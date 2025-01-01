Menu
Iron Will Movie Quotes

Iron Will Movie Quotes

Harry Kingsley Holy Chicago!
Harry Kingsley Once in a generation an athlete pits himself against such overwhelming odds that even the most jaded spectator finds himself cheering breathlessly.
Will Stoneman Do you think I can do this?
Ned Dodd Matters most what you think.
Will Stoneman I think you should come, is what I think.
Ned Dodd Be strong boy. Be brave. Your father will be with you always. He lives in your dreams. Trust the dogs. Trust yourself.
Will Stoneman I will.
Ned Dodd When you come to face the thing you fear let the Creator guide you.
Ned Dodd The first few days you sleep five hours. Then four, then three, then two. The last day you don't sleep. You just run. Run till the end.
Indians You have to be strong. You have to learn focus, stamina, and balance. Only the smart ones will finish. You have to run longer and sleep less. It's your only chance. You'll make friends who arn't your friends, enemies who want to hurt you. Be careful who you trust.
Will Stoneman How do I know who to trust?
Ned Dodd Trust the dogs.
Indians You have one chance. You must run at night when the others have stopped. Run with the moon. Embrace the darkenss. Grow hard with the cold. Put pain from your mind. And on the last day, when all will at night... you alone will be friendly with the dark.
Harry Kingsley You're gonna run 40 miles on fruit cake?
Will Stoneman It's a special fruitcake Mr. Kingsley.
Jack Stoneman Don't let fear stand in the way of your dreams, son.
Will Stoneman I am one day short of the finsih line. Not you or anyone else is gonna stop me. So help me or leave me alone.
Will Stoneman We started this together, we'll finish it together. It's the way it ought to be.
Will Stoneman [whistling Jack Stoneman's tune]
Becky What you whistling?
Will Stoneman I wasn't whistling anything.
Becky It was your father's tune.
Will Stoneman 'Cept I can't do it like he did.
Becky Maybe you'll find your own way.
J.W. Harper Have we come, so far that we've forgotton what it's like to start out with nothing but a dim chance and a bright hope? I will not be the one to snuff that hope gentlemen. Not I.
Will Stoneman I may be young, but I'm not dumb.
Harry Kingsley Racing through the night, driven by his own iron will with a courageous - ...
Ned Dodd Training begins now.
Will Stoneman Ned? Ned, it's cold! Ned! Ned! Mom! Mom! Mom, please, it's cold! Mom, it's cold! Mom!
J.W. Harper You're prepared to risk this young man's life to sell some newspapers?
Borg Guillarson This race, boy this is the meanest stretch of land God ever put together.
J.W. Harper The boy has the heart of a bear.
Harry Kingsley Will, do you plan to continue with the race?
Will Stoneman Not tonight.
Harry Kingsley Boy's got integrity.
Racer You'll cure him of that in no time.
Ward Will, that was incredible!
Becky Incredibly foolish! You could have been killed Will Stoneman.
Will Stoneman Well how many times is there an army truck in the middle of the street? I've been coming around this corner my whole life and has there ever been an army truck in the middle of the street?
Soldier Nice piece of runnin' there. So, how old are you pal?
Will Stoneman Seventeen
Soldier Think you'll be ready to fight a war in a year?
Will Stoneman I'm ready now, uh, war with who?
[Soldier laughs]
Soldier Stay alive buddy, your country might need you.
Will Stoneman That's for using me and my family to sell your damn newspapers, and printing pictures that are gonna make my mother worry.
Jack Stoneman Your place is where your dreams are. Now you never forget that, never.
Jack Stoneman Look son, if you want something real bad, I mean you really want it, you've got to go out where you can find it and grab it.
Will Stoneman We're barely making enough to survive, with no hope for anything better. I couldn't dream anymore about school. But when I saw this flier, I felt life getting back into me.
Will Stoneman Mom, I want to feel alive. I want to feel like Dad's alive, right here. And I don't. I don't. Mom, he was going to do this for me. Now, let me do it for him.
J.W. Harper [Watching Kingsley getting up after a punch by Will] What's tomorrow's headline, Mr. Kingsley?
Will Stoneman You're not so bad after all.
Harry Kingsley Don't go soft on me, kid.
Harry Kingsley Iron Will races to save mother's farm and go to college.
Ward Will, I'm your best friend. Don't matter what crazy thing you do. I just wish you could win.
Will Stoneman I'll win. You can bet all your money on that.
Maggie Stoneman Ten thousand dollars, Will. You don't have to die for it. If we lose the farm - ...
Will Stoneman We'll lose it fighting. But we're not gonna lose it.
Maggie Stoneman Just come home alive.
