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Poster of Tomorrow
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Tomorrow
7.9

Tomorrow

, 2015
Demain
France / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Tomorrow
7.9

Synopsis

Climate is changing. Instead of showing all the worst that can happen, this documentary focuses on the people suggesting solutions and their actions.

Cast

Anthony Barnosky
Self
Olivier De Schutter
Self
Cyril Dion
Self
Emmanuel Druon
Self
Jan Gehl
Self
Elizabeth Hadly
Self
Charles Hervé-Gruyer
Self
Perrine Hervé-Gruyer
Self
Rob Hopkins
Self
Mélanie Laurent
Mélanie Laurent
Self
Director Cyril Dion, Mélanie Laurent
Writer Cyril Dion
Composer Fredrika Stahl
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 22 April 2016
World premiere 11 November 2015
Release date
3 June 2016 Austria
6 January 2016 Belgium
27 May 2016 Canada
11 August 2016 Colombia
11 August 2016 Denmark
13 May 2016 Finland
2 December 2015 France
1 June 2016 Germany
28 July 2016 Hong Kong
6 October 2016 Italy
23 December 2016 Japan
26 August 2016 Mexico
21 April 2016 Netherlands
16 July 2016 New Zealand
25 December 2015 Poland
21 July 2016 Portugal
14 May 2016 Singapore
29 April 2016 Spain
14 October 2016 Sweden
6 May 2016 Switzerland
25 November 2016 Taiwan
14 April 2017 USA
26 November 2016 Ukraine
MPAA G
Worldwide Gross $11,291,395
Production Move Movie, Mars Films, Mely Productions
Also known as
Demain, Tomorrow, Mañana, Amanhã, Tomorrow - Die Welt ist voller Lösungen, Завтра, Demà, Domani, Holnap, I morgen, Imorgon, Mâine, Nasze jutro, TOMORROW パーマネントライフを探して, Tomorrow: kohti parempaa huomista, Ziua de mâine, 明天

Film rating

7.9
Rate 15 votes
7.9 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Jeremy Rifkin In Germany, the vast majority of the electricity being generated is by small players in electricity cooperatives, which are democratic managed institutions.
[sic]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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