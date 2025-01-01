Town official
Have you done that? With this stake?
Van Helsing
Yes. But for an urgent reason.
Town official
That is for a Court to decide. You're under arrest, Dr. Helsing. Arrest this man.
Clerk
Arrest? You're asking me to arrest him?
Town official
Yes.
Clerk
I'm not going to make the arrest.
Town official
Then go get the police.
Clerk
They've all gone.
Town official
Then take him to the prison.
Clerk
There's no one there to guard him any more.
Town official
Then you must arrest him yourself. After all, you are a town employee.
Clerk
Then how am I to do it? I need arms for it.
Town official
Go on. Get on with it.
Clerk
I can't. I'm unarmed.
Town official
Nevertheless. You must arrest this man.
Van Helsing
Where will you take me then?
Clerk
I wonder myself. You're a prisoner, I think.