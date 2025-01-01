Self - professor The Swedish theory of love. What does it say? It says that all the authentic human relationships, right, have to be based on the fundamental *in*dependence between people. A woman who's dependent on her man: how do we know that either one of them are voluntarily in that relationship, rather because of dependency relations, financial needs. Children have very extensive children rights. Elderly are no longer dependent on the goodwill of their adult children. The ideal family in Sweden then is made up of adult individuals that are fundamentally independent, working for themselves.