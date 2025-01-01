Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films High School High School Movie Quotes

High School Movie Quotes

Male Authority Figure It's nice to be individualistic, but there are certain places to be individualistic.
Female Student I didn't mean to be individualistic.
Male Authority Figure No, I'm not criticizing!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Male Teacher Do you know, uh, what the Department of Labor says should be the comfort level of a family of four? A man, a wife, and two children, what they should earn to be comfortable? Not! Moderately comfortable, not you know affluent, but just moderately comfortable in our society. You know what the figure is? Any idea what it is, Christine?
Christine [mumbles]
Male Teacher How much? It's a little over 9,000 dollars. So you can imagine-- you know what percent of the American population earns 9,000 dollars? It's not the majority.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more