomTo whoever answered that the worst thing that can happen in sports is getting 4th place in the Olympics: Seriously? Fuck you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge FoxmanThis courthouse is located within spitting distance of Wall Street. I know this from my personal experience trying to spit at it. The men and women who work there will commit more serious crimes by lunchtime today than the defendant has committed in this indictment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Molly BloomYou know what makes you feel okay about losing? Winning.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Molly BloomBecause it's my name... and I'll never have another.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harrison WellstoneIn Mike Davidoff's phone, intercepts alone, just Davidoff, your name comes up 19 times! "We need Molly..." "Get Molly..." "Bring Molly." It strongly suggests you were important to his business, so it's hard for me to believe that someone with your savvy and obvious intellect...
Molly Bloom[interrupting him]They're talking about the drug. "Get molly" "Bring molly" "We need molly" It's... they're talking about the drug 'ecstasy'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Douglas DowneyThere's a poem... a famous... uh... a poem about... thoughts left unexpressed. "Two roads emerged from the woods. Do they explode? I dunno" You like poetry?
Molly BloomA survey was taken a few years ago that asked 300 professionals one question, "What's the worst thing that can happen in sports?" Some people answered losing a game 7, and other people said getting swept in the 4. Some people said it was missing the world cup, and some Brazilians said it was losing to Argentina. Not just in the world cup. Anytime, ever in any contest. But one person answered that the worst thing that can happen in sports is 4th place at the Olympics.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Molly BloomThis is a true story, but except for my own, I've changed all the names and I've done my best to obscure identities for reasons that'll become clear.
Larry BloomI didn't know you got beaten up until I read it in your book. It was a hell of a way to learn about it, you should know. And if I'm hiring someone to find the guy who did it then I'm hiring someone to kill him.
Molly BloomHe played tight, didn't give a lot of action and always got his money in good, which means he was running the odds. In other words, he was playing poker and the others were gambling. And he won.
Charlie JaffeyYou look like the cat that ate the canary and then told the canary's parents about it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie JaffeyMolly Bloom does not belong in a RICO indictment, are you outta your minds? She does not belong in a mob indictment, she raked a game, that's it, for seven months two years ago. Why? Because she was giving credit in the millions and she didn't want to use muscle to collect. She's had opportunity after opportunity to greatly benefit herself by simply telling the real stories she knows. I have the forensic imaging going back to 2007: text messages, emails, movie stars, rock stars and billionaires who were explicit - some of them married with kids - but that's the tip of the iceberg. A guy comes this close to being named U.S. Ambassador to Monaco, he's withdrawn from consideration at the last minute and nobody knows why. She does. CEOs with college-age mistresses, an SVP of an investment bank who wanted her to help him put a marked deck in the game, the head of a movie studio who texted her that a particular star was too black for his taste, J. Edgar Hoover didn't have this much shit on Bobby! She could've written a best seller, she could have been set for life, she's got the winning lottery ticket and she won't cash it. She settled the Brad Marion suit for a half a million dollars just so she wouldn't have to testify and that was only the first time you guys cleaned her out. Your office took every dollar she had in a Constitutionally fucked up seizure and then you put the IRS on her to tax the money you seized? I've been in those strategy meetings. You broke her back so she couldn't possibly afford to defend herself. And now she has an opportunity to guarantee her own freedom by just... 'providing some color'... and she still won't do it. This woman doesn't belong in a RICO indictment, she belongs in Congress. She belongs in the pulpit of a synagogue, she belongs on a box of Wheaties. So yes I am, I'm imploring you to do the right thing. She knows nothing about the three Mikes. She knows nothing about Taiwanchik or the TGO or insurance fraud. Between the two of us we've appeared in front of this judge 28 times as prosecutors and not once has he deviated from our sentencing recommendations, he's not gonna start now. I know you've been putting this bust together for three years and there's no one who doesn't want to see mobsters in jail, including and especially the only person in this room who's had one of them put a gun in her mouth. Probation. Community service. Or better yet, consider that all she did was run a poker game exactly the same way every casino in America does and drop the goddamn charges.
Harrison Wellstone[turns to Molly]Do you have anything you'd like to?