Kinoafisha Films Ship of Fools Ship of Fools Movie Quotes

Ship of Fools Movie Quotes

Rieber Lowenthal, you know it is a historical fact that the Jews are the basis of our misfortunes.
Lowenthal Of course.
Rieber You agree?
Lowenthal Of course. The Jews and the bicycle riders.
Rieber The bicycle riders? Why the bicycle riders?
Lowenthal Why the Jews?
Bill Tenny What do they got against the Jews? Back home we don't have anything against the Jews. Hell I never even saw a Jew until I was fifteen.
Mary Treadwell Maybe you were too busy lynching negros to take time out for the Jews.
Mary Treadwell If you can't get what you want, you damn well better settle for what you can get.
Freytag Doesn't it bother you that you and that little man are the only two Germans not at the Captain's Table?
Lowenthal Do you think that bothers me? Besides, I like that little man; what kind of salesman do you think I would be if I couldn't deal with a situation like that? A salesman is supposed to deal a difficult situation and overcome it. Listen, it's not a new story: white men hate black men, Muslims hate Buddhists-that's the way it goes. There's prejudice everywhere. It does no good to give it back. You have got to use your noogin'.
Lowenthal Listen to that music, Glocken. Don't try to tell me you don't react to that music.
Glocken Schmulz.
Lowenthal Hmph, tell me, Glocken, now honestly, when you hear that music, wherever you are, don't you have a special feeling about being a German?
Glocken I'll tell you, Leaven's honor, honestly, when I hear that music, wherever I am, I have a special feeling about being a dwarf.
Lowenthal Ah, I remember being thousands of miles from home in a movie theater in New York; they put on a picture of the funeral of the Kaiserin Victoria. That good woman, how much she meant to all of us.
Glocken [rolls eyes] You are German, aren't you? You are the most German person I have ever met.
Lowenthal [chuckles] Oh, I want to show you something. I take it out every once in a while and look at it when I want to feel good.
Glocken Well, the order of the Iron Cross, second class - and a war hero besides. You may be the biggest fool on this whole boat.
Lowenthal [looks offended] Why do you say that?
Glocken [says agitated] Where have you been during this voyage?
Lowenthal Do you think this boat is a cross-section of the German people? Huh, no. You don't know the average German the way I know him. The people that produced a Goethe, a Beethoven, and a Bach are not to be sneezed at, you know.
Glocken Fifty percent of the people who produced a Goethe, a Beethoven, and a Bach voted for Rieber's party last week!
Lowenthal [grumbles disagreed] Forty-four percent.
Glocken Lowenthal, you are blind; you're absolutely blind! You can't see what's going on in front of your own face.
Lowenthal What do you mean? Ah, you mean this business about the Jews? You don't understand us. The German-Jew is something special. We are Germans first and Jews second. We have done so much for Germany; Germany has done so much for us. A little patience, a little good will; it works itself out.
[scoffs endearingly]
Lowenthal Huh, listen, there are nearly a million Jews in Germany. What are they going to do? Kill all of us?
Glocken [looks frightened]
Lowenthal How old are you?
Elsa Sixteen.
Lowenthal Adolescence. What is adolescence? Adolescence is a time when people worry about things there's no need to worry about. Sixteen... I promise you, at seventeen you will be even more charming than you are now. At twenty-one, you will be gorgeous. And at twenty-five... devastating! And I won't stand any arguments!
Lowenthal I like people; if you look for it, you can find something good in anybody.
Bill Tenny I was in Vercaruz trying to teach them greasers to play ball. Man, they tried to poison me. You know, I had the runs for three weeks.
Mary Treadwell How interesting. I'd like to hear more about it.
Lowenthal You are sure, you are not Jewish?
Glocken [makes iffy hand gesture] Reasonably sure.
Lowenthal You resemble a brother-in-law of mine in Stuttgart.
Glocken [chuckles] That's the way it is, people are always mistaking me for someone else.
