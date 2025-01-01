Herself - NarratorCould it be that we are not the masters, after all? That we are just guests here on Earth, and that we can get evicted for bad behavior?
[first lines]
Herself - NarratorCan I be honest with you? I've always hated films about Climate Change.
Barack ObamaWe've quadrupled the number of operating rigs to a record high. We have added enough oil and gas pipeline to encircle the Earth, and then some. So, we are drilling all over the place!
Crystal Lameman (Beaver Lake Cree Nation)People are starting to realize that this is no longer an 'Indian' problem. And that's the good thing, because they're starting to realize that if you drink water and you breathe air, this is about you.
[last lines]
Alexis Bongofsky (Rancher)Henry Red Cloud told me that sometimes you have to take little steps and that sometimes you have to run like a buffalo. And I think now it's a good time to run like a buffalo.
Barack ObamaOver the last three years I have directed my administration to open up millions of acres for gas and oil exploration across 23 different states.