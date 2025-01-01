Menu
Films
The Man Who Could Work Miracles
The Man Who Could Work Miracles Movie Quotes
The Man Who Could Work Miracles Movie Quotes
George McWhirter Fotheringay
As I want it, so it will be!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George McWhirter Fotheringay
You just stand there looking lovely, until I notice you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maggie Hooper
Oh Mr. Fotheringay, you're a healer. You've got the gift of healing.
George McWhirter Fotheringay
It ain't everything I've got.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Supt. Smithells
There's been a serious outbreak of miracles in the district, sir. Quite beyond anybody's experience!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Effie
I haven't the heart for lunch.
Maggie Hooper
Feeling ill?
Effie
Feeling freckled. Freckled all over!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
George McWhirter Fotheringay
I wonder what you'd do, if you could work miracles?
Toddy Beamish
I'd make this world a better place, within reason.
George McWhirter Fotheringay
There are one or two things I'd like to do myself.
Toddy Beamish
Ah, but you won't ever 'ave the chance.
George McWhirter Fotheringay
No, I won't ever have the chance, now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Roland Young
Sophie Stewart
Joan Hickson
