Kinoafisha
Films
King Cobra
King Cobra Movie Quotes
King Cobra Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
[last lines]
Sean Paul Lockhart
All right, let's fuck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harlow
I don't care about that shit. Two tears in the bucket. Motherfuck it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephen
You look, uh, you look great.
Sean Paul Lockhart
Thanks, you look good, too.
Stephen
Oh, no. I'm a... I'm an old man.
Sean Paul Lockhart
Old men can look good, too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephen
How old are you?
Sean Paul Lockhart
Eighteen.
Stephen
Eighteen! I had to double-check that ID a couple times, didn't I?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephen
Say I fucked you better than he did.
Sean Paul Lockhart
You fucked me better than he did. Happy?
Stephen
Thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Stephen
Oh, why don't you come on in and have a seat?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephen
Turn it down!
Sean Paul Lockhart
If it's too loud, you're too old!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
