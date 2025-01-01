Menu
The Last King Movie Quotes

Orm There is a boy... of royal blood. Where is he hidden?
Skjervald I don't know what you're talking about.
Orm Do you care so little for your family, that you would sacrifice their lives... for a dead king?
Skjervald Be harmless.
Torstein Huh?
Skjervald She has borne a child by the king, Torstein.
Torstein I'm just looking out for the child, it's okay, Skjervald. The child.
Ylva You said that you were going to finish that house there, and that the storeroom would be finished by winter.
Skjervald I know that. And it's going to be done, accordingly.
Ylva By next winter, perhaps?
Skjervald By summer.
Ylva Summer? Do you promise that?
Skjervald I promise that.
Kristin You can't do it.
Queen Margrete What?
Kristin I heard what he said.
Queen Margrete You've never heard anything. Do you understand what I'm saying? Nothing. Can you promise me that? If this comes out, then we die.
Gisle Everyone will believe that it was Inge. As he stands first in line to the throne, no one will suspect us.
Queen Margrete My dear, dear daughter. Forgive me. Forgive me. I must return to Sweden. But when we meet again, I will be a bride in the Nidaros Cathedral and become Queen again. And you... you shall become my princess.
King Håkon I want to thank you, Margrete. You stood loyally at my father's side, for as long as he lived. I have seen your sorry since Father died, and I know that you miss him as much as I do. I have lost everyone closest to me. I have only you and Kristin. I... For all your affection, cheers.
Queen Margrete Farewell, my son.
King Håkon Farewell, Margrete.
King Håkon Inge... in Borg, I shared a bed with a woman, Inga of Varteig. She gave birth to my son, Håkon Håkonsson. He shall inherit the throne.
Skjervald No, wait, wait! The King's son is in Borg.
Stale He was in Borg. You and Torstein took him away. I saw you there. Just tell us where the boy is, and he will let Ylva and your son live. The King is dead, Skjervald. Tell where the boy is.
Skjervald Okay, I will show you the way. I will come with you.
Orm Which direction?
Skjervald To the north.
Orm Where?
Skjervald Where the Lågen flows into Lake Mjøsa.
Stale I know where it is. I can take you there.
Skjervald Traitor!
Gisle Only you can get close enough to him. Therefore, it is you who must do it.
Queen Margrete For God's sake, Gisle. Hakon is my stepson.
Gisle He is the king, Margrete. He is young enough that he does not understand that the Birkebein Party's time is past. The Baglers are going to win this war, and that is an opportunity that I intend to exploit. Meet him alone. He trusts you. It'll be fine.
Skjervald The Baglers know that Håkon is here.
Erlend How the hell do they know that?
Skjervald I told them.
