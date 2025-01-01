Menu
Brendan I think we should get badges for adult life skills: changing a car tire, sewing, sending something back at a restaurant, knitting.
[Alice and the children gather around Anna, who's playing a victim]
Alice Right! I want you to survey the scene. Something is wrong. Things don't add up. Look at the people. How are they behavin'? What are they hidin'? How do they give themselves away?
[Clint gives Anna a kick]
Clint She's alive, case solved.
Brendan You're weird, aren't you? I like it.
Anna No girl wants to be liked for being weird, Brendan.
Brendan I could objectify you if you want.
