LukeNo regrets, that's my motto. That and everybody Wang Chung tonight.
StumpyI was there. Yeah, it was called the '80s. Ford was President, Nixon was in the White House and FDR was running this country into the ground. I was bummin' in a hole-in-a-wall town in what is now called Utah. Some fella from Colorado shows up, starts making so called "improvements", right? Before we knew what hit us, the streets are running with latte. It got so bad that a fella that liked to, you know... smoke a little grass or drink a little ripple. Crow like a rooster, maybe challenge the mayor's son to a gentlemen's duel, was "uncouth, against God." More like bad real estate values. Stumpy had to go!
StumpyDid I ever tell you about the time I invented snowboarding? Ya I don't want credit for it but they keep on giving it to me...
Pig Pen[shouts]So, are you like a crippled guy?
Barry[shouts]Naw, I'm just a really lazy guy!
LukeThis uniform is really cramping my Olsen Twins. Lance, Can I get a drink for Mary Kate and Ashley?
Pig Pen[nervously]Hello Inga. I've never been a man of words, but there's something I have to say to you. Inga, I've loved you from the first time that I saw you, and I love you more than any man's ever loved a woman that he's never actually spoken to. I'm only gonna offer this once. Inga, will you... have sex with me?
IngaNothing would piss off my stepfather more. Let's do this!
JennyYou're gonna have to try a lot harder than that, Rick.
Rick[pause, lower]Soooo... ya still wanna hook up?
RickPig Pen, when I want advice about a good Planet of the Apes film or maybe how to get the resin out of my bong I'll come to you ok? But I am not gonna take romantic advice from somebody who cannot spell romantic or advice... or bong.