[first lines]

The Neanderthal Man [watches a gull flying over a beach]

Narrator Ever since man started to think, he's wanted to fly. But flying was strictly for the birds.

The Neanderthal Man [flapping his arms enthusiastically, he leaps from a sandy bluff and falls onto the beach below]

Narrator And continued to be so for thousands of years.

[in ancient Greece, a man wearing makeshift wings is forced at swordpoint off a temple roof]

Narrator Man, eternally optimistic, kept trying.

[a man in medieval times, also in man-made wings, jumps from a cliff, after which a variety of failed experimental flying machines from the late 1800s are depicted]

Narrator Encouraged by his many successes, man kept trying. Through his genius and his inventiveness, he managed to get his machines off the ground - and sometimes, he brought them down again.

[Count Emilio Ponticelli is seen starting his flying machine]

Narrator All over the world, early pioneers were making flying history. And in Italy, Count Emilio Ponticelli made what many people claim was the first long-distance flight.

[the screen widens, as Ponticelli is seen crashing about 100 feet after taking off]