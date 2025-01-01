Winston ChurchillTurning once again to the question of invasion I would observe that there has never been a period in all these long centuries of which we boast, when an absolute guarantee against invasion could have been given to our people. I have, myself full confidence that if all do their duty, if nothing is neglected, and if the best arrangements are made, as they are being made, we shall prove ourselves once more able to defend our island home, to ride out the storm of war, and to outlive the menace of tyranny if necessary for years, if necessary alone. At any rate, that is what we are going to try to do. That is the resolve of His Majesty's Government every man of them. That is the will of Parliament and the nation. The British Empire and the French Republic, linked together in their cause and in their need, will defend to the death their native soil, aiding each other like good comrades to the utmost of their strength. Even though large tracts of Europe and many old and famous States have fallen or may fall into the grip of the Gestapo and all the odious apparatus of Nazi rule, we shall not flag or fail. We shall go on to the end. We shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our island whatever the cost may be. We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills. We shall never surrender, and if, which I do not for a moment believe, this island or a large part of it were subjugated and starving, then our Empire beyond the seas, armed and guarded by the British Fleet, would carry on the struggle, until, in God's good time, the New World, with all its power and might, steps forth to the rescue and the liberation of the old!
Winston Churchill[in his first speech as Prime Minister]But now one bond unites us all. To wage war until victory is won, and never to surrender ourselves to servitude and shame. Whatever the cost and the agony may be, conquer we must, as conquer we shall.
King George VIOne never knows what's going to come out of your mouth next. Something that'll flatter, something that'll wound.
Winston ChurchillMy e-emotions are unbridled. A wildness. In the blood. I share with my father. And my mother also. We lack the gift of temperance.
Viscount HalifaxThe deadly danger here is this romantic fantasy of fighting to the end. What is "the end" if not the destruction of all things? There's nothing heroic in going down fighting if it can be avoided. Nothing even remotely patriotic in death or glory if the odds are firmly on the former. Nothing inglorious in trying to shorten a war we are clearly losing.
Winston Churchill[riding the train]What are you all staring at? Have you never seen, uh, the prime minister ride the Underground before?
ClemmieHere is a woman who's always tired, for she lives a life where too much is required.
King George VI[to Churchill]I confess I had some reservations about you at first. But while some in this country dreaded your appointment, none dreaded it like Adolf Hitler. Whoever can strike fear into that brute's heart is worthy of all our trust.
Winston ChurchillThere is no doubt that if we falter at all in the leading of the nation we should all be hurled out of office.
Title CardHitler has invaded Czechoslovakia, Poland, Denmark, and Norway. 3 million German troops are now poised on the Belgian border, ready to conquer the rest of Europe. In Britain, Parliament has lost faith in its leader Neville Chamberlain. The search for a replacement has already begun...
Title CardAlmost all of the 300,000 troops at Dunkirk were carried home by Winston's Civilian Fleet.
Title CardNeville Chamberlain died six months later.
Title CardViscount Halifax was soon removed by Winston from the War Cabinet and sent to Washington.
Title CardOn 8th May, five years later, Britain and its allies would declare victory.
Title CardLater that year Winston was voted out of office in the General Election.
Elizabeth Layton[laughing at Churchill's picture in the newspaper]I'm not sure if you know this, but, um... t-t-the way you're doing your "V for victory" sign... well, in the poorer quarters, that gesture means something else.
Clement Atlee[on Neville Chamberlain]Owing to his years of inactivity and incompetence, we find him personally responsible... personally responsible for leaving this nation ruinously unprepared to face the present Nazi peril! We are at war, Mr. Speaker, at war. And leaving aside whether he is fit to be a leader in peacetime, he has proved himself incapable of leading us in wartime!
Winston ChurchillD'you know, I've never ridden a bus? I've never queued for bread. I believe I can boil an egg... but only because I've seen it done. The only time I tried riding the Underground was during the General Strike. Clemmie dropped me off at South Kensington station. I went down but got lost. I came straight back up! It was awful.
[Clemmie proposes that the family drink a toast to Winston who has just become Prime Minister]
Winston Churchill[raising his glass of champagne] Here's to... to not buggering it up.
AllTo not buggering it up!
[having accepted the post of Prime Minister, Churchill must now have regular meetings with the King]
Winston ChurchillHOW DARE YOU! Our troops were chewing barbed wire in Flanders and I saw it! Opening a second front, outflanking the Turks was a serious military idea and it could have damn well worked if the Admirals and the First Sea Lord hadn't dithered away the element of surprise!
ClemmieYes, well, my opportunity to do that passed a long time ago... .
Winston ChurchillThe German army controls every French port except Dunkirk here and Calais here to the west, where the garrison under Brigadier Nicholson is drawing fire and delaying the German advance on Dunkirk. At both points, our troops are encircled. Now, we are still trying to clear Dunkirk Harbor of wrecked ships so that we can then land the boats we need to get our-our boys off those beaches. But enemy aircraft is attacking us constantly. Our... our only hope in Dunkirk is thick cloud cover to thwart these attacks, but the skies remain clear. And even then, I am told we still need a-a-a miracle to get even 10% of our men out. Courage, Miss Layton. Courage.