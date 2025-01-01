Menu
The Executioner Movie Quotes

Chica en feria del libro [subtitled version] Excuse me, do you have anything on Bergman or Antonioni?
Sr. Corcuera, el académico Bergman? The actress?
Chica en feria del libro No, not the actress. Thanks.
Amadeo, el verdugo [subtitled version] They say the garrote is inhuman. Don't make me laugh! Is the guillotine better? You think it's right to bury a man in pieces?
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador I don't know much about it.
Amadeo, el verdugo Because you're a good man. We must respect the condemned. They've suffered enough as it is. And those Americans! Give me your hand. Stick your fingers in here. See? You're scared. And that's only 120 volts.
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo Father, I'm trying to iron!
Amadeo, el verdugo Well, the electric chair uses thousands of volts. It leaves them burned black! Where's the humanity in their famous electric chair?
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador I think people should die at home in bed.
Amadeo, el verdugo Of course! But if the law imposes a sentence, someone has to carry it out.
Álvarez, el enterrador [subtitled version]
[José Luis has just mediated the fight between two men in the street]
Álvarez, el enterrador What happened?
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador They were fighting. In a flash it can turn into a violent crime.
Álvarez, el enterrador So?
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Have you forgotten my new job?
Álvarez, el enterrador [subtitled version] Did you see the executioner? They were paying him. How much you think he gets?
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador How would I know? Actually, he looks like a normal person. If we met in a café, I'd never suspect. I liked the guy.
Álvarez, el enterrador Really?
[pointing at the coffin]
Álvarez, el enterrador Ask this guy if he felt the same way.
Portera [subtitled version] What is it?
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador [trying to give her the bag with the garrote he carries] I just wanted to leave...
Portera [looking at the bag] Door C.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador [keeping on trying to give her the bag] It's for Mr. Amadeo.
Portera You're not leaving anything with me. This is a respectable building.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Listen, I have nothing to do with this!
Portera [doing wild gesticulation] Fine!
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador [subtitled version]
[while listening to radio music from a picnic couple in the country]
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Shall we dance?
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo All right.
[they start dancing]
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo I should go to France.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Why not Germany? We could go together.
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo It doesn't matter. Anywhere to get away. I'm so unhappy.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Why? You're a nice-looking woman.
[he softly puts his hand over her breast]
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador If there's anything I can do, just tell me.
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo [she takes apart his hand from her breast] Can't you see? When guys find out I'm the executioner's daughter, they take off running.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Is that all? Same here! Women run at the word "undertaker." We have the same disease!
Hombre de la radio [the couple with the radio leave the place upset] If they want to dance, let 'em bring their own music!
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador [starts whistling a song while they keep on dancing] Carmen, you like the view?
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo It's a beautiful landscape.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Where would you like to die?
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo Die? Me? I don't know.
Antonio Rodríguez, el hermano mayor de José Luis [subtitled version]
[referring to his brother]
Antonio Rodríguez, el hermano mayor de José Luis Old Sourpuss has a girlfriend.
Estefanía Some tramp. He has no shame, bringing that van here. What will the neighbors think? I just hope he marries and moves out!
Amadeo, el verdugo [subtitled version] You've got very steady work.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador I'd prefer to go to Germany and study to be a mechanic.
Amadeo, el verdugo Why? Your job's so secure. Never any lack of work.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador [subtitled version]
[after a washing truck outside the house wets the two brothers through the open window]
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Stupid jerk! You do the same thing every day! We have plenty of water, asshole!
Antonio Rodríguez, el hermano mayor de José Luis [talking to Estefanía] Keep the windows closed, honey!
Estefanía No! With this crowd, we have to air out the place.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador I bathe regularly!
Estefanía I don't mean that. It's certain other odors that are too much to bear.
Amadeo, el verdugo [subtitled version]
[referring to the baby Estefanía holds]
Amadeo, el verdugo What's that little butterball's name?
Estefanía Mari Pili.
Amadeo, el verdugo Ah, a girl.
Estefanía Of course.
Amadeo, el verdugo Here's a candy.
Álvarez, el enterrador [while Amadeo, José Luis, Carmen, Álvarez and his wife Ignacia are in a picnic in the country] We should come out here in the van every Sunday. It's delightful here.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Yes, but what about the duties...? Everybody who dies on Sunday should go to jail!
Amadeo, el verdugo [subtitled version]
[while at a picnic in the country]
Amadeo, el verdugo Young people today want to be free!
Álvarez, el enterrador Of course.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Yeah, free to put up with my sister-in-law, the old bag!
Amadeo, el verdugo Careful! A fellow poisoned his sister-in-law three years ago...
Álvarez, el enterrador And you finished him off.
Amadeo, el verdugo Of course.
Álvarez, el enterrador Tell me about it.
Amadeo, el verdugo But your wife...
Álvarez, el enterrador Don't worry. She's out like a light. Now, about that guy...?
Amadeo, el verdugo It didn't go smoothly.
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo Father, we just ate!
Amadeo, el verdugo [while he wraps a newspaper leaf] He had a neck like a bull. So the irons were too small.
Álvarez, el enterrador That's for sure.
Amadeo, el verdugo [putting the wrapped leaf onto Álvarez's neck] You have to put them... Lift your head up.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador [subtitled version]
[at the church where Carmen and him just got married]
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador You could have worn a different suit for your daughter's wedding.
Amadeo, el verdugo It's practically new. I've only worn it three times in five years.
Sacristán [subtitled version]
[after the wedding]
Sacristán Where are the witnesses?
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Antonio. Antonio...!
Estefanía [Antonio and Estefanía are leaving in a sidecar motorcycle] Hurry up. Goddamn motorcycle!
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador You have to sign! You can't snub us like this!
