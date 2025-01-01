Jean Rouch, Himself
Landry, have you noticed the number on Marceline's arm?
Landry, African Immigrant
Yes.
Jean Rouch, Himself
What do you think it is?
Landry, African Immigrant
I've no idea.
Jean Rouch, Himself
No idea? How about you, Raymond?
Raymond, African Immigrant
I know that sailors wear tattooed numbers, but she's not sailor. I don't know what it means. A tease?
Landry, African Immigrant
Why a number?
Marceline Loridan Ivens, Herself
A heart would look better.
Raymond, African Immigrant
It's not a phone number, too long.
Marceline Loridan Ivens, Herself
First of all, it's not a V, it's a triangle. Half of the Jewish star. The Jewish symbol is the six-pointed star. On the other hand, it isn't my phone number. I was sent to a concentration camp because I'm a Jew. This is the number I was given in the camp.
Nadine Ballot, Herself
Do you know what a camp is?
Raymond, African Immigrant
Yes. Yes, I've seen a film about them. "Night and Fog."