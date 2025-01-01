Menu
Kinoafisha Films Little Caesar Little Caesar Movie Quotes

Little Caesar Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Caesar Enrico Bandello Mother of Mercy! Is this the end of Rico?
[repeated line]
Caesar Enrico Bandello You can dish it out, but you got so you can't take it no more.
Sgt. Tom Flaherty Yeah, they'll have to build him a special noose to get that swelled head of his through.
Caesar Enrico Bandello When I get in a tight spot, I shoot my way out of it. Why sure. Shoot first and argue afterwards. You know, this game ain't for guys that're soft.
Caesar Enrico Bandello If you ain't out of town by tomorrow morning... you won't ever leave it except in a pine box.
Caesar Enrico Bandello I don't want no dancin'... I figure in makin' other people dance.
Sam Vettori McClure. You shot McClure. A million guys in this town and you had to pick the crime commissioner!
Sgt. Tom Flaherty This is your last chance, Rico. Are you coming out, or do you want to be carried out?
Sgt. Tom Flaherty So somebody finally put one in you.
Caesar Enrico Bandello Yeah, but they just grazed me though.
Sgt. Tom Flaherty The old man will be glad to hear it. He takes such an interest in you.
Caesar Enrico Bandello You tell him the cops couldn't get me no other way, so they hired a couple of gunmen.
Sgt. Tom Flaherty If I wasn't on the force I'd have done the job cheap.
Caesar Enrico Bandello Did you ever stop to think what you'd look like with a lily in your hand?
Sgt. Tom Flaherty No, I never did.
Caesar Enrico Bandello [reading newspaper] Underworld pays respects to Diamond Pete Montana.
Joe Massara Ah, what's that gotta do with the price of eggs?
Caesar Enrico Bandello Ain't nobody gonna leave this room. You guys are invited to this private party.
Undetermined Role Suppose we don't want to stay?
Caesar Enrico Bandello I wouldn't want to stop you for the world. Only these boys of mine have itching fingers.
Caesar Enrico Bandello We gotta stick together. There's a rope around my neck now and they only hang you once. If anyone gets yellow and squeals, my gun is gonna speak its piece.
Caesar Enrico Bandello [to photographers at the banquet who are about to take his picture] Come on boys, make it snappy! We ain't got all evening!
Caesar Enrico Bandello This is Rico speaking. Rico! R-I-C-O! Rico! Little Caesar, that's who! Listen, you crummy, flat-footed copper, I'll show you whether I've lost my nerve and my brains!
Caesar Enrico Bandello You want me, you're going to have to come and get me!
Little Arnie Lorch Do yourself a favor, will you, Rico? Leave your gat home on the piano the next job you pull. Yeah, park it next to your milk bottle.
Sam Vettori Hey, run your own mob, Arnie. I'll take care of mine.
Caesar Enrico Bandello Yeah, I'll park it. I don't need no cannon to take care of guys like you, Mr. Lorch.
Caesar Enrico Bandello I'm going to see Little Arnie tonight. If he's looking for trouble, why, that's what we got the most of.
Sam Vettori What am I gonna do?
Caesar Enrico Bandello Why don't you go and give yourself up? You're slipping, Sam.
Caesar Enrico Bandello Sam is through. Now you're through too.
Caesar Enrico Bandello I wish you birds wouldn't get drunk and raise Cain, because that's the way a lot of birds get bumped off.
Caesar Enrico Bandello You didn't quit. Nobody ever quit me. You're still in my gang. You got that? I don't care how many fancy skirts you have hanging on to you. That Jane's made a softy out of you.
Sam Vettori Hey, hey, hey, watsa matter with you birds? Don'tcha know how to act at a bankit?
Joe Massara I've got to hand it to you Rico. The old bean's workin' all the time.
Caesar Enrico Bandello [reading newspaper headline] Underworld pays respect to Diamond Pete Montana.
Joe Massara What's that got to do with the price of eggs?
Caesar Enrico Bandello Plenty. Diamond Pete Montana. He don't have to waste his time on cheap gas stations. He's somebody. He's in the big town, doing things in a big way. And look at us. Just a couple of nobodies. Nothin'!
Joe Massara Yeah, there's money in the big town, all right. And the women. Good times, somethin' doin' all the time. Excitin' things, you know. Gee, the clothes I could wear.
Caesar Enrico Bandello Money's all right, but it ain't everything. Be somebody. Look hard at a bunch of guys and know that they'll do anything you tell them. Have your own way or nothing. Be somebody!
