The Man Who Could Work Miracles Movie Quotes

The Man Who Could Work Miracles Movie Quotes

George McWhirter Fotheringay As I want it, so it will be!
George McWhirter Fotheringay You just stand there looking lovely, until I notice you!
Maggie Hooper Oh Mr. Fotheringay, you're a healer. You've got the gift of healing.
George McWhirter Fotheringay It ain't everything I've got.
Supt. Smithells There's been a serious outbreak of miracles in the district, sir. Quite beyond anybody's experience!
Effie I haven't the heart for lunch.
Maggie Hooper Feeling ill?
Effie Feeling freckled. Freckled all over!
[last lines]
George McWhirter Fotheringay I wonder what you'd do, if you could work miracles?
Toddy Beamish I'd make this world a better place, within reason.
George McWhirter Fotheringay There are one or two things I'd like to do myself.
Toddy Beamish Ah, but you won't ever 'ave the chance.
George McWhirter Fotheringay No, I won't ever have the chance, now.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Roland Young
Roland Young
Sophie Stewart
Joan Hickson
