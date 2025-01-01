Menu
The Garage Movie Quotes

[Sidorin offers to expell Anikeeva]
Anikeeva What? You're betraying me?
Sidorin Betraying on time is not betraying. It's foreseeing.
Professor I demand for my protest to be written down into the protocol!
Chairman Sidorin We'll remember your protest, Professor, but we can't write itdown, for the protocol was eaten.
Market Director So, you are an activist! Say, how much did you pay the guy to get you knocked up? The boy must have been brave to go there...
Sidorin Really, now. That's out of line.
Yakubov Go to hell!
Market Director I would, but the door is locked.
Malayeva Earlier you strip-searched me, now let's all poke around in my bed. I've never been married and probably never will be. As for the kid - I'll have another one if I want. These days, a husband isn't necessary. The most important thing in a woman's life is her children. Do you know how many women there are out there, who are like me? And I am happy. And my little boy is happy. As for the money that I supposedly paid, how did your filthy mouth ever let something like that fall out? If you really must know, I had a perfectly ordinary affair with a married man. He chose his family. You wanted to humiliate me, but it's only yourself you have humiliated.
Marina I beg you, don't tell me your name. You will forever remain for me the son of Miloserdov.
Market Director If a woman with looks like that is fighting for justice, it's a safe bet she's single.
Anikeeva Let the minutes reflect the sale of our Motherland.
Miloserdov's Son When this nonsense is over, how about we go to my place for breakfast?
Marina I've never been invited to breakfast before. Usually, men suggest dinner.
Miloserdov's Son I am an innovator.
Marina I realize I look like the kind of woman who can be seduced over dinner, lunch, or even breakfast.
Miloserdov's Son Next you are going to say you are not like that.
Marina No, I won't say that. But I won't have breakfast with you, either. My breakfasting days are over.
Miloserdov's Son It's a little early for that, no?
Marina My recent husband has forever made me lose my appetite.
