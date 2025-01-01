TroyLike you? I go outta here every morning, I bust my butt 'cause I like you? You're about the biggest fool I ever saw. A man is supposed to take care of his family. You live in my house, feed your belly with my food, put your behind on my bed because you're my son. It's my duty to take care of you, I owe a responsibility to you, I ain't got to like you! Now, I gave everything I got to give you! I gave you your life! Me and your Mama worked out between us and liking your black ass wasn't part of the bargain! Now don't you go through life worrying about whether somebody like you or not! You best be makin' sure that they're doin' right by you! You understand what I'm sayin'?
BonoSome people build fences to keep people out, and other people build fences to keep people in.
[from trailer]
TroyIt's not easy for me to admit that I've been standing in the same place for eighteen years!
RoseWell, I've been standing with you! I gave eighteen years of my life to stand in the same spot as you!
RoseI took all my feelings, my wants and needs and dreams, and I buried them inside you. I planted a seed and watched and prayed over it. I planted myself inside you and waited to bloom! And it didn't take me no 18 years to realize the soil was hard and rocky, and it wasn't never gonna bloom!
RoseI'll take care of your baby for you. 'Cause, like you say, she innocent. You can't visit the sins of the father upon the child. Motherless child's got a hard time.
TroyWhen he turned to face me, I knew why the devil never come and get him 'cause he was the devil himself. I don't know what happened. I woke up, laying there by the creek, and Blue, this old dog we had, he was licking my face. Both my eyes were swoll shut. I thought I was blind, I couldn't see nothing. I just laid there and cried. And I didn't know what I was gonna do. But I knew the time had come for me to leave my daddy's house. Suddenly, the world got big, and it was a long time before I could cut it down to where I could handle it. Part of that cutting down was where I got to the place where I could feel him kicking in my blood, and I knew the only thing that separated us was a matter of a few years.I hope he's dead. I hope he found some peace.
Troy[around 12:15 Troy talking about Death]... and me and him
BonoJust moving on through. Searching out the New Land.That's what the old folks used to call it. See a fella moving around from place to place, woman to woman, they call it, Searching out the New Land.
BonoYou got more stories than the devil got sinners.
TroyOh, hell, I done seen him too. Done talked to the devil.
TroyYou got to take the crookeds with the straights.
TroyAll right, Mr. Death. I tell you what I'm gonna do. I'm gonna take and build me a fence around this yard, see? I'm gonna build me a fence around what belongs to me. And then I want you to stay on the other side. You stay over there till you're ready for me, then you come on. Bring your army, bring your sickle, bring your wrestling clothes. I ain't gonna fall down on my vigilance this time. You ain't gonna sneak up on me no more. When you ready for me, when the top of your list say Troy Maxson, then you come on up and knock on the front door. Ain't nobody else got nothing to do with this. This between you and me. Man to man! You stay on the other side of that fence till you ready for me!
RoseAnything he can't understand, he want to call it the devil.
TroyNow you tell me who you ever heard of gonna pull their own teeth with a pair of rusty pliers?
BonoThey're old folks. My granddaddy used to pull his teeth with pliers. They ain't had no dentists for colored folk back then.
TroyWell, get clean pliers. You understand? Clean pliers.
RoseGo on back in there, go to bed, and get up on the other side.
Troy[to Bono]Rose'll tell you. When I first met her, she ask me if I had gotten all that foolishness out of my system. I said: Baby, it's you and baseball, all what count to me. You hear me, Bono? And I meant it, too. She said: Which one come first? I said: Well, ain't no doubt it's baseball. But you stick and get old with me, and we'll both outlive this baseball! Am I right, Rose? And it's true.
Troy[to Cory]I don't care what nobody say. I'm the boss. You understand? I'm the boss around here. I do the only saying what counts.
TroyAin't nobody gonna hold his hand when he get out there in the world.
BonoI didn't know if I was gonna be in one place long enough to fix on 'em right as their daddy. I figured I was going searching, too.
TroyI spend my money where I'm treated right. I go down to Bella, say, I need a loaf of bread, I'll pay you Friday, she gives it to me. What sense that make when I got money to spend it somewhere else and ignore the person who done right by me? That ain't in the Bible.
BonoThey walk out their front door and take off down one road or another and just keep on walkin'. Just keep on walking till they come to something else. Ain't you never heard of nobody having the walking blues? Now, that's what you call it when you just take off like that.
TroyHe said nuthin'. He figured the nigger too dumb to know he carryin' a watermelon, he wouldn't get no sense out of 'im. Trying to hide that great big watermelon under his coat. Afraid to let the white man see him carry it on.