Caesar Enrico Bandello You know, this was our last stand in this burg. We're pulling out.
Joe Massara Where are we going?
Caesar Enrico Bandello East. Where things break big!
Caesar Enrico Bandello So I beat it east, like I told you. That's all there is to it. I wanna run with your mob, if you'll let me. What do you say? You won't be sorry for letting me in, Mr. Vettori. I'll shoot square with you. I'll do anything you say. I ain't afraid of nothing.
Sam Vettori You think you're a hard guy, huh?
Caesar Enrico Bandello There's nothing soft about me. Nothing yellow. I don't quit.
Sam Vettori I guess you're good with a rod too?
Caesar Enrico Bandello Quick with it! That's what I am and sure.
Sam Vettori Well, that don't go around here. That's old stuff. This ain't the sticks.
Caesar Enrico Bandello Yeah, I get you.
Sam Vettori All right. You stick around. But, remember, I'm the boss! And I give all the orders. And when we split, we split *my* way. - And no squawks. You get me?
Caesar Enrico Bandello Yeah, sure, Mr. Vettori.
Caesar Enrico Bandello I want to thank you, fellas, for this here banquet. It sure is swell. The liquor is good, so they tell me. But I don't drink it, myself. And the food don't leave nothing to be desired. Well, I guess we're all having a swell time and it sure is good to see all you gents with your molls here.
Sam Vettori All right, come on in, meet the boys.
Caesar Enrico Bandello Sure.
Sam Vettori Oh, they're 100 percent, all right. Every one of 'em. There's Tony Passa. Can drive a car better than any mug in the town. Otero. He's little, but he's the goods all right. Bat Carilla. Killer Peppi. Kid Bean. And this one here, Scabby. What a smart guy he is.
Sam Vettori Boys! Come on, Tony. Wake up. I want you to meet a new guy what's gonna be with us. This is, eh, eh...
Caesar Enrico Bandello Caesar Enrico Bandello.
Sam Vettori Oh, Little Caesar, huh?
Caesar Enrico Bandello Yeah, sure.
Pete Montana Now, listen, boys. Watch this guy McClure - what's head of the new crime commission. He's putting the screws on, and make no mistake about it. Now, the Big Boy wants me to tell you guys to put the chains on your gorillas for the next few months. Because if any of them go too far, it'll be just too bad.
Little Arnie Lorch I've never seen nobody the Big Boy couldn't get to. He can fix anything. That's why he's the Big Boy. This bird McClure will be pie for him. He'll twist him around his little finger.
Pete Montana Don't kid yourself. Nobody's squaring nothing with McClure. Not even the Big Boy! Small jobs, that's different. We could spring guys for them. But shooting? No, sir!
Joe Massara You gotta get me out of this, Rico. You gotta! I don't want to - Well, don't you see, I'm working steady now, and - Can't a guy ever say he's through?
Caesar Enrico Bandello You're gonna be in on this, and you'll like it. The time is to be sharp midnight on New Year's Eve.
Sgt. Tom Flaherty Someone knocked off Alvin McClure over at the Bronze Peacock.
Sam Vettori McClure? No, that's terrible. Some guys are sure careless with the lead, all right. What a tough break for Arnie.
Sgt. Tom Flaherty It's gonna be a tough break for a lot of birds.
Mrs. Passa You stay out late nights, you drink a lot of wine.
Tony Passa Leave me alone.
Mrs. Passa Oh, listen, Antonio, l - - I have some spaghetti for you on the stove. If you feel better, eat a-some. Yes? It do you - good. You used to be a good boy, Antonio. Remember when you sing in the church? In the choir with Father McNeil? You - in white. Remember?
Otero Look, Rico. There's Flaherty, the bull. Things must be getting pretty hot. What's he want?
Caesar Enrico Bandello He's just stalling. They ain't got a thing on me!
De Voss Oh, Arnie, are you fellas going to start another scrap? What's the use of my paying heavy dues for protection if there's no peace?
Sgt. Tom Flaherty I've been in this game many years and I put the cuffs on a lot of mugs. Someday, you and I are gonna take a ride, Rico, and when we do, I'll have the cuffs on you too.
Caesar Enrico Bandello No buzzard like you will ever put any cuffs on Rico!
Sgt. Tom Flaherty I'm gonna get that swell-headed mug if it's the last thing I ever do.
Caesar Enrico Bandello Well. I didn't think he cared enough. Well, that was white of him, all right.
Caesar Enrico Bandello I'm going to see Little Arnie tonight. If he's looking for trouble, why, that's what we got the most of. I want Killer Peppi, Otero, Kid Bean and Bat to go with me.
