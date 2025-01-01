Ned DoddWhen you come to face the thing you fear let the Creator guide you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned DoddThe first few days you sleep five hours. Then four, then three, then two. The last day you don't sleep. You just run. Run till the end.
IndiansYou have to be strong. You have to learn focus, stamina, and balance. Only the smart ones will finish. You have to run longer and sleep less. It's your only chance. You'll make friends who arn't your friends, enemies who want to hurt you. Be careful who you trust.
IndiansYou have one chance. You must run at night when the others have stopped. Run with the moon. Embrace the darkenss. Grow hard with the cold. Put pain from your mind. And on the last day, when all will at night... you alone will be friendly with the dark.
BeckyIncredibly foolish! You could have been killed Will Stoneman.
Will StonemanWell how many times is there an army truck in the middle of the street? I've been coming around this corner my whole life and has there ever been an army truck in the middle of the street?
SoldierNice piece of runnin' there. So, how old are you pal?