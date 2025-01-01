Jacques, Friend of Morin Alas, ideals can't always be realized. We either accept of reject life as it's been given to us.

Edgar Morin, Himself You have to adjust?

Jacques, Friend of Morin Precisely. I admire and envy anyone who can fully adjust. I'm split internally, intimately. I give up on part of myself.

Edgar Morin, Himself And what happens to the rest?

Jacques, Friend of Morin Well, I keep it intact. Or rather, I preserve it.

Edgar Morin, Himself What part of you is that?