[both chuckle at the humor due to his unique appearance]
[first lines]
Glocken [walks up to the ship's railing] My name is Karl Glocken, and this is a ship of fools. I'm a fool, and you'll meet more fools as we go along. This tub is packed with them: emancipated ladies, ball players, lovers, dog lovers, ladies of joy, tolerant Jews, dwarfs - all kinds. And who knows, if you look closely enough, you may even find yourself on board.
Mary Treadwell Everybody on this ship is in love. Love me whether or not I love you. Love me whether I am fit to love. Love me whether I am able to love. Even if there is no such thing as love. Love me.
Bill Tenny [Drunk] You know what I think?
Glocken No.
Bill Tenny I think you're a sawed-off intellectual.
Mary Treadwell Tell me. Wouldn't it unnverve you to have an affair with me?
[last lines]
Glocken Oh I can just hear you saying - 'what has all this to do with us?'... Nothing.
[chuckles and walks away off the boat]
Jenny Brown I think I've been happiest when I was dancing... sometimes I wish that I'd tied a tape measure to my ankle when I danced all my life - then I could tell you how many miles I traveled when I was happiest.
Jenny Brown David's an artist. A wonderful one. He's caught up with social conscience right now, but he'll get over that.
Mary Treadwell Is it serious?
Jenny Brown I never felt about anybody the way I do about David. Only that David thinks a woman should follow three paces behind - with slippers.
Mary Treadwell Men usually do. My husband certainly did.
La Condesa I'm sure you never have any problems sleeping.
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann No, never.
La Condesa Tell me your secret.
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann A clear conscience, of course.
La Condesa [sarcastically] That's a neat trick: having a clear conscience when you work as a doctor on a ship which has six hundred people living on an open deck.
Bill Tenny Hey, did I tell you what happened to me down in Veracruz? When I was comin' through immigration? Well, I'm standin' in line, you see. I see this clerk down there, and I holler out, "Hey, Pancho, get over here." Just bein' friendly like. Now, back home, we call a taxi driver "Mac" or a pullman porter "George". Well, this little nigger - now, you know these coast Mexicans got mostly nigger blood in them, I'm told - but he just looks up and stares at me. The next thing I know, everybody's goin' ahead of me in this line. Then, I realize, that this little nigger resented it.
David I think I'll turn in.
Glocken Me, too.
Bill Tenny You don't know what its like to be out there and the crowd's yellin' for you to deliver. And they start talkin'. Pitchers they talk. "You can't hit a curve ball on the outside corner." And from then on out, that's all you see is curve balls on the outside corner. So, you've had your big chance. And you have muffed it. Now, I can still hear my old man yellin' at me from the stands, even though he wasn't there,"Big wheel, you are a bum! You are a bum just like me."
Glocken You know, I think you're being a bit harsh on yourself, Herr Tenny.
Bill Tenny A bum.
Glocken You know, I travel a lot. My folks give me some money, not much, but some. They are more comfortable when I'm not around, but you know what I find? I find the most amusing things about people are their guilts that they drum up for themselves. For instance, I estimate that there must be at least 873 million people in the world who don't even know what a curve ball on the outside corner is. So, I think it a bit excessive for you think that you have muffed your whole life just because you couldn't hit it! Paddle or no paddle.
Lowenthal You aren't Jewish, are you?
Glocken No. I have my own minority group.
Lowenthal They usually leave a Jew a table of his own, on a boat like this. Why do you think they put us together?
Glocken It's their way of being friendly.
Mary Treadwell You are not young Mrs. Treadwell. You have not been young
[strikes match]
Mary Treadwell for years.
[lights cigarette]
Mary Treadwell Behind those old eyes, you hide a sixteen year old heart. Poor fool.
[puts cigarette out]
Mary Treadwell Is that what men really find attractive?
[tweaks hair and poorly applies makeup]
Mary Treadwell Baby, you just haven't managed to grow up, Mrs. Treadwell - of Murray Hill, Virginia.
