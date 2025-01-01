Menu
Mulan Movie Quotes

Mulan Movie Quotes

Mulan Yes... I will bring honor to us all.
Xian Lang [to Mulan] When they find out who you are, they will show you no mercy.
Xian Lang [to Mulan; from trailer] You will die pretending to be something you are not.
Mulan Yet here I stand, proof that there is a place for people like us!
Hua Li We have excellent news! The matchmaker has found you an auspicious match.
Hua Zhou It is decided. Come and sit down. It is what is best for our family.
Hua Zhou [to Mulan] Do you know why the phoenix sits on the right hand of the emperor? She is his guardian, his protector. And she is both beautiful and strong. Your job is to bring honor to the family. Do you think you can do that?
Mulan Loyal, brave, and true... it is my duty to protect my family.
The Chancellor [to Hua Zhou; from official trailer] Have you no son?
Hua Zhou I am blessed with two daughters. *I* will fight.
Commander Tung [to Mulan] Your spirit is evident... but something holds you back.
Esteemed Guest Your Imperial Highness, Hua Mulan.
Hua Zhou [praying to the family ancestors] Ancestors, please protect her.
The Matchmaker Quiet, composed, graceful, elegant, poised, polite. These--are the qualities we see in a good wife. These--are the qualities--we see in Mulan. When a wife serves her husband, she must be--silent. She must be... invisible.
Sergeant Qiang We are going to make men out of every single one of you!
Commander Tung What is your name, soldier?
Mulan Hua Jun, Commander, son of Hua Zhou.
Mulan I'm Hua Mulan. I will bring honor to us all.
Xian Lang [whispers to Mulan as Hua Jun] You liar. Your deceit weakens you. It poisons your chi.
Soldier [about Bori Khan; from official trailer] He fights alongside a witch.
Bori Khan [from official trailer] No survivors.
Commander Tung [to Hua Mulan after she asks to be executed instead of expelled from the emperor's Imperial Army when her identity was revealed] Then from this moment forward, you are expelled from the emperor's Imperial Army and if you show your face again, your wish to be executed, will gladly be granted.
The Chancellor [to the Emperor; from TV spot] Your majesty, all trade has been disrupted in a coordinated attack.
The Emperor Every family will supply one man.
Hua Zhou Your chi is strong, Mulan, but chi is for warriors, not daughters.
The Chancellor [from official trailer] Citizens! We are under attack from northern invaders.
Hua Li [to Hua Zhou, after he accepts his conscription scroll] You're a war hero; you've already made many great sacrifices.
The Matchmaker [from TV spot] A good wife must be elegant, *graceful*, invisible.
Hua Li [from official trailer] We must be strong... this time he will not return.
Mulan [from TV spot] I will never give up.
The Chancellor [to the Emperor; from official trailer] Their leader calls himself Bori Khan.
Mulan [from TV spot] My father cannot fight, so I will take his place.
Commander Tung [to Mulan; from TV spot] You've been hiding something. I sensed it the moment I met you.
Soldier Close the gate!
[last lines]
Hua Zhou [narrating] The green shoot has grown up to the sky... and her ancestors celebrate her in the vault of the heavens. The girl became a soldier. The soldier became a leader. And the leader... became a legend.
[first lines]
Hua Zhou [narrating] There have been many tales of the great warrior, Mulan. But, ancestors, this one is mine. Here she is. A young shoot, all green... unaware of the blade. If you had such a daughter... her chi, the boundless energy of life itself... speaking through her every motion... could you tell her that only a son could wield chi? That a daughter would risk shame, dishonor, exile? Ancestors, I could not.
Mulan It is my duty - to fight him.
The Chancellor [from official trailer] By edict of his Imperial Majesty, every family must contribute *one* man to fight.
Mulan It is my duty--to fight for the kingdom--to protect my family.
The Matchmaker [as Mulan, Xiu, and Hua Li leave the matchmaker's in disgrace] Dishonor to the Hua family! They have *failed*--to raise--a good daughter!
Hua Zhou Are you suggesting our family not comply with the Imperial Edict?
Bori Khan [from final official trailer; to his fellow soldiers] When we take the Imperial City... I will take revenge--for my *father*!
