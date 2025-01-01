Menu
The Public Enemy Movie Quotes

The Public Enemy Movie Quotes

Tom Powers [Tom shuffles to the breakfast table in his pajamas. He's just finished a demanding call with Nails Nathan] Ain't you got a drink in the house?
Kitty Well, not before breakfast, dear.
Tom Powers [immediately annoyed] ... I didn't ask you for any lip. I asked you if you had a drink.
Kitty [sheepishly] I know Tom, but I, I wish that...
Tom Powers ... there you go with that wishin' stuff again. I wish you was a wishing well. So that I could tie a bucket to ya and sink ya.
Kitty Well, maybe you've found someone you like better.
[Angered, Tom grimaces and shoves a piece of grapefruit in her face as he leaves the table.]
Tom Powers [Tom stumbles from a gun fight gone wrong with the rival gang. He's barely walking and soaked from the rain] ... I ain't so tough.
[Tom collapses in the gutter]
Tom Powers Hey, Stupe, that's got gears. It ain't no Ford.
Matt Doyle Gee, she's a honey. I could go for her myself.
Tom Powers What do you mean, you could go for her yourself? You could go for an eighty-year-old chick with rheumatism.
Putty Nose Are you alone?
Tom Powers I'm always alone when I'm with Matt.
Putty Nose We ain't sore are you, Tom? I've always been your friend.
Tom Powers Sure, you taught us how to cheat, steal and kill. And then you lambed out on us.
Matt Doyle Yeah, if it hadn't been for you, we might have been on the level.
Tom Powers Sure. We might have been ding-dings on a streetcar. Come on...
Paddy Ryan As far as Paddy Ryan's concerned, there are only two kinds of people - right and wrong. I think you're right. And you'll find out that I am.
Tom Powers So beer ain't good enough for you, huh?
Mike Powers Do you think I care if there was just beer in that keg? I know what's in it. I know what you've been doing all this time, how you got those clothes and those new cars. You've been telling Ma that you've gone into politics, that you're on the city payroll. Pat Burke told me everything. You murderers! There's not only beer in that jug. There's beer and blood - blood of men!
[Mike throws the keg into the corner, smashing Mrs Powers' table and causing a racket]
Tom Powers [Stands] You ain't changed a bit.
[Tom walks away, but turns for the last word]
Tom Powers Besides, your hands ain't so clean. You killed and liked it. You didn't get them medals for holding hands with them Germans.
Tom Powers Hello baby. What are you gonna have?
Kitty Anything you say, big boy.
Tom Powers You're a swell dish. I think I'm going to go for you.
Tom as a boy [Tom grabs his pants just as his father is about to spank him] How do you want 'em this time, up or down?
Gwen Allen You are different, Tommy. Very different. And I've discovered it isn't only a difference in manner and outward appearances. It's a difference in basic character. The men I know - and I've known dozens of them - oh, they're so nice, so polished, so considerate. Most women like that type. I guess they're afraid of the other kind. I thought I was too, but you're so strong. You don't give, you take. Oh, Tommy, I could love you to death.
[Tommy and Gwen embrace and kiss passionately]
Tom Powers I'm going to hit the hay.
Jane I thought you'd like a little nightcap, Tommy. You don't need to feel ashamed in front of me, Tommy. Here, let me help you.
[Jane starts to undress Tom]
Tom Powers I don't need any help.
Jane Be a good boy and sit down. I'll take your shoes off too. I want to do things for you, Tommy. You don't think I'm old, do you, Tommy?
Tom Powers No.
Jane You like me, don't you Tommy?
Tom Powers Sure... What's the idea?
Jane Just a good night kiss for a fine boy.
Tom Powers In your hat.
Tom Powers Hiding behind Ma's skirts, like always.
Mike Powers Better than hiding behind a machine gun.
Tom Powers How goes it, babe? Going south?
Gwen Allen Yes. But, I'm not accustomed with riding with... eh... strangers.
Tom Powers We're not going to be strangers.
Jane Breakfast is all ready, Tommy.
Tom Powers I ain't hungry. Pour me some coffee, will you, and make it black.
Jane You aren't sorry are you?
Tom Powers Sorry? Sorry about what?
Jane For last night.
Tom Powers What do you mean? For getting drunk?
Jane Aren't you the little play actor.
Tom Powers Wait a minute... Do you mean that... Why you...
[Tom slaps Jane]
Jane Let me fix you another drink, Tommy.
Tom Powers You mean to say you got any of that stuff left?
Jane Ha-ha-ha. You haven't drank so much.
Tom Powers Well, I can drink it as long as you can pour it.
Tom Powers Why that dirty, no good, yellow-bellied stool. I'm gonna give it to him right in the head the first time I see him.
Tom Powers That sister of yours ain't getting any bargain in Mike.