[puts down makeup]
Mary Treadwell Now,
[spritzes on perfume]
Mary Treadwell you can paint your toenails gooey
[looks distressed]
Mary Treadwell ... you know how it ends don't you - alone, sitting in a cafe, with a paid escort.
[starts to cry]
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann What are you laughing at?
La Condesa My house has been burned, they have taken everything I had - now I am being taken to prison to an island I know nothing about, and you are giving me a Sunday School sermon.
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann Who puts 600 people on a deck with only two outlets to wash?
Lt. Huebner Huh, you don't know them; they wouldn't wash if they could. You don't know what pigs they are.
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann The deck is to be cleaned. Bring the hoses out.
Lt. Huebner The hoses?
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann Bring the hoses out, I said!
Lt. Huebner I cannot turn the hoses on them.
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann It's better to turn the hoses on them than for them live this way, no?
Bill Tenny What's the matter? Don't you make any money paintin'?
David No.
Bill Tenny Oh, now wait a minute. Come on, wait a minute. You mean to tell me that you work at somethin' that you can't make a livin' off, so you got to take a job to make enough money to go on workin' at the work you can't live on?
Glocken But that is the heroic life. That is the way men who trust themselves can afford to live.
Glocken I am sorry. I don't mean to pry. You know, the distasteful curiosity of the nonparticipant.
David What's the matter?
Jenny Brown Twenty-six days in separate beds. It's probably a very good thing. We'll get to know each other. We'll find out whether we have anything going for us besides sex.
La Condesa To think, isn't it wonderful: two strangers on a ship - we will never meet again. We can talk - we can talk like friends, or even lovers... we can talk like two people who meet on the other side of the grave.
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann Keep talking.
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann I wonder if it's true, that life is as stupid and meaningless as it seems to be on this ship.
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann [looks enchanted] You're so strange. Sometimes you're so bitter, then you're soft and warm like a child.
La Condesa [smiles plainly] I'm just a woman
La Condesa [to Dr. Schumann] My darling... my love... for once let's kiss in broad daylight.
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann You just can't take pills every time you can't sleep or any time you want to be stimulated or sedated.
Lizzi Spoekenkieker Do you know what they say in Mexico? Mexicans loathe the Americans, hate the Spaniards, distrust the English, admire the French, and love the Germans.
Rieber That is all very nice. I am glad they say those things, but, as far as I am concerned, after a few weeks in Mexico, you can keep the Mexicans too.
Graf What would you do with the money you want? Huh? I've seen you watch that gypsy dancer's buttock as she walks on the deck. I will not nourish your lust.
David Look, I need all the help I can get. I need someone who can believe in a man who hasn't proven himself yet. Someone to be there. To be for me.
Glocken Couldn't Fräulein Brown be that?
David Fräulein Brown is a modern woman. Their needs are a lot more complicated than our mother's were.
Mary Treadwell Oh, we put up a wonderful front in public. We were everybody's favorite couple, but, in private, it was something else again. He was jealous of me. So jealous of me, that he hit me. He hit me till I bled at the nose.
Jenny Brown I wonder whether David would beat me.
Rieber That is the difficulty! No one is ever willing to accept a new idea!
Bill Tenny I never could hit a curve ball on the outside corner.
Glocken I beg your pardon?
Bill Tenny I never could hit a curve ball on the outside corner.
Glocken That's very interesting. What does it mean?
Mary Treadwell What a wonderful sky. I'm sure you and your wife watch clouds together. I wish there was someone to watch clouds with me.
Jenny Brown You never were any good at that! It has a zipper, remember?
Capt. Thiele What should I tell them this time?
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann Tell them anything you like. Tell them I had to fix the toilets.
Fat Man God? There is not God down here. You know what I would do if God were here? I would curse him to his face. I would spit in his face! I would turn him down into his own Hell!
Fat Man Miracle? What miracle? Can you make us a miracle? Can you get us out of this slop and into the upper decks where a man can breathe? That is a miracle!
