Kinoafisha Films Chronicle of a Summer Chronicle of a Summer Movie Quotes

Chronicle of a Summer Movie Quotes

Sophie - the cover-girl People are bored everywhere now. But boredom comes from within. If you've got an inner life, you're never bored.
[first lines]
Jean Rouch, Himself This film was made without actors, but lived by men and women who devoted some of their time to a novel experiment of "cinéma vérité."
Jacques, Friend of Morin Alas, ideals can't always be realized. We either accept of reject life as it's been given to us.
Edgar Morin, Himself You have to adjust?
Jacques, Friend of Morin Precisely. I admire and envy anyone who can fully adjust. I'm split internally, intimately. I give up on part of myself.
Edgar Morin, Himself And what happens to the rest?
Jacques, Friend of Morin Well, I keep it intact. Or rather, I preserve it.
Edgar Morin, Himself What part of you is that?
Jacques, Friend of Morin The real me.
Edgar Morin, Himself This film, unlike standard cinema, places us back into life. People react to the film as they do in life. They're not being guided, we don't direct the audience. We don't say, this one's nice, this one's not, this one's bright. These are people the audience could meet, so they're thrown off, they feel they're on the spot, and they reject that. Others are moved.
[repeated line]
Marceline Loridan Ivens, Herself Are you happy?
Landry, African Immigrant Saint-Tropez is a town, in some ways a village. It reminds me of black Africa. The same old houses and red roofs. Saint-Tropez! Everybody talks about it, even in my forest, in my African bush, I'd heard of Saint-Tropez.
Jean Rouch, Himself You've just seen yourself on-screen. Edgar and I would like your opinion. Children first. Véro? Did you like what you saw?
Véro - 12 Year Girl Charlie Chaplin's better.
Jean Rouch, Himself We wanted to make a film about love, but it turns out to be about indifference, or, if not indifference, one that triggers off a reaction, not necessarily a sympathetic one.
Edgar Morin, Himself It's the difficulty to communicate.
Henri - un artiste We don't worry about happiness. It's an empty word anyway. Happiness, unhappiness, it's all one. Unhappiness is meaningless, it shouldn't be in the dictionary. Grief is another matter, but not unhappiness.
Landry, African Immigrant I find women in Saint-Tropez funny. They wear bikinis and do all they can to attract attention.
Sophie - the cover-girl They wear extravagant dresses just because they're in Saint-Tropez.
Landry, African Immigrant To think that in Africa, in some regions, women wear leaves to hide their sex, and the French colonialists make fun of us. But in a bikini a woman hides nothing at all.
Sophie - the cover-girl It's no great fun being a model. By now I'm getting used to it. I've got to make a living and publicity photos pay a little. That's why I do it. Those who don't need to can always blame me. They're always the first to ask for a picture, because back home, it looks good to have a snap taken with a Saint-Tropez girl. They show it to their friends, it makes them happy.
Landry, African Immigrant Had it been between Congolese and Ivorians, a national of Guinea would not feel involved. But when a white man oppresses the black - all the African states were colonies once - when whites crack down on an African state, we all feel a share in the other's sufferings.
Marceline Loridan Ivens, Herself I agree. It's not quite the same, but if there is anti-Semitism in any country at all, I feel involved, I can't tolerate it. Whether a German Jew, Polish, Russian or American, it's the same to me.
Sophie - the cover-girl So sweet and simple with their little push-up bras! There are lots of stars here and they draw the directors. So all the little Parisian girls come down here with their bikinis and tight pants, their long hair and mascara, their eyes made up just so. They all hope to meet a director. They've got everything but brains, which few of us have.
Jean Rouch, Himself Landry, have you noticed the number on Marceline's arm?
Landry, African Immigrant Yes.
Jean Rouch, Himself What do you think it is?
Landry, African Immigrant I've no idea.
Jean Rouch, Himself No idea? How about you, Raymond?
Raymond, African Immigrant I know that sailors wear tattooed numbers, but she's not sailor. I don't know what it means. A tease?
