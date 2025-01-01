Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Fences Fences Movie Quotes

Fences Movie Quotes

Cory Hey pa!
Troy Hmm?
Cory Can I ask you a question?
[pause]
Cory How come you ain't never liked me?
Troy Like you? What law is there sayin' I got to like you?
Cory None.
Troy All right then. Don't you eat every day? Answer me when I talk to you! Don't you eat every day?
Cory Yeah...
Troy As long as you're in my house you put a "Sir" on the end of it when you talk to me.
Cory Yes, Sir.
Troy You eat every day?
Cory Yes, Sir.
Troy You got a roof over you head?
Cory Yes, Sir.
Troy Got clothes on your back?
Cory Yes, Sir.
Troy Why you think that is?
Cory 'Cause of you?
Troy [chuckles] Hell, I know it's 'cause of me. But why do you think that is?
Cory 'Cause you like me?
Troy Like you? I go outta here every morning, I bust my butt 'cause I like you? You're about the biggest fool I ever saw. A man is supposed to take care of his family. You live in my house, feed your belly with my food, put your behind on my bed because you're my son. It's my duty to take care of you, I owe a responsibility to you, I ain't got to like you! Now, I gave everything I got to give you! I gave you your life! Me and your Mama worked out between us and liking your black ass wasn't part of the bargain! Now don't you go through life worrying about whether somebody like you or not! You best be makin' sure that they're doin' right by you! You understand what I'm sayin'?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bono Some people build fences to keep people out, and other people build fences to keep people in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Troy It's not easy for me to admit that I've been standing in the same place for eighteen years!
Rose Well, I've been standing with you! I gave eighteen years of my life to stand in the same spot as you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose I took all my feelings, my wants and needs and dreams, and I buried them inside you. I planted a seed and watched and prayed over it. I planted myself inside you and waited to bloom! And it didn't take me no 18 years to realize the soil was hard and rocky, and it wasn't never gonna bloom!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Everything that boy do, he do for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose From right now, this child's got a mother. But you're a womanless man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Your daddy wanted you to be everything he wasn't, and at the same time, he wanted you to be everything he was.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Gabriel That's how that go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose I'll take care of your baby for you. 'Cause, like you say, she innocent. You can't visit the sins of the father upon the child. Motherless child's got a hard time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy When he turned to face me, I knew why the devil never come and get him 'cause he was the devil himself. I don't know what happened. I woke up, laying there by the creek, and Blue, this old dog we had, he was licking my face. Both my eyes were swoll shut. I thought I was blind, I couldn't see nothing. I just laid there and cried. And I didn't know what I was gonna do. But I knew the time had come for me to leave my daddy's house. Suddenly, the world got big, and it was a long time before I could cut it down to where I could handle it. Part of that cutting down was where I got to the place where I could feel him kicking in my blood, and I knew the only thing that separated us was a matter of a few years.I hope he's dead. I hope he found some peace.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy [around 12:15 Troy talking about Death] ... and me and him
[Death]
Troy commenced to wrestling... we wrestled for
[calculating with his fingers]
Troy ... carry the 6... three days and three nights
Bono [laughing hysterically]
Rose [cracking up laughing]
Troy [still telling story holding bottle of gin in his left hand as Bono and Rose still laughing]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Gabriel King of the Jungle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bono Just moving on through. Searching out the New Land.That's what the old folks used to call it. See a fella moving around from place to place, woman to woman, they call it, Searching out the New Land.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bono You got more stories than the devil got sinners.
Troy Oh, hell, I done seen him too. Done talked to the devil.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy You got to take the crookeds with the straights.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy All right, Mr. Death. I tell you what I'm gonna do. I'm gonna take and build me a fence around this yard, see? I'm gonna build me a fence around what belongs to me. And then I want you to stay on the other side. You stay over there till you're ready for me, then you come on. Bring your army, bring your sickle, bring your wrestling clothes. I ain't gonna fall down on my vigilance this time. You ain't gonna sneak up on me no more. When you ready for me, when the top of your list say Troy Maxson, then you come on up and knock on the front door. Ain't nobody else got nothing to do with this. This between you and me. Man to man! You stay on the other side of that fence till you ready for me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Anything he can't understand, he want to call it the devil.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy Now you tell me who you ever heard of gonna pull their own teeth with a pair of rusty pliers?
Bono They're old folks. My granddaddy used to pull his teeth with pliers. They ain't had no dentists for colored folk back then.
Troy Well, get clean pliers. You understand? Clean pliers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Go on back in there, go to bed, and get up on the other side.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy [to Bono] Rose'll tell you. When I first met her, she ask me if I had gotten all that foolishness out of my system. I said: Baby, it's you and baseball, all what count to me. You hear me, Bono? And I meant it, too. She said: Which one come first? I said: Well, ain't no doubt it's baseball. But you stick and get old with me, and we'll both outlive this baseball! Am I right, Rose? And it's true.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose I told you, a watched pot never boils.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bono Your daddy got a promotion on the rubbish. He gonna be the first colored driver. Ain't got to do nothin' but sit up there and read the paper, like them white fellas.
Lyons Hey, Pop, if you knew how to read, you'd be all right.
Bono Nah, nah. You mean if the nigger knew how to drive, he'd be all right.Been fighting with them people about driving and ain't even got a license.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy [building a fence in their yard] What does she want to keep out? She doesn't have anything that others want.
Bono Some build fences to keep people out. Others, to keep us in it. Rose wants to keep everyone together. She loves you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bono I don't know about that Indian part, but she damn sure big and healthy. Woman wear some big stockings.
[Troy laughs]
Bono Got them crazy big 'ol legs and hips *wide* as a Mississippi river.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy Legs don't mean nothing. You don't do nothing but push 'em out of the way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lyons See you, Uncle Gabe!
Gabriel Lyons! King of the Jungle!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy Only time I see this nigger is when he want something. That's the only time I see him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy You're living with a full count. Don't you strike out!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy I can't taste nothing no more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy [to Cory] I don't care what nobody say. I'm the boss. You understand? I'm the boss around here. I do the only saying what counts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy Ain't nobody gonna hold his hand when he get out there in the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bono I didn't know if I was gonna be in one place long enough to fix on 'em right as their daddy. I figured I was going searching, too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy I spend my money where I'm treated right. I go down to Bella, say, I need a loaf of bread, I'll pay you Friday, she gives it to me. What sense that make when I got money to spend it somewhere else and ignore the person who done right by me? That ain't in the Bible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cory Tell Mama I'll be back for my things.
Troy They'll be on the other side of that fence!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bono They walk out their front door and take off down one road or another and just keep on walkin'. Just keep on walking till they come to something else. Ain't you never heard of nobody having the walking blues? Now, that's what you call it when you just take off like that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabriel Better get ready for the Judgement morning
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabriel We must go to heaven.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Bono [riding their garbage truck job] Troy, you oughta stop that lyin'.
Troy I ain't lyin'. The nigger had a watermelon this big. Talkin' about "What watermelon, Mr. Rand?" I liked to fell out... "What watermelon, Mr. Rand?" And it's sittin' there bigger than life.
Bono What Mr. Rand said?
Troy He said nuthin'. He figured the nigger too dumb to know he carryin' a watermelon, he wouldn't get no sense out of 'im. Trying to hide that great big watermelon under his coat. Afraid to let the white man see him carry it on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more