Caesar Enrico Bandello There ain't no use in being scared of any of these big guys. The bigger they come, the harder they fall. Yeah. I ain't doing so bad in this business so far.
Caesar Enrico Bandello Well, some joint you got here.
Big Boy It'll do.
Caesar Enrico Bandello I bet all this trick furniture set you back plenty, huh?
Big Boy Well, they don't exactly give it away with cigar coupons.
Big Boy Now, listen, Rico. I'm gonna talk to you, but you're not gonna hear a word I say, see? This is inside dope, and if it gets out, it'll be just too bad for somebody.
Caesar Enrico Bandello Otero, what did I tell you, huh? I knew it was coming. I knew he had his eyes on me all the time. And let me tell you something, Otero. It's not only Pete Montana that's through, but the Big Boy himself. He ain't what he used to be. Pretty soon, he won't be able to take it, and then - watch me.
Caesar Enrico Bandello Dancing's all right for a sideline. It gives you a swell front. But it ain't my idea of a man's game.
Joe Massara What's the difference, Rico? As long as I ain't kicking, why should you kick?
Caesar Enrico Bandello Who's kicking?
Caesar Enrico Bandello I kind of took pride in you, Joe - brought you into the gang, pushed you ahead. But now you're getting to be a sissy.
Caesar Enrico Bandello I don't want to forget, Joe. You're my pal. We started off together, didn't we? We've got to keep going along together. Who else do I got to give a hang about?
Title Card Rico continued to take care of himself, his hair and his gun - - with excellent results.
Joe Massara You lay off Olga.
Caesar Enrico Bandello I ain't laying off. I'm after her! One of us has to lose, and it ain't gonna be me. There's ways of stopping that dame!
Joe Massara You're crazy. Leave her out of this!
Caesar Enrico Bandello She's through. She outta the way. That's what she is.
Joe Massara You're lying. You wouldn't dare!
Caesar Enrico Bandello I wouldn't, would I? I'll show you!
Joe Massara Rico, listen. I love her. We're in love with one another. Don't that mean nothing to you?
Caesar Enrico Bandello Nothing. Less than nothing. Love. Soft stuff! When she's got you, you ain't no good for anything.
Caesar Enrico Bandello We don't want no softies spilling things!
Joe Massara I won't spill anything, if you're scared of that. You think I want my neck stretched?
Caesar Enrico Bandello Well, you know too much. I ain't gonna take any chances. You're hanging around with me, see?
Joe Massara No, I'm not.
Caesar Enrico Bandello All right. You go back to that dame - and it's suicide. Suicide for both of you.
Olga Stassoff That gang must go. Rico must go. I want my happiness, Joe. I want you. We'll never have peace till Rico's gone.
Joe Massara It's the rope for me.
Sgt. Tom Flaherty Round up that Palermo gang. I got enough on them to use a mile of rope. Shoot the cars right out, and above all, get Rico.
Otero You should have plugged Joe.
Caesar Enrico Bandello And the dame.
Caesar Enrico Bandello This is what I get for liking a guy too much.
Sgt. Tom Flaherty Put the cuffs on him.
Sam Vettori You ain't got nothing on me.
Sgt. Tom Flaherty Nothing but the bracelets.
Caesar Enrico Bandello Why, you dirty, thieving old hag!
Caesar Enrico Bandello You'll have to come and get me.
Sgt. Tom Flaherty You'd better be a nice boy, Rico, and come out.
Caesar Enrico Bandello You heard me! If you want me, come and get me!
Caesar Enrico Bandello Joe, huh? I didn't think he cared enough. Well that was white of him all right. I oughta give him a chance on my next job.
Sgt. Tom Flaherty [taunting Rico on the phone] Say, why didn't you come to Sam's neck-stretching party, Rico? It was a big success.
Caesar Enrico Bandello [enraged] Funny guy, ain't ya Flaherty? Well, you ain't got much longer to laugh! I'm comin' after ya see, and I'm gonna put one in your dirty hide for every lyin' crack that you made about me in the papers, see? I'm gonna show ya who's gonna finish up in the gutter, I'll show ya!
Sam Vettori What's the matter with you birds? Don't you know how to act at a banquet? What do you think you are, a lot of gashouse yaps? Well, cut the chatter!
Sam Vettori What a fine pickle we're in. You and that rod of yours.
[knock at the door]
Bat Carilla Flaherty's downstairs, a couple of dicks with him. They're coming right up.
