MeyerAt three, he was nearly strangled by a curtain cord. Then his mosquito net caught fire; he was badly burned. While he was recovering, he was dropped into some water. By a miracle, he was saved but then he choked on some grapes. That is all absolutely true; Delacroix is an example of incredible bad luck.
François Perrin[to Campana]You've been unlucky so far, but with me that will change.
The Captain[Perrin has just had another accident]This must not be his day.
Meyer[to Mr. Bens]Until we have proof she's dead, I won't believe it! She's had too much bad luck for us to give up hope! She has a fantastic guardian angel! He's had so much work with her that he's an expert! We've got to trust him!
Campana[they've arrived at the mission; it's a total ruin and deserted]Did an earthquake do this?
François PerrinOr a tornado. It reminds me of my parents' house. They had one near Paris.
[he flips a hand up to indicate what happened, then walks off. Campana stares after him]
François Perrin[to Campana, on board the plane to Brazil before it takes off]Do you like to fly? I love to, but last time we had a problem... we almost crashed. It was at Orly; the wing flaps got stuck. We nosed into a field.