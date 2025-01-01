NarratorWinnipeg. Winnipeg, Winnipeg. Snowy, sleepwalking Winnipeg. My home for my entire life. I must leave it. I MUST leave it, now. I must leave it now. But how to escape one's city? How to wake oneself enough for the frightening task? How to find one's way out? We sleep as we walk, walk as we dream.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MotherI wasn't born yesterday, dearie: I know all about fur and all about blood. Where did it happen, the backseat? The real party. Did he pin you down? Or did you just lie back and let nature take its course? Was it the boy on the track team? Or the man with the tire iron?