Male Authority FigureIt's nice to be individualistic, but there are certain places to be individualistic.
Female StudentI didn't mean to be individualistic.
Male Authority FigureNo, I'm not criticizing!
Male TeacherDo you know, uh, what the Department of Labor says should be the comfort level of a family of four? A man, a wife, and two children, what they should earn to be comfortable? Not! Moderately comfortable, not you know affluent, but just moderately comfortable in our society. You know what the figure is? Any idea what it is, Christine?
Christine[mumbles]
Male TeacherHow much? It's a little over 9,000 dollars. So you can imagine-- you know what percent of the American population earns 9,000 dollars? It's not the majority.