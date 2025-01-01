Menu
Kinoafisha Films King Cobra King Cobra Movie Quotes

King Cobra Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Sean Paul Lockhart All right, let's fuck.
Harlow I don't care about that shit. Two tears in the bucket. Motherfuck it.
Stephen You look, uh, you look great.
Sean Paul Lockhart Thanks, you look good, too.
Stephen Oh, no. I'm a... I'm an old man.
Sean Paul Lockhart Old men can look good, too.
Stephen How old are you?
Sean Paul Lockhart Eighteen.
Stephen Eighteen! I had to double-check that ID a couple times, didn't I?
Stephen Say I fucked you better than he did.
Sean Paul Lockhart You fucked me better than he did. Happy?
Stephen Thank you.
[first lines]
Stephen Oh, why don't you come on in and have a seat?
Stephen Turn it down!
Sean Paul Lockhart If it's too loud, you're too old!
