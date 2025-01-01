Menu
Kinoafisha Films Animal Farm Animal Farm Movie Quotes

Animal Farm Movie Quotes

[The laws of Animal Farm are being read]
Snowball No animal shall drink alcohol. No animal shall sleep in a bed. Four legs good, two legs bad.
[The chickens are very annoyed at this rule]
Squealer Wings count as legs.
[The chickens realize that Squealer is right]
Group of sheep Four legs good, two legs bad. Four legs good, two legs bad.
Snowball [continuing the reading of the laws] No animal shall kill another animal. All animals are equal.
Narration Spoken by And that night the pigs drank to Boxer's memory, in the whisky they had bought with Boxer's life.
Narration Spoken by [last words] To the animals, it now seemed that their world, which may or may not some day become a happy place to live in, was worse than ever for ordinary creatures, and another moment had come when they must do something about it...
Napoleon Loyal followers, on farms owned and operated by pigs, there is order and discipline. Own lower animals do more work and eat less than other on farms.
[gives medals]
Napoleon With this, we encourage you to make your lower animals work even harder and eat even less! To a greater Animal Farm! For peace and plenty under pig rule!
[Benjamin, outside imagines Napoleon's face assimilating that of Jones; he suddenly sees through the resemblance]
Napoleon To the day when pigs own and operate farms EVERYWHERE.
[pigs clapping and cheering, as Benjamin had already left the window]
[first lines]
Narration Spoken by To the world we all know, which may or may not be the best world possible, once again Springtime had come. But all the magic of Spring was not enough to conceal the misery of Manor Farm.
Napoleon [overhearing the animals mourning over the loss of their executed comrades] The revolution is now complete. We have no more use for that song. Singing it is now forbidden under penalty of DEATH!
Maurice Denham
