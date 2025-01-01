Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Terminal
Terminal Movie Quotes
Terminal Movie Quotes
Annie
You can't smoke in here.
Bill
Well, there's no one else in here.
Annie
They're not smoking either, are they?
Annie
There are two things in life for which we are never truly prepared... Twins.
Annie
Where's your sense of adventure?
Bill
Warm and dry, and congealing with my coffee.
Annie
Are you being survived?
Bill
I have no idea what that means.
Annie
Wife, kids?
Bill
Okay, you can't say that. It's "survived by"? It has no other grammatical context.
Annie
Jesus, what are you, a dying English teacher?
Annie
What's wrong?
Bill
You don't want to know.
Annie
I'm fascinated. Tell me.
Bill
What's wrong with you?
Annie
I have an unquenchable bloodlust for darkness and depravity.
Annie
Bless me Father, for I have sinned.
Annie
Me? I'm the switchblade in the garters, the stiletto in the stilettoes. I'm the surprise they never see coming. Who says mystery's a lost art?
[first lines]
Annie
[narrating] There is a place like no other on Earth. A land full of wonder, mystery, and danger. Some say to survive it you need to be as mad as a hatter, which luckily... I am.
Bonnie
[in confessional] Bless me, Father, for I have sinned.
Man
Easy, sweetheart.
Bonnie
[lights up]
Man
I don't think you're supposed to smoke in here.
Bonnie
Guess I've sinned again then.
Bill
The 404 seems like an age away, and it's not time I'm trying to kill.
