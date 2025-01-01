Menu
Jackie Movie Quotes

Jackie Movie Quotes

The Priest There comes a time in man's search for meaning when he realises that there are no answers. And when you come to the horrible and unavoidable realization, you accept it or you kill yourself. Or you simply stop searching.
The Priest There comes a time in man's search for meaning when one realises that there are no answers. And when you come to that horrible, unavoidable realization, you accept it or you kill yourself. Or you simply stop searching... I have lived a blessed life. And yet every night, when I climb into bed, turn off the lights, and stare in to the dark, I wonder... Is this all there is?
Jackie Kennedy You wonder?
The Priest Every soul on this planet does. But then, when morning comes, we all wake up and make a pot of coffee.
Jackie Kennedy Why do we bother?
The Priest Because we do. You did this morning, you will again tomorrow. But God, in his infinite wisdom, has made sure it is just enough for us.
Jackie Kennedy I believe the characters we read on the page become more real than the men who stand beside us.

Jackie Kennedy I will march with Jack, alone if necessary
Jackie Kennedy There are two kinds of women, those who want power in the world and those who want power in bed.
Jackie Kennedy His favorite was Camelot.And that last song, that last side of Camelot, is all that keeps running through my mind. Don't let it be forgot, that for one brief, shining moment there was a Camelot
The Priest Jesus once passed a blind beggar on the road, and his disciples asked, Who sinned, this man or his parents, that he should be born blind? And Jesus said, Neither this man nor his parents sinned. He was made blind so that the works of God could be revealed in him. And with that, he placed mud on his eyes and told him to wash in the Pool of Siloam. And the man did, and he came back seeing. Right now you are blind. Not because you've sinned, but because you've been chosen. So that the works of God can be revealed in you.
Jackie Kennedy Lyndon, what an awful way to begin your presidency.
Jackie Kennedy When something is written down, does that make it true?
[first lines]
The Journalist Mrs. Kennedy? They told me to come up. And I'm so sorry for your loss.
Jackie Kennedy Have you read what they've been writing? Krock and Merriman and all the rest?
The Journalist Yes, I have.
Jackie Kennedy Merriman's such a bitter man. It's been just one week. Already they're treating him like some dusty old artifact to be shelved away. That's no way to be remembered.
The Journalist And how would you like him remembered, Mrs. Kennedy?
Jackie Kennedy [stammering] I...
Jackie Kennedy You understand that I will be editing this conversation just in case I don't say exactly what I mean?
The Journalist With all due respect, that seems very unlikely, Mrs. Kennedy.
[pause]
The Journalist Right. Okay. Uh, so this will be your own version of what happened?
Jackie Kennedy Exactly. Come in.
Bill Walton People need their history. It gives them strength. They need to know that real men actually lived here. Not ghosts, and storybook legends- People who faced adversity and overcame it.
Bobby Kennedy [right after Lee Harvey Oswald's murder on TV] You'll not speak a word of this! Understood? I'll tell Jackie when the time is right. Sit down.
Lyndon B Johnson Excuse me?
Bobby Kennedy Sit down.
Jackie Kennedy A First Lady must always be ready to pack her suitcases. It's inevitable.
Jackie Kennedy I wrote him a letter. That night, before we moved the casket to the Capitol. Do you know what I wrote? That I wanted to die. I wanted to die.
The Priest I understand.
Jackie Kennedy Do you?
The Priest I do. Unless you are asking permission.
Jackie Kennedy No, only crass, self-indulgent people kill themselves. No, I was just hoping... if I walked down the street next to Jack's body then someone would be kind enough to do it for me.
The Priest In front of the whole world... A famous life, a famous death.
Jackie Kennedy I never wanted fame. I just became a Kennedy.
Jackie Kennedy Well, for royalty you need tradition. And for tradition, you need time.
Jackie Kennedy Objects and artifacts last far longer than people, and they represent important ideas in history, identity, beauty.
Jackie Kennedy How would you write that?
