David Lynch: The Art Life Movie Quotes

David Lynch Philadelphia was kind of a poor man's New York City, so it was a weird town. It was kind of a mean town. One woman, who was my neighbour, *reeked* of urine and she was a complete racist. There was another woman, who was totally crazy. She was a neighbour. Lived down the street with her parents. And she would go around the backyard on her hands and knees and squawk like a chicken and say, "I'm a chicken! I'm a chicken!" And squawk and squawk and go around and around in this tall white grass in her backyard. She came up to me one day on the street and she said, "Oh, my nipples hurt!" And she was squeezing her-her breast and standing in front of me squeezing and shaking. "My nipples hurt!"
David Lynch When you're doing a painting or whatever... sometimes the past conjures ideas. The past colours them.
David Lynch [on his father's reaction to his artwork] He misunderstood my experiments for some kind of, like, diabolical, you know, man who needs serious help mentally and probably emotionally.
David Lynch I was painting a painting about four-foot square, and it was mostly black but it had some green plant leaves coming out of the black. And I was sitting back, probably taking a smoke, looking at it, and from the painting I heard a wind, and the green started moving. And I thought, "oh, a moving painting, but with sound." And that idea stuck in my head. A moving painting.
