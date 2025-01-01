Menu
Disobedience Movie Quotes

Disobedience Movie Quotes

Ronit Krushka Esti, do you think I should go back early?
Esti Kuperman No... no. No, I don't think you should leave at all.
[first lines]
Rav Krushka In the beginning, Hashem made three types of creatures, the angels, the beasts, and the human beings. The angels, He made from His pure word. The angels have no will to do evil. They cannot deviate for one moment from His purpose. The beasts have only their instincts to guide them. They, too, follow the commands of their maker. The Torah states that Hashem spent almost six whole days of creation fashioning these creatures. Then, just before sunset, He took a small quantity of earth and from it He fashioned man and woman. An afterthought? Or His crowning achievement? So, what is this thing? Man? Woman? It is a being with the power to disobey. Alone among all the creatures we have free will. We hang suspended between the clarity of the angels and the desires of the beasts. Hashem gave us choice, which is both a privilege and a burden. We must then choose the tangled life we live.
Esti Kuperman Oh, Ronit...
Ronit Krushka Esti... When I saw you, I...
Esti Kuperman Yes, me too.
Esti Kuperman Please give me my freedom.
Dovid Kuperman No, no, no.
