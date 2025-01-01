Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Dog Eat Dog Dog Eat Dog Movie Quotes

Dog Eat Dog Movie Quotes

Troy Bogart was the best - the king.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mad Dog [Face distorting in the mirror]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy Can you shut this baby up? No, you know how. Where's the thing you put in the fucking baby's mouth? What's it called?
Mad Dog Uh, dick?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy You ever been inside, Reverend? In the joint?
Charles Yes, sir.
Troy Well, then you know. Guy who has a past, guy who's made mistakes. They say they forgive you, but they never do. They're always lookin' at ya, tryin' to catch ya at something. All we want... heck, all anybody wants, is justice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy Fuck!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mad Dog Your problems are over, Sheila.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
El Greco Good to see ya again. Here, count it. It's $5,000 dollars. You can pay me back later. You don't even have to thank me. Just don't go wastin' it on those other fools. The gig? Uh, it's a friend of mine. Armenian dude. Former friend, actually. Uh, used to be a deputy D.A. prosecuting drug cases. So he got sick of watching himself go poor while his clients went rich, so he switched sides. Buys himself a big ol' house in Brantlow, got a little puss on the side. He's a squirrely girl, but now he has a problem. He needs some money the wife don't know about. So, get this, he's setting up his former clients for rip-offs. You'd like him, he's your kind of guy, Troy. That'd be a monkey out of east Cleveland, calls himself Moon Man. They used to call him Balloon Head til he got so much money that now they just call him Guard. He likes to play the fool. He says to my friend, the Armenian, he says, "Hey Mr. Cracker." He talks like that, says, "Hey Mr. Cracker, if you're so smart and I'm so dumb, why I got $5,000,000 and you workin' for me?" He buys himself a house up in Rocky River. Big ol' gaudy thing, and it needs renovatin'. You know that part of Cleveland? He's got a 300-pound fool he calls a bouncer. Uh, he likes to drive a bimmer 7, but not in the hood. So he's got 4, 5 little junker cars. You know, switch 'em one place, one or the other, you know how they do that. But, this is where you come in, he don't keep anything worth shit up at the Rocky River house, so you gotta find where he keeps his stash. So you've got Diesel... No, no. Not Mad Dog. Ha ha ha. No, no, really? Shit. Like the old fudge puncher said, a man kills for the thing he loves. You keep him away from me. Those paranoid types make me scared.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more