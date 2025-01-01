Vernon Good morning. I'm Vernon. I'm Miss Brown's... uh, partner.

Gideon O'Brien Gideon O'Brien, landlord. We were just discussing the spectacular level of neglect relating to the 29-foot north-facing garden with lawns and well-stocked borders.

Vernon Yeah right. We're just about to get into the garden. That's a major priority. That's top of the list.

Gideon O'Brien I'm afraid it's too late for that. I shall have to ask you to vacate by the end of the month.

Vernon [to Bella] We're you expecting Mr. O'Brien this morning?

Bella Brown I wasn't.

[Back to O'Brien]

Vernon And you made an appointment?

Gideon O'Brien I beg your pardon?

Vernon Section 34 of the Property Act. A landlord must give clear warning if he wants to inspect the property.

Gideon O'Brien We'll come back later, then.

Vernon Can't do later. That's not convenient. A convenient date must be mutually agreed. That's Section 17c.

Gideon O'Brien Tomorrow, then.

Vernon Tomorrow's no good.

Gideon O'Brien Friday?

Vernon Friday... No, can't do Friday.

Gideon O'Brien Next Monday.

Vernon Next Monday's no good.

Gideon O'Brien All right, then, when?

Gideon O'Brien One calendar month's notice. Section 17c. You'll know that.