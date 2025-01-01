The PriestThere comes a time in man's search for meaning when he realises that there are no answers. And when you come to the horrible and unavoidable realization, you accept it or you kill yourself. Or you simply stop searching.
The PriestThere comes a time in man's search for meaning when one realises that there are no answers. And when you come to that horrible, unavoidable realization, you accept it or you kill yourself. Or you simply stop searching... I have lived a blessed life. And yet every night, when I climb into bed, turn off the lights, and stare in to the dark, I wonder... Is this all there is?
Jackie KennedyThere are two kinds of women, those who want power in the world and those who want power in bed.
Jackie KennedyHis favorite was Camelot.And that last song, that last side of Camelot, is all that keeps running through my mind. Don't let it be forgot, that for one brief, shining moment there was a Camelot
The PriestJesus once passed a blind beggar on the road, and his disciples asked, Who sinned, this man or his parents, that he should be born blind? And Jesus said, Neither this man nor his parents sinned. He was made blind so that the works of God could be revealed in him. And with that, he placed mud on his eyes and told him to wash in the Pool of Siloam. And the man did, and he came back seeing. Right now you are blind. Not because you've sinned, but because you've been chosen. So that the works of God can be revealed in you.
The PriestEvery soul on this planet does. But then when morning comes, we all wake up and make a pot of coffee.
Bobby KennedyWhat do you want me to do first, Hmm? Plan the funeral or pack the furniture?
The JournalistYou left your mark on this country, Mrs. Kennedy. These past few days, that the story. Losing a president is like... It's like losing a father. And you were a mother to all of us, and that's a very good story.
Jackie KennedyThere will be great progress. There will be other great presidents. The Johnsons have been so generous to me. But there won't be another Camelot. Not another Camelot.
Jackie KennedyYou know, I used to be a reporter myself once. I know what you're looking for.
Jackie KennedyOh, I'm so ashamed of myself. Every quote out of Jack's mouth was either Greek or Roman. And that last song, that last side of Camelot, is all that keeps running through my mind. "Don't let it be forgot, that for one brief, shining moment there was a Camelot."
Bobby KennedyPeaceful? I don't know. Every time I walk by this room I'm reminded that on January 1, 1863, an ordinary man signed a document that freed four million people from slavery. So, I don't think of it so much as 'peaceful', as a place of... of profound legacy. And it's too bad that ours is totally fucking wasted.
Jackie KennedyBecause what did we.. what did we Truly accomplish? May-maybe Jack will be remembered for the way he handled the missile crisis, or MAYBE he'll be remembered for having created a crisis he was then forced to solve.