Jenny Brown I can't be what you want me to be. And I know what you need. You need someone just to be there, just to deny herself for you. Oh, David, I wish I could be like that, but I can't. I just can't!
David Jenny, I know you can.
Jenny Brown Well, it means leaving me with nothing. You know, nothing.
David Jenny, do you know what I need? I need something very simple. I need a woman. But that's so difficult for you, isn't it? You're so full of competition. Do you know how empty it is, how frustrating it is, to reach out for something, and then you find it isn't there?
David You say my work is the most important thing in my life. It is! But that's the way I am. I can't help it. And whoever she is, my wife is just going to have to put up with that. She's going have to live a life for *me*.
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann When I had my heart attack, there was a dream I had. You can talk about death - I've seen it many times as a doctor - but you never know what it's like until it happens to you... I dreamt I had already died. I dreamt I was in a box with sweat broke out all over my body. I wanted to cry out 'I can't be dead, I haven't lived!'.
Capt. Thiele Who has?
Rieber A toast! A toast to the German woman. The most beautiful in the world.
Capt. Thiele I'm glad to get out of Veracruz. The whole damn country is ready to explode. Well, did you get a look at them? Anything interesting? Anything interesting at all?
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann There is a dwarf. That high.
[holds his hand level with his hip]
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann A couple of young American painters. And a Jewish salesman - with an infectious sense of humor.
Capt. Thiele Women, Willie. Women!
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann Well, a rather attractive middle-aged American woman, but I'm afraid she's too far from the cradle for you.
Capt. Thiele Those are the kind that can sometimes appreciate what they are getting.
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann What are you laughing at?
La Condesa My house has been burned. They've taken everything I had. Now, I'm being taken to prison to an island I know nothing about. And you're giving me a Sunday school sermon.
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann You can put your robe back on, now.
La Condesa You gonna help me?
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann Your Doctor may have helped you to often.
La Condesa I'm very helpless at this moment.
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann How old are you?
La Condesa Old enough, as you can see. Much too old.
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann Forty-five?
La Condesa Not *that* old.
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann How old are you?
La Condesa Forty-two.
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann Take off your robe.
La Condesa You're sure you're the ship's doctor?
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann Oh, I am the ship's doctor.
[La Condesa removes her robe]
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann Lean forward please. What is it?
La Condesa Your hands are cold.
Rieber Shall we play again? Or, perhaps, I might suggest another game.
Lizzi Spoekenkieker What game?
Rieber Any game! One which *you* might win.
Lizzi Spoekenkieker What game do you mean?
Rieber You have no idea?
Lizzi Spoekenkieker I will not let you talk that way to me!
[turns around to leave, Rieber spanks her behind with a ping pong paddle]
Rieber So!
Lizzi Spoekenkieker Oh!
Rieber I'm sorry.
Lizzi Spoekenkieker How dare you!
Rieber I could not resist.
Jenny Brown My mother's never been satisfied with it. She taught me that a woman had to have something of her very own outside of her husband; otherwise, it was bridge games and one day a week at the hospital.
Glocken A little patience. A little understanding. The world's getting better all the time.
La Condesa What about your childhood? Did nothing gay ever happen to you, at all?
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann No. I was the perfect dupe. I believed anything anybody told me. I was full of the highest hopes and the most unbelievable innocents. However, it's true, at the age of 12, I did have an experience with the housekeeper. It left an indelible impression on me, shocked my mother to no end, and cost the poor girl her job.
La Condesa Well, There is hope for you, after all.
Glocken One of the saddest things in the world must be to see two people who feel so much for each other and who feel that they belong together and, yet, they really don't belong together at all.
La Condesa Did you ever have all the worst possible things that can happen to you, happen? Well, it gives you the most irresponsible feeling. Nothing more can happen.
Amparo Do you feel that? Only Spanish women move like that.
