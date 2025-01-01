Menu
Out Cold Movie Quotes

Out Cold Movie Quotes

Luke No regrets, that's my motto. That and everybody Wang Chung tonight.
Stumpy I was there. Yeah, it was called the '80s. Ford was President, Nixon was in the White House and FDR was running this country into the ground. I was bummin' in a hole-in-a-wall town in what is now called Utah. Some fella from Colorado shows up, starts making so called "improvements", right? Before we knew what hit us, the streets are running with latte. It got so bad that a fella that liked to, you know... smoke a little grass or drink a little ripple. Crow like a rooster, maybe challenge the mayor's son to a gentlemen's duel, was "uncouth, against God." More like bad real estate values. Stumpy had to go!
Pig Pen Carpe the Diem. Seize The Carp.
Eric Montclare Welcome to your first random drug test!
Pigpen I don't have to write a test to tell you I do drugs...
Luke Can you get an STD from a polar bear?
Stumpy Did I ever tell you about the time I invented snowboarding? Ya I don't want credit for it but they keep on giving it to me...
Pig Pen [shouts] So, are you like a crippled guy?
Barry [shouts] Naw, I'm just a really lazy guy!
Luke This uniform is really cramping my Olsen Twins. Lance, Can I get a drink for Mary Kate and Ashley?
Pig Pen [nervously] Hello Inga. I've never been a man of words, but there's something I have to say to you. Inga, I've loved you from the first time that I saw you, and I love you more than any man's ever loved a woman that he's never actually spoken to. I'm only gonna offer this once. Inga, will you... have sex with me?
[long pause]
Inga Nothing would piss off my stepfather more. Let's do this!
Lance Hey. Hot sluts with tits.
Rick Lance, you don't need to do that anymore, remember?
Lance Oh yeah. Sorry. Old habits die hard. Oh what the hell - I LOVE MEN. Who wants me?
Rick Well you don't need to do that either...
Inga Where did you get all these scars?
Luke Well, let's see. Skateboard... Truck accident... Fire hydrant.
Inga I bet each one has its own exciting story, no?
Luke No not really. I skateboarded off of a truck into a fire hydrant.
Anthony Welcome to el Matador, spanish for, The Matador.
Stumpy Rick! I'm your father!
Rick Ok whatever!
Jenny I seriously think it's time for you to move on and stop this broken-heart stuff.
Rick All right. So... you wanna hook up?
Jenny You're gonna have to try a lot harder than that, Rick.
Rick [pause, lower] Soooo... ya still wanna hook up?
[Jenny laughs]
Stumpy Oh you foolish foolish boys. This is how it all starts. I've seen it all before. I was there. I was there. Yeah! It was called the 80's! Ford was President, Nixon was in the White House, FDR was running this country into the ground. I was bumming in a hole in the wall town in what is now called "Utah". Some fellow from Colorado shows up- starts making all kinds of so called "improvements", right? Before we knew what hit us, the streets were running us with lattes!
Rick No?
Stumpy Yup!... It got so bad that a fellow that liked to, you know, smoke a little grass or drink a little ripple. Crow like a rooster! Maybe challenge the mayor's son to a gentlemen's duel, is uncouth, "Against God!" and bad for real estate values. STUMPY HAD TO GOOOO! Richard, be careful what you wish for.
Rick You got it Stump
Stumpy Be careful what you wish for!
Rick I will
Stumpy Alright?
[slams knife down onto table but into his own hand]
Rick GOD!
Stumpy [voice straining] I'm good
Pigpen [nonchalantly] You better put something on that
Stumpy [Walks away straining]
Barry So, uh, who's the "jaccuzi casanova?"
Stumpy [pointing at Luke] Yeah, that's him right there
Luke Thanks Stumpy
Stumpy They call him that because he had himself up in it, ya know? lovin' it strong.
Luke [punches Pig Pen] A little sensitivity here. Can't you see this is a dejected man?
Pig Pen Now Rick, get your dejected head out of your ass. Papa wanted you to run this mountain.
Doorman Get outta here!
Pig Pen I'm gonna take Kung-Fu and kick you're friggen ass! We'll have the party at our place... We don't need their fancy-smancy gent and their blue ropes!
[Pig Pen and Anthony run back to the door and grab the blue ropes]
Herbert 'Papa' Muntz Bull Mountain... don't go changin'!
Rick Bull Mountain is our home, and I say we do something about it!
Pig Pen Yeah! It is our town!
Jenny Yeah!
Barry So you got a plan?
Rick No.
Luke [pause] I'm in.
Anthony Me too.
Jenny Let's do it!
Pig Pen Snownook's not our home, Bull Mountain's our home.
Anthony Well technically, it belonged to the Eskimos, but we stole it fair and square.
Pigpen [holding Luke's head] Im gonna need a bucket, a paint brush, and ten pounds of salt. Lance, get his pants.
Inga I was wondering if you can make a kind of drink. It's called... what is the word in English for this...
[rubs her belly-button to signify 'fuzzy navel']
Pigpen Horny-maker!
Pig Pen Lance, if you weren't gay, you'd be a pretty weird guy.
Lance There are gonna be some hotties, some slammin' bods with pants so tight it looks like they're painted on. Man, I love chicks. And chicks love me, so it's all good.
Barry [rolls down the ramp out of the van] First floor Alaska!
Luke This suit is really cramping my Hardy Boys. It's no mystery.
Luke Well, yeah it dosen't really allow my dice to roll and by dice I mean testicles. Speaking of testicles, let me get a beer.
Rick You're pretty good with these kids. They seem to like you.
Jenny Well, I seem to have experience dealing with immature boys.
Rick Ouch.
Rick Pig Pen, when I want advice about a good Planet of the Apes film or maybe how to get the resin out of my bong I'll come to you ok? But I am not gonna take romantic advice from somebody who cannot spell romantic or advice... or bong.
Luke He's had a crush on that bench for years
Pigpen Here's what I don't get, alright, is you met this chick and you got freaky-deaky with her and then poof. She disappears. How's there a problem with that?
Luke You know I hate what they're doing to the mountain, but this is the best vanilla latte I have ever had. You can actually taste the vanilla beans... I don't like the coffee.
Stumpy Hey, Pig Pen, you ever been in one of those lesbian chat rooms?
Pig Pen No... are they good?
Stumpy [looking away] Well, I don't know.
Luke Good evening. You all know the rules of King of the Mountain. Rule number one: you do not talk about King of the Mountain. Rule number two: there are no rules.
Anthony Uh, what about rule number one?
Luke That's more of a guidline than a rule, do not interrupt!
Stumpy It's called the '80s. Ford was president, Nixon was in the White House, and FDR was running this country into the ground.
John Majors No offense short-stack but you give me the creeps.
Luke [drunk] There you are, I've been looking for you, come inside, you look so beautiful and I wanted to see if you wanted to dance...
[Anna walks up]
Luke Not you, him and his white tuxedo.
Eric Montclare Luke, why don't you shut up before my fist makes an appointment with your ass?
Luke Eric, do you notice you're always talking about sticking something in my ass, and that time it wasn't even a threat,
[grinning]
Luke technically, that was *flirting*...
Stumpy You know, the Eskimo have nine words for a hell mooch stuck in a hot tube... Hell, they only have 8 words for snow!
John Majors [re the new uniforms] You don't have to pay for 'em. We'll just deduct the cost out of your first paycheck.
