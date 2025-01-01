VoiceoverLook, a star The soul of us all. Our star that lights up the sky. An infinite point A pinprick In the depths of the night That separates Heaven from Earth Big, as big As faith in man Faith in God Faith in faith Like the truth Extinct for centuries
VoiceoverI know God exists, I do. I just forget about him now and then. We all forget about him now and then, but he also forgets about us now and then.
SchrobberbeeckI'd rather be a nutcase and happy than unhappy like you.
SuskewietThey weren't fairground people, they weren't crooks. They were the Holy family. i'm sure of it. I witnessed the nativity. Why doesn't anybody believe me? Can you see the wind? No, and yet it is there. It tears down the trees and it ripples the surface of the water. It works the way Angels do. I don't want to scare people, I just want to tell them how beautiful God has made the Earth.