Kinoafisha Films The Mercy The Mercy Movie Quotes

Clare Crowhurst My children will still need a father, and I will still need a husband.
Sir Francis Chichester A man alone on a boat is more alone than any man alive.
Ronald Hall Give me five-hundred words on this Donald Crowhurst.
Donald Crowhurst [quoting Robert Scott] "Dreams are the seeds of action." We'd all do well to remember that.
Mr. Best How far are you going today?
Donald Crowhurst Oh, just staying locally. Practising for a longer haul, though.
Mr. Best Really? Any place in particular?
Donald Crowhurst Round the world.
Ian Alone on a boat for nine months? You're either drunk or mad.
Donald Crowhurst Well, then we should have another drink immediately, so that we can rule out madness. As Chichester said, "any fool can circumnavigate the world sober, it takes a really good sailor to do it drunk." Same again?
Donald Crowhurst [voice over] During his lifetime each man plays cosmic chess with the devil. It's difficult to know who's winning, because God plays with one set of rules, the devil plays with the other exactly opposite set of rules. But one thing is clear. The only real sin is the sin of concealment.
Sir Francis Chichester Because to only do what has been done before is to live one's life in the shadow of other men.
Reporter Will you be entering, Sir Francis?
Sir Francis Chichester No, no, I've had my fun. Wild horses wouldn't drag me back to the sinister Southern Ocean. I believe a man said that the waves there measured not in feet and inches, but in increments of fear.
Donald Crowhurst I'm out here alone!
[From Trailer]
Mr. Best We had a hand in this. We put pressure on the man!
[First lines]
Rachel Crowhurst Are there horses in the Horse Latitudes?
Donald Crowhurst No, sweetheart. Story has it that many years ago when the Spanish sailed to the West Indies they brought their horses with them, and sometimes they ran out of wind and then they ran out of fresh water as well.
Sir Francis Chichester The only thing that I can imagine that would test a man more than sailing around the world in a boat alone, stopping only once, is not stopping at all. And "The Sunday Times" has asked me here today to announce just such a challenge. There will be a cash prize for the man who comes first, and a prize for the man who is fastest.
Rodney Hallworth Donald Crowhurst wanted to be famous. Now, he's about to be.
[Last lines]
Simon Crowhurst What do we do now?
Clare Crowhurst Every day I want you to welcome Daddy home with open arms. Even the parts you don't understand. Because that's what you do for some you love who hss gone away. Even if they don't make it back.
