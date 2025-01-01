Ned Dodd The first few days you sleep five hours. Then four, then three, then two. The last day you don't sleep. You just run. Run till the end.

Indians You have to be strong. You have to learn focus, stamina, and balance. Only the smart ones will finish. You have to run longer and sleep less. It's your only chance. You'll make friends who arn't your friends, enemies who want to hurt you. Be careful who you trust.

Will Stoneman How do I know who to trust?

Ned Dodd Trust the dogs.