The Journalist She lights yet another cigarette and explains through her soft sobs that Jack wasn't perfect, but he was perfect for our country. And I ask about his flaws, and she explains.
Jackie Kennedy Perfect people can't change. Jack was always getting better, stronger. Sometimes he would walk into the desert alone, just to let himself be tempted by the devil.
Jackie Kennedy I think God is cruel.
The Priest Well, now you're getting into trouble. God is love, and God is everywhere.
Jackie Kennedy Was he in the bullet that killed Jack?
The Priest Absolutely.
Jackie Kennedy Is he inside me now?
The Priest Yes, of course. Of course he is.
Jackie Kennedy Well, that's a funny game he plays, hiding all the time.
Jackie Kennedy The man would spend whatever it took for votes, but balked at buying a beautiful painting.
Jackie Kennedy I think God is cruel.
The Priest Well, now you're getting into trouble.
Jackie Kennedy He'll just be another oil portrait lining these hallways.
Jackie Kennedy I value my privacy. I always have.
The Priest Take comfort in those memories.
Jackie Kennedy I can't. They're mixed up with all the others.
Jackie Kennedy He had the most wonderful expression on his face, you know? Just before they'd ask him a question, just before he'd answer, he looked puzzled.
The Journalist [in their interview] You'll have to share something personal eventually. People won't stop asking until you do.
Jackie Kennedy And if I don't, they'll interpret my silence however they want? "Her brow furrows. Her lips are drawn. She holds back her tears, but she can't hide her anger."
The Journalist Most writers want to be famous.
Jackie Kennedy You want to be famous?
The Journalist No, I'm fine as I am.
Jackie Kennedy You should prepare yourself, this article will bring you a great deal of attention.
The Journalist Ah. In that case, any advice for me?
Jackie Kennedy Yes. Don't marry the president.
The Priest I have lived a blessed life and yet every night when I climb into bed, turn off the lights, and stare into the dark, I wonder... is this all there is?
Jackie Kennedy You wonder?
The Priest Every soul on this planet does. But then when morning comes, we all wake up and make a pot of coffee.
Bobby Kennedy What do you want me to do first, Hmm? Plan the funeral or pack the furniture?
The Journalist You left your mark on this country, Mrs. Kennedy. These past few days, that the story. Losing a president is like... It's like losing a father. And you were a mother to all of us, and that's a very good story.
Jackie Kennedy There will be great progress. There will be other great presidents. The Johnsons have been so generous to me. But there won't be another Camelot. Not another Camelot.
Jackie Kennedy You know, I used to be a reporter myself once. I know what you're looking for.
The Journalist I'm sorry?
Jackie Kennedy A moment-by-moment account. That's what you came here for, isn't it? You want me to describe the sound the bullet made when it collided with my husband's skull.
Jackie Kennedy You know, every night before bed, we had this Old Victrola. We'd listen to a couple records. His favorite was Camelot.
The Journalist The musical?
Jackie Kennedy Oh, I'm so ashamed of myself. Every quote out of Jack's mouth was either Greek or Roman. And that last song, that last side of Camelot, is all that keeps running through my mind. "Don't let it be forgot, that for one brief, shining moment there was a Camelot."
Jackie Kennedy Why is this room so peaceful?
Bobby Kennedy Peaceful? I don't know. Every time I walk by this room I'm reminded that on January 1, 1863, an ordinary man signed a document that freed four million people from slavery. So, I don't think of it so much as 'peaceful', as a place of... of profound legacy. And it's too bad that ours is totally fucking wasted.
Jackie Kennedy Bobby.
Bobby Kennedy [Slams door shut] What?
Jackie Kennedy Bobby, watch your mouth.
Bobby Kennedy What did we accomplish? Huh? We're just... we're just the beautiful people. Right? Isn't that what we are?
Jackie Kennedy Bobby!
Jackie Kennedy Because what did we.. what did we Truly accomplish? May-maybe Jack will be remembered for the way he handled the missile crisis, or MAYBE he'll be remembered for having created a crisis he was then forced to solve.
Bobby Kennedy What's wrong with you?
Jackie Kennedy What's wrong with me?
Bobby Kennedy History's harsh.
[pause]
Bobby Kennedy And no time.
[pause]
Bobby Kennedy We're ridiculous. Look at you.
[He starts to the door, then stops and turns around]
Bobby Kennedy I'm sorry!
