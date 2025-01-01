Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Robin Hood
Robin Hood Movie Quotes
Marian
[Trying to persuade Robin]
If not you, who ? If not now, when ?
Marian
You call that a disguise?
Robin of Loxley
Well it fooled everybody else!
Yahya
You are only powerless if you believe you are powerless.
Yahya
You're as slow as the second coming.
Friar Tuck
I knew him when he was just another Lord of the Manor. A good life, an easy one - born with everything, want for nothing. What he didn't know was, what we are born into isn't always who we are.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Eve Hewson
Taron Egerton
Jamie Foxx
Tim Minchin
