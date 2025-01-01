Queen MargreteYou've never heard anything. Do you understand what I'm saying? Nothing. Can you promise me that? If this comes out, then we die.
GisleEveryone will believe that it was Inge. As he stands first in line to the throne, no one will suspect us.
Queen MargreteMy dear, dear daughter. Forgive me. Forgive me. I must return to Sweden. But when we meet again, I will be a bride in the Nidaros Cathedral and become Queen again. And you... you shall become my princess.
King HåkonI want to thank you, Margrete. You stood loyally at my father's side, for as long as he lived. I have seen your sorry since Father died, and I know that you miss him as much as I do. I have lost everyone closest to me. I have only you and Kristin. I... For all your affection, cheers.
Queen MargreteFarewell, my son.
King HåkonFarewell, Margrete.
King HåkonInge... in Borg, I shared a bed with a woman, Inga of Varteig. She gave birth to my son, Håkon Håkonsson. He shall inherit the throne.
SkjervaldNo, wait, wait! The King's son is in Borg.
StaleHe was in Borg. You and Torstein took him away. I saw you there. Just tell us where the boy is, and he will let Ylva and your son live. The King is dead, Skjervald. Tell where the boy is.
SkjervaldOkay, I will show you the way. I will come with you.
GisleOnly you can get close enough to him. Therefore, it is you who must do it.
Queen MargreteFor God's sake, Gisle. Hakon is my stepson.
GisleHe is the king, Margrete. He is young enough that he does not understand that the Birkebein Party's time is past. The Baglers are going to win this war, and that is an opportunity that I intend to exploit. Meet him alone. He trusts you. It'll be fine.