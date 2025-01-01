Joe MassaraWhat's that got to do with the price of eggs?
Caesar Enrico BandelloPlenty. Diamond Pete Montana. He don't have to waste his time on cheap gas stations. He's somebody. He's in the big town, doing things in a big way. And look at us. Just a couple of nobodies. Nothin'!
Joe MassaraYeah, there's money in the big town, all right. And the women. Good times, somethin' doin' all the time. Excitin' things, you know. Gee, the clothes I could wear.
Caesar Enrico BandelloMoney's all right, but it ain't everything. Be somebody. Look hard at a bunch of guys and know that they'll do anything you tell them. Have your own way or nothing. Be somebody!
Caesar Enrico BandelloSo I beat it east, like I told you. That's all there is to it. I wanna run with your mob, if you'll let me. What do you say? You won't be sorry for letting me in, Mr. Vettori. I'll shoot square with you. I'll do anything you say. I ain't afraid of nothing.
Caesar Enrico BandelloI want to thank you, fellas, for this here banquet. It sure is swell. The liquor is good, so they tell me. But I don't drink it, myself. And the food don't leave nothing to be desired. Well, I guess we're all having a swell time and it sure is good to see all you gents with your molls here.
Sam VettoriOh, they're 100 percent, all right. Every one of 'em. There's Tony Passa. Can drive a car better than any mug in the town. Otero. He's little, but he's the goods all right. Bat Carilla. Killer Peppi. Kid Bean. And this one here, Scabby. What a smart guy he is.
Sam VettoriBoys! Come on, Tony. Wake up. I want you to meet a new guy what's gonna be with us. This is, eh, eh...
Pete MontanaNow, listen, boys. Watch this guy McClure - what's head of the new crime commission. He's putting the screws on, and make no mistake about it. Now, the Big Boy wants me to tell you guys to put the chains on your gorillas for the next few months. Because if any of them go too far, it'll be just too bad.
Little Arnie LorchI've never seen nobody the Big Boy couldn't get to. He can fix anything. That's why he's the Big Boy. This bird McClure will be pie for him. He'll twist him around his little finger.
Pete MontanaDon't kid yourself. Nobody's squaring nothing with McClure. Not even the Big Boy! Small jobs, that's different. We could spring guys for them. But shooting? No, sir!
Joe MassaraYou gotta get me out of this, Rico. You gotta! I don't want to - Well, don't you see, I'm working steady now, and - Can't a guy ever say he's through?
Caesar Enrico BandelloYou're gonna be in on this, and you'll like it. The time is to be sharp midnight on New Year's Eve.
Sgt. Tom FlahertySomeone knocked off Alvin McClure over at the Bronze Peacock.
Sam VettoriMcClure? No, that's terrible. Some guys are sure careless with the lead, all right. What a tough break for Arnie.
Sgt. Tom FlahertyIt's gonna be a tough break for a lot of birds.
Mrs. PassaYou stay out late nights, you drink a lot of wine.
Tony PassaLeave me alone.
Mrs. PassaOh, listen, Antonio, l - - I have some spaghetti for you on the stove. If you feel better, eat a-some. Yes? It do you - good. You used to be a good boy, Antonio. Remember when you sing in the church? In the choir with Father McNeil? You - in white. Remember?
OteroLook, Rico. There's Flaherty, the bull. Things must be getting pretty hot. What's he want?
Big BoyWell, they don't exactly give it away with cigar coupons.
Big BoyNow, listen, Rico. I'm gonna talk to you, but you're not gonna hear a word I say, see? This is inside dope, and if it gets out, it'll be just too bad for somebody.
Caesar Enrico BandelloOtero, what did I tell you, huh? I knew it was coming. I knew he had his eyes on me all the time. And let me tell you something, Otero. It's not only Pete Montana that's through, but the Big Boy himself. He ain't what he used to be. Pretty soon, he won't be able to take it, and then - watch me.
Caesar Enrico BandelloDancing's all right for a sideline. It gives you a swell front. But it ain't my idea of a man's game.
Joe MassaraWhat's the difference, Rico? As long as I ain't kicking, why should you kick?
Caesar Enrico BandelloJoe, huh? I didn't think he cared enough. Well that was white of him all right. I oughta give him a chance on my next job.
Sgt. Tom Flaherty[taunting Rico on the phone]Say, why didn't you come to Sam's neck-stretching party, Rico? It was a big success.
Caesar Enrico Bandello[enraged]Funny guy, ain't ya Flaherty? Well, you ain't got much longer to laugh! I'm comin' after ya see, and I'm gonna put one in your dirty hide for every lyin' crack that you made about me in the papers, see? I'm gonna show ya who's gonna finish up in the gutter, I'll show ya!
Sam VettoriWhat's the matter with you birds? Don't you know how to act at a banquet? What do you think you are, a lot of gashouse yaps? Well, cut the chatter!
Sam VettoriWhat a fine pickle we're in. You and that rod of yours.
[knock at the door]
Bat CarillaFlaherty's downstairs, a couple of dicks with him. They're coming right up.