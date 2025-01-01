Tom Powers So beer ain't good enough for you, huh?

Mike Powers Do you think I care if there was just beer in that keg? I know what's in it. I know what you've been doing all this time, how you got those clothes and those new cars. You've been telling Ma that you've gone into politics, that you're on the city payroll. Pat Burke told me everything. You murderers! There's not only beer in that jug. There's beer and blood - blood of men!

[Mike throws the keg into the corner, smashing Mrs Powers' table and causing a racket]

Tom Powers [Stands] You ain't changed a bit.

[Tom walks away, but turns for the last word]