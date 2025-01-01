Menu
Nosferatu the Vampyre Movie Quotes

Count Dracula [subtitled version] Time is an abyss... profound as a thousand nights... Centuries come and go... To be unable to grow old is terrible... Death is not the worst... Can you imagine enduring centuries, experiencing each day the same futilities...
Count Dracula The absence of love is the most abject pain.
Count Dracula [Hearing howling] Listen...
[More howling]
Count Dracula Listen. The children of the night make their music.
Count Dracula Death is not the worst. There are things more horrible than death.
Warden The patient that came in yesterday is having a fit.
Van Helsing Which one?
Warden The one that bit the cow.
Lucy Harker Faith is the faculty in men which enables us to believe things we know to be untrue.
Jonathan Harker Seize him. That man murdered the Count.
Town official Have you done that? With this stake?
Van Helsing Yes. But for an urgent reason.
Town official That is for a Court to decide. You're under arrest, Dr. Helsing. Arrest this man.
Clerk Arrest? You're asking me to arrest him?
Town official Yes.
Clerk I'm not going to make the arrest.
Town official Then go get the police.
Clerk They've all gone.
Town official Then take him to the prison.
Clerk There's no one there to guard him any more.
Town official Then you must arrest him yourself. After all, you are a town employee.
Clerk Then how am I to do it? I need arms for it.
Town official Go on. Get on with it.
Clerk I can't. I'm unarmed.
Town official Nevertheless. You must arrest this man.
Van Helsing Where will you take me then?
Clerk I wonder myself. You're a prisoner, I think.
Count Dracula [subtitled version] Time is an abyss...
Count Dracula The document, the contract for the house, I will sign it immediately.
Jonathan Harker Yes, but we haven't settled the price.
Count Dracula It's a small matter between gentlemen. I accept whatever you find is just.
Lucy Harker The rivers continue to flow without us.
Count Dracula You don' know the half of it.
Count Dracula Ah, young man you're like the villagers who cannot place themselves in the soul of the hunter.
Lucy Harker God is far away when we need him.
Lucy Harker Salvation comes from ourselves alone. And you may rest assured that even the unthinkable will not deter me.
Lucy Harker Death surrounds us. We're all at his will. The rivers continue to flow without us. Time flies by. Even the stars they wander towards us in a very strange way. Only death is certain. Only death is cruel.
Count Dracula Death is cruelty against the unsuspecting. But that's not what I perceive as cruel. Cruel is when you can't die even if you want to. Give me some of your love...
