Kinoafisha Films The Forbidden Room The Forbidden Room Movie Quotes

The Forbidden Room Movie Quotes

Count Yugh Please doctor, you must help me. I am plagued by bottoms.
[first lines]
Marv Hello. I'm Marv. Today, we're gonna discuss baths - more specifically, how to take one. Baths have been around for a long time. The ancient Romans built fancy ones, like Caracalla. In the Middle Ages, the were called "stews"... 'cause you had to be stewed in order to take one. They were open to both sexes. Today, the Japanese have bisexual bathing
[winks]
Marv . Here in America, we didn't bathe so much until recently. The Saturday-night bath used to be a ritual. Today, it's more like every other day, or... even every day. How do I know this? Heh. People have told me, that's how!
[last lines]
Marv Once you're done, you wanna dry yourself on a big, fluffy, Turkish towel. The Turks were heavily into baths too, hence the expression "Whoo! It's like a Turkish bath in here!" Now, you probably want to curl up with a nice book, or maybe get together with a special someone who hopefully will have bathed too in the fairly recent past! Whatever... enjoy. Mmm, that's what bathing is all about... in spite of what you may have heard to the contrary. Have a nice day!
Marv Hey, you know the old joke, "What's the difference between a woman in a bathtub and a woman in church?" I'll give you a clue: the woman in church has hope in her soul.
Marv Be careful about passing gas when you're in the bathtub. It doesn't just go away!
Jarvis No more talking. Just breathing.
Organizer Dream the molten dream of justice!
Marv Hey, you ever hear the one about the man who checked into a hotel room and got into the tub and farted? The bellhop heard him and brought him a bottle of beer on a tray. The man said, "Hey, I didn't order that!" The bellhop said, "You did too! I distinctly heard you say, 'Bellboy, bring me a bottle of Bud!'"
Dr. Warren Whatever it is you think I have done, I have done it ten times worse than you even know.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Udo Kier
Udo Kier
Louis Negin
Gregory Hlady
Andreas Apergis