[he holds on to the motorcycle and it runs in circles]
Estefanía [the motorcycle stops] I'm not eating with that monster! Let's go!
Antonio Rodríguez, el hermano mayor de José Luis Listen, we came to church, but that man is just...
Estefanía We're decent people!
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Please! You have to sign!
Estefanía Don't sign anything. A signature is forever.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador If you don't sign, the marriage isn't valid.
Antonio Rodríguez, el hermano mayor de José Luis I'll sign, but that's it! You wouldn't listen before. Now you go your way and we go ours.
[he goes back to the church pushed by José Luis]
Estefanía Don't sign! You'll bring shame on your children. Antonio, come back. He'll destroy your life! It'll only bring trouble! Listen to me. *Don't sign!*
Amadeo, el verdugo [subtitled version]
[Amadeo and José Luis are about to enter the ministry of employment office to process José Luis's job as an executioner]
Amadeo, el verdugo You must always look sharp in government offices. Let's go.
[talking to his daughter]
Amadeo, el verdugo Wait for us here.
[José Luis turns around]
Amadeo, el verdugo What's wrong? What is it? What's the matter?
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador I can't do it.
Amadeo, el verdugo Then why'd we come? Did we agree or not? Then let's go. You're not committing yourself by going inside. Carmen, say something.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Yes, what do you say?
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo Do as you think best, darling. Don't worry about me. I was only thinking of the baby.
Amadeo, el verdugo Let's go.
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo It's the only solution. See you later, darling. I'm going sale shopping for clothes for the baby. And shirts for you. What's your size?
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador I don't remember.
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo You don't remember! Father, what's his neck size?
Amadeo, el verdugo [he takes a look at José Luis's neck] Forty-one.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador That's right.
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo Okay. Bye.
[as they slowly go to the office, she goes away walking with difficulty due to her advanced state of pregnancy]
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador [subtitled version] Well, I'll be going. The van's waiting.
Amadeo, el verdugo [referring to the dead man in the van] Oh, right. The poor guy. How did he look to you?
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador [stupefied] Very... normal. Calm and... serene.
Álvarez, el enterrador [subtitled version]
[José Luis and Álvarez get out of the bank in undertaker's uniforms. José Luis is yet an executioner]
Álvarez, el enterrador Well, I guess I'm the dummy here.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Why?
Álvarez, el enterrador You met Carmen because of me. Now you're living it up with an apartment, a motorcycle, and a plum job.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador You can apply too. There's an opening in Málaga.
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo [subtitled version]
[Amadeo enters his home while José Luis is in bed; he rushes to hide behind the bedroom door. Carmen gets out of the kitchen and listens for a long time her father talking about an apartment he's found]
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo Father, I love José Luis.
Amadeo, el verdugo That's fine. He's a decent, reliable young man.
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo He's here. He wants to talk to you.
Amadeo, el verdugo Here? Where?
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo [she points at the bedroom] In there.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador [Amadeo goes to the bedroom and finds José Luis soaking his front with a wet cloth] I have a terrible headache.
Amadeo, el verdugo You have a headache... and you're barefoot. You scoundrel! You rat!
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador I know you may be thinking the worst...
Amadeo, el verdugo [talking to José Luis] Get dressed! I was so happy!
[talking to his daughter]
Amadeo, el verdugo Shameless girl! In my own home, naked!
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo Stop exaggerating! I'm not naked.
Amadeo, el verdugo What will the neighbors think?
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo I don't care what they think! They've done nothing but criticize us. You know, if I'm not careful, I'll die an old maid. Father... José Luis isn't a cad.
Amadeo, el verdugo I was so happy. The happiest day of my life, and you two ruined it.
[talking to José Luis]
Amadeo, el verdugo Especially you. I can't believe it.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador I assure you, sir: I didn't do anything.
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo [talking to her father] Your coffee.
Amadeo, el verdugo [he pushes the coffee and spills it] There's just one solution.
[as he leaves the hall]
Amadeo, el verdugo What a shame! With those views! You could see the mountains.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Why'd you tell him I was here?
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo It's better this way. If he'd found you by surprise, he'd have killed you.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Carmen, should I go?
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo No, wait. You have to talk to him.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Me? What do I say?
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo I don't know. Say we're getting married.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Getting married...
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo Just to calm him down, damn it! Even if it's a lie.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador [He goes to the door while Carmen goes to the bedroom, sits on the bed and watches him and then follows him stealthily with great attention] Mr. Amadeo, I'm a good man. My intentions are good. I have news that will make you even happier than the apartment. Sir, I'd like to marry
[his trousers fall off]
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Carmen.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador [subtitled version]
[Carmen goes to the funeral home to meet José Luis]
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Couldn't you wait at home? I'm working! I have to get this running.
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo [she gives him a written paper] Here.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Is it yes or no?
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo Yes.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador "Positive reaction."
[a brass band that's been hired for the next funeral starts playing a funny tune]
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador So it's for sure? Maybe they're wrong. Last year they said I had typhus when it was chicken pox.
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo Don't worry. We'll do whatever you want.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Sure, sure. I've gotta go to Germany! In a year I could be a mechanic and dump this job forever. How can I do that now?
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo If you're saying it's my fault...
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador "Your fault."
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo So what do you suggest we do?
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador I could go to Germany alone and call you as soon as I find a job.
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo And the baby?
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador The baby... Grandchild of an executioner.
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo What's my father got to do with it?
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Just that if it takes after its grandfather, better it not be born at all.
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo Don't say that.
[she rejects José Luis's hand, turns around and walks to the wall]
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo [he takes a flower from a wreath for the next funeral and gives it to her]
Amadeo, el verdugo [subtitled version] Do you smoke?
Funcionario de prisiones No.
Amadeo, el verdugo I should stop on account of my lungs, but I don't have the willpower.
