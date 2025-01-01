Philadelphia was kind of a poor man's New York City, so it was a weird town. It was kind of a mean town. One woman, who was my neighbour, *reeked* of urine and she was a complete racist. There was another woman, who was totally crazy. She was a neighbour. Lived down the street with her parents. And she would go around the backyard on her hands and knees and squawk like a chicken and say, "I'm a chicken! I'm a chicken!" And squawk and squawk and go around and around in this tall white grass in her backyard. She came up to me one day on the street and she said, "Oh, my nipples hurt!" And she was squeezing her-her breast and standing in front of me squeezing and shaking. "My nipples hurt!"