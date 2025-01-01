Judy Brown Guess what, Paddington?

Paddington [drinking from the teapot] H'm?

Judy Brown The steam fair's coming to town.

Judy Brown I'm going along tonight to write about it in my newspaper.

Jonathan Brown Who's going to want to read about that?

Judy Brown Everyone! They travel the world in a old steam train! I thought you'd love it!

Jonathan Brown I do. Don't tell anyone, OK? Not cool.

Mary Brown Why don't we all go?

Henry Brown Good idea!

Mary Brown Your father's a dab hand at coconut shy. Bullseye Brown they used to call him.