La Condesa What are you trying to tell me? Are you trying to tell me I'm an addict?
Mary Treadwell Forty-six. Me! Forty-six. I can't believe it. Forty-six.
Lt. Huebner Well, we Europeans are not as conscious of age as you are. Besides, when one looks as you do and arouses in people the feeling you do, does it really matter?
Mary Treadwell You're very kind, but it's the time when hearts grow cold and hard. Women lose their grace and become shrill. They run to fat or turn to beanpole. Take to secret drinking. They marry men too young for them and get just what they deserve. It's enough to scare anyone waiting for fear and loneliness to do their work.
Lt. Huebner Mrs. Treadwell, you are a very exciting woman, and you know it.
Mary Treadwell Tell me, would it unnerve you to have an affair with me?
Amparo If it were up you, I'd spend the whole voyage on my back!
Pepe I'll tell you what you are. You're something I picked up on the street when you were 14, with dirty underpants, trying to stop men for a few centavos for you and your dirty family!
Mary Treadwell My God, he stalks them like a mountain lion. Did you see the make up on those girls? Do men really find that attractive?
Lt. Huebner Some, apparently do.
Mary Treadwell Hmmm. I would think that men would like to know what they were kissing.
Amparo How old are you?
Johann I'm 19.
Amparo You're one year older than I am. Can you give me something? I'm not asking for much, but I must have something. Pepe would beat me within an inch of my life if I don't give him something.
Johann But aren't you a dancer?
Lt. Huebner Mrs. Treadwell, I am only a third grade officer on a second rate ship. It has given me the opportunity to observe people. I have seen women like you before. Forty-six year old women who are still coquettes. They travel on boats often, always searching for something. You know where that searching ends, Mrs. Treadwell? It ends by sitting in a nightclub with a paid escort who tells you the lies you must hear.
Mary Treadwell You are a most mundane, ordinary man. How extraordinary that a man like you is saying things like this to me. Probably true. I think this evenings festivities have come to an end.
Rieber Schumann? Schumann? Is that not a Jewish name?
Mary Treadwell What a hard trying race they are. English-style for breakfast, French-style for dinner. And every now and again a comfortable lapse back to sauerbraten, sauerkraut, and beans.
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann Our biggest mission in life is to avoid being fools.
[takes a sip of brandy]
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann And we wind up being the biggest fools of all.
Capt. Thiele She wants her precious needle. She doesn't want you.
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann When I think of the things I have seen on this ship. The stupid cruelties. The vanities! We talk about values? There's no values. They're done with.
Pastora I have planned something very interesting for that cheapskate. I gave him the cabin number of that snotty American bitch, Mrs. Treadwell.
Rieber I have lately got a doctor to do a series of articles advocating the extermination of all the unfit - at birth.
Lizzi Spoekenkieker That's the way it's with Herr Rieber. He is thinking all the time.
Rieber All this will be accomplished painlessly, of course. Painlessly! Not only defective or useless children, but the old too. All persons over - 60 or 65, perhaps. The same measures will be taken with Jews, of course, and any illegitimate mixtures of race. White with colored of any kind. Chinese. Negroes. And for any white man convicted of any serious crime.
Frau Lutz Herr Rieber, you are a real anti-semite. I don't know any Jews. I don't know anything about them at all.
Rieber I'm not an anti-semite! How can you say that? I'm very fond of the Arabs. I live among them for awhile and found them to be very good people.
Mary Treadwell Did you see the makeup on those girls? Do men really find that attractive?
Lt. Huebner Some apparently do.
Mary Treadwell Hmmm. I would think that men would like to know what they were gettin'
Capt. Thiele What would you have liked to have been, Willy?
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann A good doctor.
Capt. Thiele Don't you think you are?
Dr. Wilhelm Schumann Fair to middlin'.
Lt. Huebner Then why did you lead me on during this trip? You never considered my feelings at all, did you?
Mary Treadwell No. And I'm sorry for that.
