Kinoafisha Films This Beautiful Fantastic This Beautiful Fantastic Movie Quotes

Bella Brown Luna couldn't always fly, you know. Well, long ago, before the world was round, Luna and the rest of her species inhabited a... remote forest. They had... tiny little wings but were flightless. They foraged around on the forest floor and... kept themselves very much to themselves. Luna lost her parents at a very early age. They were taken from Luna... just like that. No explanation. Barely out of the nest, she was too young to know anything. She was such a worrier. Only coming out for food briefly when all the other animals had gone to sleep and the... the forest floor was bathed in moonlight. She was such a scrawny little thing. A loner. Well, life was passing by until one day Luna saw a kindly traveler holding a thing of... great wonder and beauty and... and... And that's it... for now.
Bella Brown Mesmerized, Luna couldn't help but think about the peony. Luna asked the traveler where he got the beautiful flower. "There are many," the traveler said. "From the top of the mountain, you can see thousands... a sea of petals that will make your heart sing, for it's a beautiful sight." "But how will I get to the top of the mountain? I can't fly and I only come out at night." But the traveler had heard this before. "You seek the rarest flower from the top of the tallest mountain in the world. If you want to see them enough, you will." Luna was scared and excited, in equal measure. "I think I will find my mother and father there." The traveler smiled. "You have much to learn, child. Are you sure you want to continue on this perilous quest?"
Bella Brown But Luna knew that whatever obstacle stood in her way, her quest could not fail. She had been greatly inspired by the words of the wonderful traveller. He would stand by her.
Bella Brown Then, one night, alone in the forest, Luna resolved to find the magic flowers herself, even if it meant confronting terrifying demons. She had nothing left to lose.
Bella Brown And as Luna drank in the view, she was filled with something quite magical. In the distance she could see the southern shore of the Caspian Sea, which isn't a sea at all but actually the biggest lake in the world. Luna thanked the traveler. "Oh, it's nothing. You haven't done the hard part yet." "Really?" said Luna. "Now, you must believe," said the traveler. And he pushed Luna off the mountain. Luna screamed to the traveler, "Why did you do that? I can't fly." "Says who?" he replied. And the wind lifted Luna off the mountain and she soared. "Can you see them now?" yelled the traveler. "Yes," said Luna, gliding through the air with the wind whistling between her wings. "I can see thousands of them." And for the first time in a hundred years, the traveler allowed himself a smile.
Alfie Stephenson I can't forgive this, you have squandered everything nature has given you.
Bella Brown You know, I believed those things you said.
Alfie Stephenson Why would you say that?
Bella Brown Vernon told me how many times he's heard the exact same stories. Shame on you.
Alfie Stephenson You should doubt only a man who changes his story. I only repeat myself in the vague hope that one day somebody will actually hear me.
Alfie Stephenson Here. Helianthus. Giant sunflower. Start off with them, they are incredibly beautiful. They need a lot of light and heat. They follow the arc of the sun from dawn until dusk, extracting maximum energy from every day. It's a very... a very clever plant. Think about that.
Vernon Good morning. I'm Vernon. I'm Miss Brown's... uh, partner.
Gideon O'Brien Gideon O'Brien, landlord. We were just discussing the spectacular level of neglect relating to the 29-foot north-facing garden with lawns and well-stocked borders.
Vernon Yeah right. We're just about to get into the garden. That's a major priority. That's top of the list.
Gideon O'Brien I'm afraid it's too late for that. I shall have to ask you to vacate by the end of the month.
Vernon [to Bella] We're you expecting Mr. O'Brien this morning?
Bella Brown I wasn't.
Vernon Right.
[Back to O'Brien]
Vernon And you made an appointment?
Gideon O'Brien I beg your pardon?
Vernon Section 34 of the Property Act. A landlord must give clear warning if he wants to inspect the property.
Gideon O'Brien We'll come back later, then.
Vernon Can't do later. That's not convenient. A convenient date must be mutually agreed. That's Section 17c.
Gideon O'Brien Tomorrow, then.
Vernon Tomorrow's no good.
Gideon O'Brien Friday?
Vernon Friday... No, can't do Friday.
Gideon O'Brien Next Monday.
Vernon Next Monday's no good.
Gideon O'Brien All right, then, when?
Gideon O'Brien One calendar month's notice. Section 17c. You'll know that.
Gideon O'Brien There will be repercussions, Miss Brown. If this garden's not fixed, you're out on the street. You have exactly one month from today.
Alfie Stephenson [about his garden] It's a world of beautifully ordered chaos. No, no, that's chaos, not calamity, Miss Brown. Because if you don't understand the difference, we won't go very far.
[first lines]
Alfie Stephenson [narrating] Bella Brown. Well, what can I say? There was nothing normal about the girl. It's a miracle she survived at all after her arrival in the world.
Alfie Stephenson They say she would have perished if it hadn't of been for the ducks. Sat on her like an egg, they did. Treated her as one of their own. She was finally discovered by one of those ancient lunatics who frequent the parks of our city, and seem to enjoy hypothermia.
Alfie Stephenson She grew into the oddest of oddballs, terrified by the unpredictability of nature, and flora in particular. Where on earth that came from, I dread to think.
Alfie Stephenson She's always had a preoccupation with order, that would have tried the patience of a saint, never mind the nuns at Saint Fedelma's. It's an insular and solitary world for Miss Brown, just her and her books.
Alfie Stephenson Hers was a story just waiting to be told. But the obsessive little world she created meant that this was one book that remained firmly shut. I'm not a religious man but I believe someone sent her here to test us.
