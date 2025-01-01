Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Adult Life Skills
Adult Life Skills Movie Quotes
Adult Life Skills Movie Quotes
Brendan
I think we should get badges for adult life skills: changing a car tire, sewing, sending something back at a restaurant, knitting.
[Alice and the children gather around Anna, who's playing a victim]
Alice
Right! I want you to survey the scene. Something is wrong. Things don't add up. Look at the people. How are they behavin'? What are they hidin'? How do they give themselves away?
[Clint gives Anna a kick]
Clint
She's alive, case solved.
Brendan
You're weird, aren't you? I like it.
Anna
No girl wants to be liked for being weird, Brendan.
Brendan
I could objectify you if you want.
