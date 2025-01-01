Louie PsihoyosWhen you factor in everything, the clearing of the land for grazing, feeding, transporting, livestock causes more greenhouse gases than all the direct emissions from the entire transportation sector.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stuart Pimm - Conservation Ecologist, Duke UniversityIf you want to know what that does get a sea-shell and drop it in a glass of vinegar. A whole variety of creatures simply dissolve into the acid ocean that we've created.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John VeronIt sounds a bit silly: change your diet and save the planet but if humans could become vegetarians now, you would make a *massive* difference.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Louie PsihoyosIt's like we're living in the age of dinosaurs *but* we can do something about it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christopher W. ClarkThe whole world is singing, clicking, grinding, whistling, and thumping... but we've stopped listening.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shawn HeinrichsWith the explosion of demand in China for shark fin soup it was estimated that 250,000 sharks were caught for the fin trade, every single day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Louie PsihoyosThe Blue Whale is the biggest creature on the planet, bigger than any dinosaur ever. Just like dinosaurs, they're going extinct.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Louie PsihoyosWe have many many ways to fix this problem. The question is are we going to do it fast enough?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Unknown voice-overStart with one thing. Find your thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lester BrownMethane is something like 22 times more potent as a climate changing gas than is CO2, so it doesn't take very much methane to make a difference.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Louie PsihoyosIt's an incredibly inefficient way of producing food. Three-quarters of agricultural land is used just to feed livestock.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael NovacekIt's difficult to estimate precisely how many species we're going to lose: In a 100 years or so we could lose up to 50% of all the species on Earth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Unknown voice-overYour life depends on the oceans breathing. And in fact animals could only exist on land after plankton in the oceans had produced enough oxygen for them to live by.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Louie PsihoyosA cow can basically fill up a 55-gallon garbage bag full of methane every day. One cow's not a problem, but now we have 1.5 billion of 'em!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Boris Worm - Marine Research Ecologist, Dalhousie UniversityWhat happens to this planet is now in our own hands.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shawn HeinrichsWe can't afford to keep making the same mistakes, because there'll be nothing left.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John VeronA mass extinction is driven by a change in the environment. And we are changing the environment precisely along the lines that can trigger off one of these great catastrophes. There's been five mass extinctions, and they've had different causes, but there's been one common factor in all of them: a massive increase in carbon dioxide. And you've never had a carbon dioxide spike like is happening now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric Goode - FounderLife wants to flourish. DNA wants to go forward. We need to be part of that.
Eric Goode - FounderLife wants to flourish. DNA wants to go forward. We need to be part of that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John VeronClimate is controlled by the oceans. Oceans are the big guys; they're in control. And the oceans now are slowly changing. And that is the danger we face today.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Unknown voice-overBy far and away the biggest factor in producing this mass extinction is destroying natural habitat or converting natural habitat into land for food.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Louie PsihoyosSharks pre-date dinosaurs. They survived four mass extinction events. And in just this one generation that I've been alive, we've cut down their numbers by about 90%.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Louie PsihoyosWe're at that tipping point now, where it's either too late or just the beginning of a movement.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Louie PsihoyosMy hope is that if you can show people the beauty of these animals, there's a chance to save these things.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Travis ThrelkelI still love the idea of sharks on Wall Street.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Louie PsihoyosEighty percent of the greenhouse gases that are caused by cities are caused by commercial buildings.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lester BrownThe more dependent we are on meat, milk, and eggs, the greater the C02 and methane emissions.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lester BrownCattle and ruminants of all kinds produce methane as a byproduct of breaking down grass and other things that they feed on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stuart Pimm - Conservation Ecologist, Duke UniversityEach year about one in a million species should expire naturally. In the next few decades, we'll be driving species to extinction *1,000* times faster than we should be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jason Hall-Spencer - Marine Biologist, Plymouth UniversityThe ocean's chemistry is changing really rapidly, scarily fast.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jason Hall-Spencer - Marine Biologist, Plymouth UniversityWhen we put carbon dioxide into the atmosphere it doesn't all stay there. Between a third and a half gets absorbed by the oceans.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jason Hall-Spencer - Marine Biologist, Plymouth UniversityI don't think it's a competition between these problems. I don't think one can be put above the other. I think it's like saying, well is global warming worse than ocean acidification or is fishing all the big fish in the sea worse than polluting it? And I think it'd be foolish to try and single out any one of them, to say This is how we're going to fix the planet's problems. We need to fight them on all fronts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Austin RichardsThe human eye is so limited. We see only a tiny little sliver of the electromagnetic spectrum. It's like if you owned a grand piano in your house but you can only hear one note on it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Boris Worm - Marine Research Ecologist, Dalhousie UniversityWhen I give a talk on plankton I say first of all let's take a breath, and let's take a second breath, and then contemplate the fact that second breath came from the ocean because it was produced ultimately by phytoplankton which produced half of the oxygen that we breathe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joel SartoreI really hope the PhotoArt isn't just some sort of an archive of the things we lost but instead it's a chance to get people interested, look these animals in the eye, and fall in love with them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joel SartorePhotoArk is my 20 year attempt to photograph every captive species on Earth. One guy's desperate attempt to get people to care. That's it. There he is, the very last Rabbs' fringe-limbed tree frog. The very last one. Chytrid fungus wiped them all out in Panama, so he's the last one. That's it. When he's gone they'll be extinct.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric Goode - FounderI think you can compare something like this, or nature in general, to the finest works of art on the planet. In my opinion more than the best Picasso, Matisse, Warhol.
Eric Goode - FounderI think you can compare something like this, or nature in general, to the finest works of art on the planet. In my opinion more than the best Picasso, Matisse, Warhol.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Louie Schwartzberg - FilmmakerWhy would we want to do anything to disrupt something that took billions of years to evolve?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Louie PsihoyosIn the Arctic, in these cold regions around the planet, underneath the lakes, underneath the oceans, there's vast, vast quantities of frozen methane that's been under there for millions of years.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jason Hall-Spencer - Marine Biologist, Plymouth UniversitySo the Arctic has been getting gradually warmer, and the methane that has been locked away for millions of years is starting to come out
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Travis ThrelkelEarly photographs were circular. Even early TVs were circular. But to make more out of the medium there was a decision made to crop it into a box. And the box has a lot to do with the way we think. My way has always been blowing up the medium into a million pieces and letting it become a something else.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Unknown voice-overThe CO2 reacts with water to form something called carbonic acid. And each year the ocean becomes more and more acidic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John VeronWhen all this gets going we will have what's called a run-away effect. That's run-away climate change. And it's unstoppable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony MalkinThe best way to move the needle when people are talking about the environment is the bottom line.