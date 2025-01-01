Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films My Winnipeg My Winnipeg Movie Quotes

My Winnipeg Movie Quotes

Narrator Winnipeg. Winnipeg, Winnipeg. Snowy, sleepwalking Winnipeg. My home for my entire life. I must leave it. I MUST leave it, now. I must leave it now. But how to escape one's city? How to wake oneself enough for the frightening task? How to find one's way out? We sleep as we walk, walk as we dream.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mother I wasn't born yesterday, dearie: I know all about fur and all about blood. Where did it happen, the backseat? The real party. Did he pin you down? Or did you just lie back and let nature take its course? Was it the boy on the track team? Or the man with the tire iron?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cameron Maddin That freezie wrapper looks sticky.
Mother I don't mind.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Ukradi moyu mechtu
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more