Terminal Movie Quotes

Annie You can't smoke in here.
Bill Well, there's no one else in here.
Annie They're not smoking either, are they?
Annie There are two things in life for which we are never truly prepared... Twins.
Annie Where's your sense of adventure?
Bill Warm and dry, and congealing with my coffee.
Annie Are you being survived?
Bill I have no idea what that means.
Annie Wife, kids?
Bill Okay, you can't say that. It's "survived by"? It has no other grammatical context.
Annie Jesus, what are you, a dying English teacher?
Annie What's wrong?
Bill You don't want to know.
Annie I'm fascinated. Tell me.
Bill What's wrong with you?
Annie I have an unquenchable bloodlust for darkness and depravity.
Annie Bless me Father, for I have sinned.
Annie Me? I'm the switchblade in the garters, the stiletto in the stilettoes. I'm the surprise they never see coming. Who says mystery's a lost art?
[first lines]
Annie [narrating] There is a place like no other on Earth. A land full of wonder, mystery, and danger. Some say to survive it you need to be as mad as a hatter, which luckily... I am.
Bonnie [in confessional] Bless me, Father, for I have sinned.
Man Easy, sweetheart.
Bonnie [lights up]
Man I don't think you're supposed to smoke in here.
Bonnie Guess I've sinned again then.
Bill The 404 seems like an age away, and it's not time I'm trying to kill.