Landry, African Immigrant Why a number?
Marceline Loridan Ivens, Herself A heart would look better.
Raymond, African Immigrant It's not a phone number, too long.
Marceline Loridan Ivens, Herself First of all, it's not a V, it's a triangle. Half of the Jewish star. The Jewish symbol is the six-pointed star. On the other hand, it isn't my phone number. I was sent to a concentration camp because I'm a Jew. This is the number I was given in the camp.
Nadine Ballot, Herself Do you know what a camp is?
Raymond, African Immigrant Yes. Yes, I've seen a film about them. "Night and Fog."
Jean Rouch, Himself When you leave home in the morning, do you have a plan for the day?
Marceline Loridan Ivens, Herself Sometimes, when I leave home, I have things to do. But I don't necessarily do them. I never know what I'll do the next day. I live by the principle that tomorrow's another day. For me, adventure is always just around the corner.
Henri - un artiste I'm a painter. I've got no theories. Paintings the way I learn. I love it. I paint to understand the painting of others.
Angelo, Factory Worker You don't mind being black?
Landry, African Immigrant No. I don't mind. I got a trick. I knock on a a door. If it opens, I get in, if it stays shut, I go away.
Jacques, Friend of Morin I think that the tragedy of our times is that you're less and less able to choose your work. You don't get into anything, you fall into it. You must have, if not a degree, a job, a regular employment to get an ID card, a work permit. What's a man today? An identity card, a bundle of forms! That's what a man is today. Everybody can't be an artist or a craftsman. You're a drudge. You have to fight boredom all day long, you don't care about your work, it doesn't mean a thing to you. But of course you have to do it, to endure, until 6:00pm.
Edgar Morin, Himself And after 6:00pm?
Jacques, Friend of Morin After 6:00, you try to become yourself again. You work until 6:00, and then you're another man.
Edgar Morin, Himself What does that man do?
Jacques, Friend of Morin He's vibrant, he's alive! Maybe he's still a prisoner, maybe the other one has handcuffed him. But I think we should get less involved with so-called regular work, and always more with life on the fringe.
Edgar Morin, Himself Is there anything you believe in?
Jacques, Friend of Morin I believe in life. In the possibility of fulfillment. In spite of everything and because of everything.
Marceline Loridan Ivens, Herself I'd never marry a black.
Nadine Ballot, Herself Me neither. Because of the kids.
Jean Rouch, Himself Why?
Marceline Loridan Ivens, Herself For me, there's no connection whatsoever. I'm not a racist, I can understand marrying a black; but...
Angelo, Factory Worker But you don't like Negroes!
Jean Rouch, Himself You're a racist sexually.
Marceline Loridan Ivens, Herself I'm not. It's not racism. I can have sex with someone I fancy, not with someone I don't.
Jean Rouch, Himself So, you don't fancy blacks?
Marceline Loridan Ivens, Herself I still don't think it's possible. Just because I don't feel like it. But I remember, two years ago, on Bastille Day.
Angelo, Factory Worker You weakened?
Marceline Loridan Ivens, Herself I didn't; but, I remember it was the first time at a July 14th ball, that I danced with a black.
Marceline Loridan Ivens, Herself The Place de la Concorde is empty. Empty as it was 20, 15 years ago. I don't remember. "Pitchipoi." "You'll see we'll go there, we'll work in factories. We'll see each other on Sundays," father said. And you'd tell me, "You're young, you'll come back. I'll never return." And here I am, Place de la Concorde. I came back, you didn't. When I saw you, we'd already been there six months. We fell into each other's arms. Then that bastard SS officer rushed and hit me in front of you. You said, "She's my daughter." He threatened to hit you too. You had an onion in your hand. You put it in mine and I passed out. When I saw you, you asked, "How about Mother and Michel?" You called me your little girl. I was almost happy to be in the camp with you, because I loved you so. Papa. Papa. How I wish I could have you now.
Landry, African Immigrant Blacks, in France, are usually liked for their dancing. I wish people would like blacks for other reasons than dancing.
