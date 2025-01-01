Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Flower of My Secret The Flower of My Secret Movie Quotes

The Flower of My Secret Movie Quotes

Leo Macías Except for drinking, everything's difficult for me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ángel What writers do you like?
Leo Macías Mainly women. Adventurous, suicidal, lunatics like Djuna Barnes, Jane Bowles, Dorthy Parker, Jean Rhys, Flannery O'Connor, Virginia Woolf, Edith Wharton, Isak Dinesen, Janet Frame. I write about them in my article, "Pain and Life".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blanca Take your phosphorous pill.
Leo Macías Ah, yes. It doesn't help my memory, but it makes me horny. Phosphorous is an aphrodisiac.
Blanca What's that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ángel I want contact with human flesh. And you're the only flesh around here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Betty An operation is like a melon. You have to open it to see if it's good or if it's rotten.
Leo Macías You're right.
Madre de Leo Now she's a philosopher.
Betty The philosopher is constipated and going to the bathroom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Betty I won't be operated on while I'm alive. When I'm dead, do what you want with me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Macías First shower, since you want to so much, then we'll fuck. then we'll rest, then we'll fuck again. and then who knows?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Macías You can go when Paco arrives and come back tomorrow evening.
Blanca Señora, I rehearse in the evenings.
Leo Macías Then the next day. I want time alone with my husband.
Blanca Of course! Lots of sex!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Macías God, I don't believe in you, but help me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paco Stop pressuring me. I'm blocked, I can't speak!
Leo Macías The great strategist, the specialist in major conflicts!
Paco There's no war that compares with you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ángel I must have drunk too much.
Leo Macías Yes. And you revealed the flower of your secret.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madre de Leo [to Leo] Since you started with that weight-loss nonsense, you've really gone downhill. Ángel, don't ever go on a diet.
Ángel Don't worry, I love to eat.
Madre de Leo And you're handsome that way. She was a chubby little girl. She weighed ten pounds when she was born, after two days of labor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Betty What must be done for you to face reality? What must we do for you to accept reality?
Leo Macías Not hide it from me.
Betty How if your whole world can fall apart because your boots are too tight?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madre de Leo Shut up, crab face!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rosa You're going to drive me nuts.
Madre de Leo You know who you remind me of? Of my sister. You're the splitting image of her, may she rest in peace. Those same beautiful lunatic eyes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Macías Life is so incredible! So cruel and so paradoxical. So unpredictable and sometimes so fair.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Macías You've come to pay? How many fucks will clear up the debt? How much am I worth?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ángel Playing soccer is strictly forbidden! From now on, only ballet. If a top can spin, I can dance.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madre de Leo I was imagining it. My poor child! So young and already like a cow without a cowbell.
Leo Macías Like a cow without a cowbell?
Madre de Leo Yes, lost, with no direction, drifting, like me.
Leo Macías Like you?
Madre de Leo I'm like a cow without a cowbell too. But, at my age, that's more normal. That's why I want to live in the village. When we women lose our husband, because he's died or left with another woman, we have to return to a place where we were born. Visit the village chapel, sit outside with the neighbor and pray with them., even if you're not believers. Because if we don't, we get lost, like a cow without a cowbell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ángel Do you remember "Casablanca"?
Leo Macías Yes.
Ángel The first time Ingrid Bergman enter's Rick's? They both sit down at the same table. Bogart is rigid, speechless from emotion. Ingrid asks him if he remembers the last time they'd been together. It was in Paris. He answers, stone faced: "I'll never forget that day. The day the Germans occupied Paris, the Germans wore gray and you wore blue." You wore blue the day you fled from your life and ran into mine.
Leo Macías I don't remember it.
Ángel I'll always remember it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alicia Reality! We have enough reality in our homes! Reality is for newspapers and TV. Look at the result. With so much reality, the country's ready to explode! Reality should be banned!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Macías Everyday I wear something of yours. Today I'm wearing the boots you gave me. Remember how you had to take them off because I couldn't do it alone? Seeing them reminded me of you and I put them on in your honor. Now they're too tight. Sometimes the memory of you, like these boots, oppresses my heart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Manuela Who will you give the organs to?
