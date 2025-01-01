Menu
Paddington 2 Movie Quotes

Paddington 2 Movie Quotes

Paddington Aunt Lucy said: "If we're kind and polite, the world will be right."
Barry the Security Guard Attention all units: An unusually attractive nun is causing mayhem in the cathedral dome. Activate emergency protocol. Stop that stunning sister!
Mr. Curry [into megaphone] We don't want him here.
Henry Brown No, of course you don't. YOU never have! As soon as you set eyes on that bear you made up your mind about him. Well Paddington's not like that. He looks for the good in all of us and somehow, he finds it! It's why he makes friends wherever he goes. And it's why Windsor Gardens is a happier place whenever he's around. He wouldn't hesitate if any of *us* needed help! So stand aside, Mr Curry. 'Cause we're coming through!
Knuckles McGinty I don't do nothin' for no one for nothin'.
Phoenix Buchanan Exit bear, pursued by an actor... ugh!
[falls into train car]
Henry Brown Would you excuse us a moment?
[flicks a switch]
Henry Brown What are you doing?
Mary Brown Talking to the nice men.
Henry Brown Nice men? Mary, we can't trust these people. I mean look at them! Talk about a rogues' gallery. Hideous! And as for that bearded baboon in the middle, he's hardly got two brain cells to rub together.
Knuckles McGinty We can still hear you, Mr Brown. That was the light you turned off. The microphone is on the other side. It's got 'microphone' written on it.
Warden Walker Paddington Brown. Ten years, for grand theft...
Paddington Oh! But I...
Warden Walker ...and grievous 'barberly' harm.
Mary Brown You wanted to get that book so Aunt Lucy could see London, didn't you?
Paddington It was always her dream.
Mary Brown Well we thought... why look at London in a book? When she could see the real thing.
[doorbell rings]
Mary Brown Why don't you go and answer that?
Phoenix Buchanan [laughs] Oh very very funny. Anyway! They do say that at Madame Kozlova's all your dreams come true. So, if you had one wish tonight what would it be?
Paddington Oh that's easy. I'd like to get my Aunt Lucy a birthday present.
[the crowd all say 'Aw']
Mary Brown [quietly] Darling.
Knuckles McGinty I want those petits fours NOW!
Chakrabatics Instructor Open your minds, and your legs will follow.
Paddington [buried under a mound of sacks of oranges] These sacks are awfully heavy.
Knuckles McGinty Well, take them one at a time, then!
Paddington Right. One at a...
[Knuckles throws a sack on him]
Paddington ... time.
[crossing back and forth carrying a single orange:]
Paddington One juicy orange. Two juicy oranges. Three juicy oranges. Four juicy...
Knuckles McGinty [angrily] Now what are you doing?
Paddington Taking them one at a time!
Knuckles McGinty ONE *SACK* AT A TIME!
Paddington Have you ever been fired, Mr. Brown?
Henry Brown Well, no. But, er... are you, you quite sure you're ready for the workplace, Paddington?
Mrs. Bird Well I believe you, Mary.
[sotto voce:]
Mrs. Bird Actors are some of the most evil, devious people on the planet.
Mary Brown Are they?
Mrs. Bird They lie for a living.
Mary Brown Crikey.
Mary Brown What happened to the man I married? He'd have believed me.
Henry Brown Oh, him. He's gone.
Phoenix Buchanan But! I do have a little bit of good news that might turn your frown, upside down.
Mary Brown Oh yes?
Phoenix Buchanan It looks...
[crosses his fingers]
Phoenix Buchanan ... fingers, fingers, fingers - as though the funding may be coming through for my one-man show.
Mary Brown Oh. Right.
Phoenix Buchanan It's an evening of monologue and song featuring some of my better-known characters. Would you like a little preview?
Judy Brown Guess what, Paddington?
Paddington [drinking from the teapot] H'm?
Judy Brown The steam fair's coming to town.
Paddington Unh!
Judy Brown I'm going along tonight to write about it in my newspaper.
Paddington H'm!
Jonathan Brown Who's going to want to read about that?
Judy Brown Everyone! They travel the world in a old steam train! I thought you'd love it!
Jonathan Brown I do. Don't tell anyone, OK? Not cool.
Mary Brown Why don't we all go?
Henry Brown Good idea!
Mary Brown Your father's a dab hand at coconut shy. Bullseye Brown they used to call him.
Henry Brown Well, not anymore. Coconuts are a young man's game.
Mr Barnes [giving Paddington a lift on his dustcart] Clear the road! This is a refuse emergency!
Judge Gerald Biggleswade Don't shush me, Gertrude! I have just been spilled upon by chilled liquid!
Mary Brown Mysterious things have been happening all over town.
Phoenix Buchanan Oh yes?
Mary Brown Strange characters turning up at every landmark in that book.
Phoenix Buchanan Are they!
Jonathan Brown So - when can we expect to see Mr Buchanan back on stage?
Felicity Fanshawe Phoenix? Oh I wouldn't hold your breath, darling.
[laughs]
Felicity Fanshawe No, no, no, don't get me wrong. He's a TERRIFIC actor. But there is a teensy little problem.
Judy Brown Really?
Felicity Fanshawe He won't work with other people. Thinks they... 'dilute his talent'.
Phibs Don't worry! I used to be a restaurant critic. It's not as bad as it looks.
Paddington Oh!
[chokes on the prison gruel]
Phibs It's worse.
Warden Walker Forget the medic... better send a priest.
Phoenix Buchanan [brandishes a sword] Stage combat. Level Four.
Mrs. Bird [grabs a nearby rifle] Well, where I come from, *laddie*... they teach you never to bring a knife to a gunfight!
[cocks the rifle]
Phoenix Buchanan I think you'll find that fires plastic darts.
Mrs. Bird [fires a dart into the middle of his forehead] So it does.
Phoenix Buchanan [pulls off the dart] Whereas this sword - looks very sharp!
Knuckles McGinty [nervously] You don't have to tell me about hard stares, I practically invented them. Pretty good for a bear, though, I'll give you that.
[Judy and Jonathan Brown telephone Phoenix and play a recording of Felicity Fanshawe that they have secretly recorded. Phoenix doesn't realise it is a recording and thinks he is speaking to Felicity]
Felicity Fanshawe [recording] Nice buns, by the way.
Phoenix Buchanan I beg your pardon?
Felicity Fanshawe [recording] Really nice buns.
Phoenix Buchanan Thank you, darling. I've never had any complaints about Mr and Mrs Botty-Cheek.
Phoenix Buchanan Oh, well that sounds entirely... plausible.
Henry Brown Does it? Great! Well, I'm delighted to say that everything seems tickety-boo.
Phoenix Buchanan Wonderful.
Henry Brown So! I'll nip back to the office and get the boys to type that up ASAP. And we'll hope to see you soon!
Phoenix Buchanan Indeed! Perhaps next time, *not* in your pyjamas. Ah-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha.
Mary Brown [laughing] He's such a silly one!
Phoenix Buchanan Now, now.
