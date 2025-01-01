Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
7th Heaven
7th Heaven Movie Quotes
Diane
I'm not used to being happy... it's funny... it hurts!
Title Card
For those who will climb it, there is a ladder leading from the depths to the heights - from the sewer to the stars - the ladder of Courage.
Chico
Not bad, eh? I work in the sewer - but I live near the stars!
Chico
Don't you want to marry me?
Diane
But you never said... you love me. Couldn't you say it - just once?
Chico
I can't say it! It's too silly.
[walks around the room]
Chico
Well, this way then... Chico - Diane - Heaven!
Diane
Say it again! Say it again!
Chico
You mustn't be afraid. I'm never afraid. Never look down - Always look up. I always look up. That's why I'm a very remarkable fellow!
Boul
Run, fools! No army in the world can beat the taxi drivers of Paris!
Chico
It's wonderful the things I feel... sometimes I could reach out and touch a star!
German Soldier
They're on our heels! The whole French army - in taxicabs!
Chico
Make a tour of the boulevards - then home. Tonight I am the Bank of France!
Chico
That's why I'm an atheist-God owes me ten francs!
Janet Gaynor
Charles Farrell
Albert Gran
