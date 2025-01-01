Yakubov Go to hell!

Earlier you strip-searched me, now let's all poke around in my bed. I've never been married and probably never will be. As for the kid - I'll have another one if I want. These days, a husband isn't necessary. The most important thing in a woman's life is her children. Do you know how many women there are out there, who are like me? And I am happy. And my little boy is happy. As for the money that I supposedly paid, how did your filthy mouth ever let something like that fall out? If you really must know, I had a perfectly ordinary affair with a married man. He chose his family. You wanted to humiliate me, but it's only yourself you have humiliated.