José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador [subtitled version]

[Carmen goes to the funeral home to meet José Luis]

José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Couldn't you wait at home? I'm working! I have to get this running.

Carmen, la hija de Amadeo [she gives him a written paper] Here.

José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Is it yes or no?

Carmen, la hija de Amadeo Yes.

José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador "Positive reaction."

[a brass band that's been hired for the next funeral starts playing a funny tune]

José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador So it's for sure? Maybe they're wrong. Last year they said I had typhus when it was chicken pox.

Carmen, la hija de Amadeo Don't worry. We'll do whatever you want.

José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Sure, sure. I've gotta go to Germany! In a year I could be a mechanic and dump this job forever. How can I do that now?

Carmen, la hija de Amadeo If you're saying it's my fault...

José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador "Your fault."

Carmen, la hija de Amadeo So what do you suggest we do?

José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador I could go to Germany alone and call you as soon as I find a job.

Carmen, la hija de Amadeo And the baby?

José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador The baby... Grandchild of an executioner.

Carmen, la hija de Amadeo What's my father got to do with it?

José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador Just that if it takes after its grandfather, better it not be born at all.

Carmen, la hija de Amadeo Don't say that.

[she rejects José Luis's hand, turns around and walks to the wall]