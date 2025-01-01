Lowenthal Listen to that music, Glocken. Don't try to tell me you don't react to that music.

Glocken Schmulz.

Lowenthal Hmph, tell me, Glocken, now honestly, when you hear that music, wherever you are, don't you have a special feeling about being a German?

Glocken I'll tell you, Leaven's honor, honestly, when I hear that music, wherever I am, I have a special feeling about being a dwarf.

Lowenthal Ah, I remember being thousands of miles from home in a movie theater in New York; they put on a picture of the funeral of the Kaiserin Victoria. That good woman, how much she meant to all of us.

Glocken [rolls eyes] You are German, aren't you? You are the most German person I have ever met.

Lowenthal [chuckles] Oh, I want to show you something. I take it out every once in a while and look at it when I want to feel good.

Glocken Well, the order of the Iron Cross, second class - and a war hero besides. You may be the biggest fool on this whole boat.

Lowenthal [looks offended] Why do you say that?

Glocken [says agitated] Where have you been during this voyage?

Lowenthal Do you think this boat is a cross-section of the German people? Huh, no. You don't know the average German the way I know him. The people that produced a Goethe, a Beethoven, and a Bach are not to be sneezed at, you know.

Glocken Fifty percent of the people who produced a Goethe, a Beethoven, and a Bach voted for Rieber's party last week!

Lowenthal [grumbles disagreed] Forty-four percent.

Glocken Lowenthal, you are blind; you're absolutely blind! You can't see what's going on in front of your own face.

Lowenthal What do you mean? Ah, you mean this business about the Jews? You don't understand us. The German-Jew is something special. We are Germans first and Jews second. We have done so much for Germany; Germany has done so much for us. A little patience, a little good will; it works itself out.

[scoffs endearingly]

Lowenthal Huh, listen, there are nearly a million Jews in Germany. What are they going to do? Kill all of us?