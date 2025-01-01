Sgt. Tom Flaherty So somebody finally put one in you.

Caesar Enrico Bandello Yeah, but they just grazed me though.

Sgt. Tom Flaherty The old man will be glad to hear it. He takes such an interest in you.

Caesar Enrico Bandello You tell him the cops couldn't get me no other way, so they hired a couple of gunmen.

Sgt. Tom Flaherty If I wasn't on the force I'd have done the job cheap.

Caesar Enrico Bandello Did you ever stop to think what you'd look like with a lily in your hand?