Doctor B Whoever needs them most.
Manuela You wouldn't give them to an Arab?
Doctor A We give them to whoever needs them most, regardless of their race or creed.
Manuela I've read that some really rich Arabs buy everything on the black market.
Doctor B That happens in Third World countries.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Macías You should take her out.
Rosa She doesn't want to go out.
Madre de Leo Why should I? To be killed by a skinhead or run over by a car? Those skinheads always stare at me.
Rosa It's because she calls them hippies and dirtbags. And there are only two around here.
Madre de Leo I can't even see if they're skinheads or yuppies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rosa Can't you find someone else? I haven't danced for so long, my kidneys are in bad shape.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Betty Let's sit on the sofa, this chair hurts my coccyx. Your sister loves those chairs with all that gold. She's like a gypsy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ángel I love the title "Pain and Life".
Leo Macías It's from a Bola de Nieve song.
Ángel I know it. "If I only have pain and life left, my love, don't let me live!" Relating Djuna Barnes with the "Cuban feeling" is new, but it makes sense.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Macías Don't you wear the robe I gave you?
Betty No, it's too beautiful to wear.
Leo Macías You should wear it.
Betty It's better in the closet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alicia People buy our books to forget the sordidness of their lives, to dream even if it's a lie. Coffee?
Leo Macías No, thanks.
Alicia Who'll dream of people who live in a seedy slum like the living dead? Who'll identify with a protagonist who works emptying shit out of hospital bedpans, who's got a junkie mother-in-law and a faggot son who's into black men? Have you gone nuts?
Leo Macías Maybe, but reality's like that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Macías This is like the film, "The Apartment."
Ángel Yes, it is. In that film, Shirley MacLaine falls in love with someone who isn't the person she's really in love with.
Leo Macías I'm in love with the person I think I'm in love with.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paco Calm down, we'll get to bed soon enough.
Leo Macías We have to catch up. If not, I'll screw the first man I see. It's the phosphorus, you know.
Paco What?
Leo Macías You don't remember? My memory pills. They're aphrodisiac. With you gone, I'm going to end up an erotic writer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paco We said we'd park our problems during the war.
Leo Macías I'm sorry, I'm not made of steel! You can't park me like a car!
Paco Can't you try to understand the situation?
Leo Macías What's to understand? Between me and your work, your work wins.
Paco I'm trying to save many lives!
Leo Macías Why not save mine?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madre de Leo Remember, Leo?
Leo Macías Mama, how would I remember that?
Madre de Leo No, I mean the poem I wrote about the village: Beautiful is the morning, Leo, The sunlight sparkles, The flowers offer their perfumes, The orchard is rustling, From branch to branch, without stopping, The joyous birdies flutter and sing, And their chirping enchants me, You can hear the soft bleating, Of flocks of sheep, That stand out against the pasture, Like snowflakes, Here stands a small hut, Home for shepherds, There a white cottage, Whiter than a lily, Afterwards we come to a farm, Next to the farm, there's a garden, Next to the garden, a house, And next to the house, a church, The hill is covered with oaks, The valley with fruit, And the river with many trees...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Student Protesters The President will cure you from the flu! The President will cure you from the flu! The President will cure you from the flu! The President will cure you from the flu! The President will cure you from the flu!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Macías This reminds me of the end of "Rich and Famous". Two friends, writers, making a toast, alone, far from the world in front of a fire.
Ángel Yes. But, you don't drink and it was New Year's Eve. That's why they toasted.
Leo Macías Give me a drink and I'll make it New Year's Eve.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Macías Defenseless against the lurking madness.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Macías I don't want to write against. I have enough negative things in my life, I don't want to add more, especially if you pay me for it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ángel Do you specialize in a genre?
Leo Macías No. I prefer to write about what I like and avoid Spanish literature.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more