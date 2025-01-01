Menu
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine Movie Quotes

Himself - Narrator In the end I was left with the same question with which I began this journey: Why did so many strangers weep for Steve Jobs? It is just simple to say it was because he gave us products we love, without asking why we love them the way we do. It is too simple even to conclude that we love them because they connect us to a wider world and the people in our lives that are far away. Because these machines isolate us too. Perhaps the contradictory nature of our experience with these gadgets, narrates the contradictions of Jobs himself: He was an artist who sought perfection, but could never found peace. He had the focus of a monk, but none of the empathy. He offered us freedom, but only within his closed garden to which he held the key.
