Carmen, la hija de Amadeo
[subtitled version]
[Amadeo enters his home while José Luis is in bed; he rushes to hide behind the bedroom door. Carmen gets out of the kitchen and listens for a long time her father talking about an apartment he's found]
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo
Father, I love José Luis.
Amadeo, el verdugo
That's fine. He's a decent, reliable young man.
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo
He's here. He wants to talk to you.
Amadeo, el verdugo
Here? Where?
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo
[she points at the bedroom]
In there.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador
[Amadeo goes to the bedroom and finds José Luis soaking his front with a wet cloth]
I have a terrible headache.
Amadeo, el verdugo
You have a headache... and you're barefoot. You scoundrel! You rat!
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador
I know you may be thinking the worst...
Amadeo, el verdugo
[talking to José Luis]
Get dressed! I was so happy!
[talking to his daughter]
Amadeo, el verdugo
Shameless girl! In my own home, naked!
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo
Stop exaggerating! I'm not naked.
Amadeo, el verdugo
What will the neighbors think?
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo
I don't care what they think! They've done nothing but criticize us. You know, if I'm not careful, I'll die an old maid. Father... José Luis isn't a cad.
Amadeo, el verdugo
I was so happy. The happiest day of my life, and you two ruined it.
[talking to José Luis]
Amadeo, el verdugo
Especially you. I can't believe it.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador
I assure you, sir: I didn't do anything.
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo
[talking to her father]
Your coffee.
Amadeo, el verdugo
[he pushes the coffee and spills it]
There's just one solution.
[as he leaves the hall]
Amadeo, el verdugo
What a shame! With those views! You could see the mountains.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador
Why'd you tell him I was here?
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo
It's better this way. If he'd found you by surprise, he'd have killed you.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador
Carmen, should I go?
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo
No, wait. You have to talk to him.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador
Me? What do I say?
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo
I don't know. Say we're getting married.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador
Getting married...
Carmen, la hija de Amadeo
Just to calm him down, damn it! Even if it's a lie.
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador
[He goes to the door while Carmen goes to the bedroom, sits on the bed and watches him and then follows him stealthily with great attention]
Mr. Amadeo, I'm a good man. My intentions are good. I have news that will make you even happier than the apartment. Sir, I'd like to marry
[his trousers fall off]
José Luis Rodríguez, el enterrador
Carmen.