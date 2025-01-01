Vernon
Good morning. I'm Vernon. I'm Miss Brown's... uh, partner.
Gideon O'Brien
Gideon O'Brien, landlord. We were just discussing the spectacular level of neglect relating to the 29-foot north-facing garden with lawns and well-stocked borders.
Vernon
Yeah right. We're just about to get into the garden. That's a major priority. That's top of the list.
Gideon O'Brien
I'm afraid it's too late for that. I shall have to ask you to vacate by the end of the month.
Vernon
[to Bella] We're you expecting Mr. O'Brien this morning?
[Back to O'Brien]
Vernon
And you made an appointment?
Gideon O'Brien
I beg your pardon?
Vernon
Section 34 of the Property Act. A landlord must give clear warning if he wants to inspect the property.
Gideon O'Brien
We'll come back later, then.
Vernon
Can't do later. That's not convenient. A convenient date must be mutually agreed. That's Section 17c.
Gideon O'Brien
Tomorrow, then.
Gideon O'Brien
Friday?
Vernon
Friday... No, can't do Friday.
Gideon O'Brien
Next Monday.
Gideon O'Brien
All right, then, when?
Gideon O'Brien
One calendar month's notice. Section 17c. You'll know that.
Gideon O'Brien
There will be repercussions, Miss Brown. If this garden's not fixed, you're out on the street. You have exactly one month from today.