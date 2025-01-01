Xian Lang[to Mulan]When they find out who you are, they will show you no mercy.
Xian Lang[to Mulan; from trailer]You will die pretending to be something you are not.
MulanYet here I stand, proof that there is a place for people like us!
Hua LiWe have excellent news! The matchmaker has found you an auspicious match.
Hua ZhouIt is decided. Come and sit down. It is what is best for our family.
Hua Zhou[to Mulan]Do you know why the phoenix sits on the right hand of the emperor? She is his guardian, his protector. And she is both beautiful and strong. Your job is to bring honor to the family. Do you think you can do that?
MulanLoyal, brave, and true... it is my duty to protect my family.
Hua Zhou[praying to the family ancestors]Ancestors, please protect her.
The MatchmakerQuiet, composed, graceful, elegant, poised, polite. These--are the qualities we see in a good wife. These--are the qualities--we see in Mulan. When a wife serves her husband, she must be--silent. She must be... invisible.
Sergeant QiangWe are going to make men out of every single one of you!
Commander Tung[to Hua Mulan after she asks to be executed instead of expelled from the emperor's Imperial Army when her identity was revealed]Then from this moment forward, you are expelled from the emperor's Imperial Army and if you show your face again, your wish to be executed, will gladly be granted.
The Chancellor[to the Emperor; from TV spot]Your majesty, all trade has been disrupted in a coordinated attack.
The Chancellor[to the Emperor; from official trailer]Their leader calls himself Bori Khan.
Mulan[from TV spot]My father cannot fight, so I will take his place.
Commander Tung[to Mulan; from TV spot]You've been hiding something. I sensed it the moment I met you.
SoldierClose the gate!
[last lines]
Hua Zhou[narrating]The green shoot has grown up to the sky... and her ancestors celebrate her in the vault of the heavens. The girl became a soldier. The soldier became a leader. And the leader... became a legend.
[first lines]
Hua Zhou[narrating]There have been many tales of the great warrior, Mulan. But, ancestors, this one is mine. Here she is. A young shoot, all green... unaware of the blade. If you had such a daughter... her chi, the boundless energy of life itself... speaking through her every motion... could you tell her that only a son could wield chi? That a daughter would risk shame, dishonor, exile? Ancestors, I could not.