Jonathan Harker Seize him. That man murdered the Count.

Town official Have you done that? With this stake?

Van Helsing Yes. But for an urgent reason.

Town official That is for a Court to decide. You're under arrest, Dr. Helsing. Arrest this man.

Clerk Arrest? You're asking me to arrest him?

Town official Yes.

Clerk I'm not going to make the arrest.

Town official Then go get the police.

Clerk They've all gone.

Town official Then take him to the prison.

Clerk There's no one there to guard him any more.

Town official Then you must arrest him yourself. After all, you are a town employee.

Clerk Then how am I to do it? I need arms for it.

Town official Go on. Get on with it.

Clerk I can't. I'm unarmed.

Town official Nevertheless. You must arrest this man.

Van Helsing Where will you take me then?