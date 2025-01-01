[first lines]

[narrating]

I am a headhunter and I am the purest form of salesman alive. I sell the American dream. I make money out of thin air, smoke, whole cloth. I stand on the shoulders of giants, the hardest of hardened salesmen. Tin men, Bible salesmen, slum realtors. We're a wolf pack of commissioned phone jockeys working 70 hours a week without a net. You hit, you hit big. You blank, and the repo man's tailgating the minivan at the grocery store. This job is a desk, a phone, a chair, and your ass.