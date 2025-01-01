Menu
Kinoafisha Films Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes Movie Quotes

Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes Movie Quotes

Count Manfred Von Holstein [reading from flight instruction manual] Number one: Sit down.
Sir Percy Ware-Armitage I've given the Frenchman the address of a very lovely young lady.
Courtney Oh, ho, ho - I'll bet she's a bit of all right, guv'nor.
Sir Percy Ware-Armitage You should know - she's your daughter.
Courtney But guv'nor - she's an innocent young girl!
Sir Percy Ware-Armitage Not *is*, Courtney - *was*!
Captain Rumpelstoss But... how will I learn to fly?
Count Manfred Von Holstein Same way as we learn everything else in the German army: From the book of instructions!
Lord Rawnsley The trouble with these international affairs is that they attract foreigners.
Count Manfred Von Holstein There is nothing a German officer cannot do.
Count Emilio Ponticelli It is a pity that the race will now be won by a Protestant.
Mother Superior Protestant?... Sisters, don't stand around gaping - this good Catholic needs our help!
Count Emilio Ponticelli Like-a Caesar, we go to England!
Fire Chief Perkins Leave my fire engine alone!
[first lines]
The Neanderthal Man [watches a gull flying over a beach]
Narrator Ever since man started to think, he's wanted to fly. But flying was strictly for the birds.
The Neanderthal Man [flapping his arms enthusiastically, he leaps from a sandy bluff and falls onto the beach below]
Narrator And continued to be so for thousands of years.
[in ancient Greece, a man wearing makeshift wings is forced at swordpoint off a temple roof]
Narrator Man, eternally optimistic, kept trying.
[a man in medieval times, also in man-made wings, jumps from a cliff, after which a variety of failed experimental flying machines from the late 1800s are depicted]
Narrator Encouraged by his many successes, man kept trying. Through his genius and his inventiveness, he managed to get his machines off the ground - and sometimes, he brought them down again.
[Count Emilio Ponticelli is seen starting his flying machine]
Narrator All over the world, early pioneers were making flying history. And in Italy, Count Emilio Ponticelli made what many people claim was the first long-distance flight.
[the screen widens, as Ponticelli is seen crashing about 100 feet after taking off]
Narrator There was no doubt about it; by nineteen hundred and ten, flying had become the rage - man had conquered the air, and people everywhere were all agog about those magnificent men in their flying machines.
Lord Rawnsley I believe if the Lord had intended me to fly, he would have given me wings.
Patricia Rawnsley You travel by train, father, but you haven't any wheels.
Colonel [watching Mays take off after having helped him return to the race] I think I'll get one of those, Muriel.
Colonel's Wife I shouldn't, Willie - you're near enough to your wings as it is.
Sir Percy Ware-Armitage You dirty rotter! I *had* hoped that I should be dealing with a gentleman.
Trawler Skipper So had I.
Richard Mays Uh, Newton, may I have a word with you? I think I should mention... that if you continue to make advances to my fiancée, I shall knock your block off. Champagne?
Orvil Newton Say, uh, do you work around here?
Patricia Rawnsley No. Why?
Orvil Newton Well, I thought that, uh.. Well, I'd like to see more of you.
Patricia Rawnsley You could have worded that better.
Patricia Rawnsley "I absolutely forbid you to take my daughter flying, today or any day. Is that absolutely understood? Oh, yes, sir. Absolutely, sir." Three bags full, sir!
Orvil Newton Say, do you know that you are very beautiful?
Patricia Rawnsley Oh, yes, I know I am. I also have a very good figure, I'm rich... and I'm in love with an extremely handsome man.
Orvil Newton Mmm. Is he in love with you?
Patricia Rawnsley Well, I think so.
Orvil Newton Well, hasn't he told you?
Patricia Rawnsley Well, no. No, not exactly. I mean, yes. Yes, he has.
Captain Rumpelstoss [reading letter] "His Imperial Majesty the Kaiser commands... that a German officer wins the London-Paris air race. You will make arrangements accordingly."
Count Emilio Ponticelli Sophia? Look. I shall enter. I shall win... for Italia.
Countess Sofia Ponticelli But you promised.
Count Emilio Ponticelli Is postponed.
Sir Percy Ware-Armitage I'm not only going to join it, dear boy. I'm going to win it.
Patricia Rawnsley Do you really think you have a chance, Sir Percy?
Sir Percy Ware-Armitage Miss Rawnsley, I never leave anything to chance.
Patricia Rawnsley Look, Father! He's teaching her to fly!
Lord Rawnsley How ridiculous. Anyone can see that young woman... isn't in the least mechanically minded.
Sir Percy Ware-Armitage [to Orvil] You caused me to crash my flying machine. I therefore intend giving you a jolly good thrashing. Ready?
Courtney You're not going... You're not going to sabotage it, governor?
Sir Percy Ware-Armitage I certainly am not. You are.
Count Manfred Von Holstein Ach, Schweinehund! Take up your flying machine at once... and show those French idiots what a German officer can do!
Count Manfred Von Holstein Rumpelstrosse! Rumpelstrosse, save me!
Captain Rumpelstoss It is impossible to cross, Herr Colonel.
Count Manfred Von Holstein Nothing is impossible for the fatherland.
Courtney He's right. This'll be the one to beat, governor.
Sir Percy Ware-Armitage In that case, we'll have to nobble the man and not the machine. Perhaps a little cascara in his chop suey.
[both snickering]
Count Emilio Ponticelli You are sure it will fly?
Harry Popperwell Of course it'll fly! What do you think it's gonna do, lay an egg?
Tremayne Gascoyne The fabulous Sir Percy took off for Paris two hours ago. He's so far in the lead, nothing can stop him. Nothing at all. Ha! Vive Sir Percy! What am I saying? He's a most ghastly person.
Sir Percy Ware-Armitage Blast!
