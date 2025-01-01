Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Wrong Turn 2: Dead End Wrong Turn 2: Dead End Movie Quotes

Wrong Turn 2: Dead End Movie Quotes

Nina Papas [looking at a barrel of toxic waste that reads may cause birth defects] Birth defects? No shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dale Murphy [still standing after being shot twice with arrows by Pa] Is that all you got, bitch?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Jake Nice ride. You want to take it for a spin?
Nina Papas Why not? It's the least this fucked up family owes us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dale Murphy Say hello to the Mrs. from me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dale Murphy [pointing gun at the old timer] You so much as fart, old man, and you're dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dale Murphy [notices dynamite] Who you blowin' up, old-timer?
Old Timer Oh, just the trout. Only way to bring 'em to the surface. Dynamite stuns 'em. Then they float like lily pads, and I just scoop 'em up.
Dale Murphy [notices picture of the man and his wife] Pretty wife.
Old Timer Yeah, that's my Delilah. Gave me the happiest days of my life. God bless her soul. You know, you one lucky son of a bitch. Lotta folk go in them woods. Never seen one come out. I stay clear of them myself.
Dale Murphy How many of those freaks are out there?
Old Timer Hard to know. More than the ones you run across. That's for sure.
Dale Murphy What are they?
Old Timer Oh, just like you and me, brother, 'cept uglier... and a lot stronger. Hey, I hit one of them young'uns once in my pickup. He popped up and just kept goin'. It's the chemicals changed 'em. Pulp mill shut down near 30 years ago... and left a mess. And the poison killed off all the game. Most folks 'round these parts left. There's one family that stayed on in this holler... and pretty soon their babies started gushin' out of their mama's womb... just as ugly as them trout I got hangin' out there. And then they grow up, have kids of their own. Turned out even worse. You gonna stay for a bite? Fish is ugly, but they fry up real good.
Dale Murphy No. Much obliged, but I gotta get goin'.
Old Timer Well, if you're gonna head out to get your friends, settle the score... best jump to it before it gets dark. You don't wanna be out in them woods at night.
Dale Murphy Why do you stay, old-timer?
Old Timer Well, I could never leave. Gotta stay close to my young'uns.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
M Uhh, can we keep this between us? Mara's sort of "the one".
Elena Whatever. I'm just going to stay here and tan.
M Cool.
Elena Oh M! Tell Mara I said hi.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nina Papas What I saw... was real!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jonesy Okay, from now on, you'll be the uptight lesbian sister I never had. Deal?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amber You dont get it, do you? I'm not into men!
Jonesy Whoa... you're a lesbian? How hot is that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jonesy Shit ghost!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amber So, where are M and Elena?
Jake Down by the lake, filming the "X" rated version of the show.
Jonesy Yeah, alright, I'm gonna see you guys later!
[he gets up to leave, then holds his stomach, and groans]
Jonesy Ooh, god. I'm so stuffed, sex is gonna have to wait!
[farts]
Jonesy Shit ghost!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Tommy Hello?
Kimberly It's dead out here and I'm hating you about now. What kind of agent are you?
Tommy You'll find the road, Kimberly. Look, it's 4 a.m. in LA. Can I go back to sleep?
Kimberly I was up all night on the red-eye, and it wasn't first class like you promised.
Tommy Give me credit for the car. Nice ride, huh?
Kimberly Yeah, whatever. By the way, these directions suck! This project sucks.
Tommy Hey, it's a great opportunity.
Kimberly It's a reality show pilot.
Tommy Hey, you sang your way to the top seven the last time you were on TV. Now you're the star. You're Kimberly fucking Caldwell! You're the only celebrity they've got!
Kimberly If I'm such a celebrity, Tommy, get me a movie.
Tommy Look, Kimster, your Q Score's gonna go way up and you're gonna have a chance to win 90 grand!
Kimberly I thought it was 100.
Tommy Well, I get 10 percent, remember?
Kimberly Wait, there's a turnoff.
[stops at a fork in the road]
Tommy Look, I got power yoga in like 2 hours. Did you find it yet?
Kimberly I don't know. There's some old paper mill here but there's nothing about it on the map.
Tommy Yeah, yeah, yeah, that's gotta be it! Look, Kimbo, you can't afford to make a wrong turn here. You really don't have the time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elena [to Jake] You wanna get, eh - wet?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jake [to the freak] Hey, get off her!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more