[as Queen Victoria reaches for her stamp, Abdul grabs it for her instead]

Queen Victoria Thank you, Mr...

Abdul Karim Abdul. Abdul Karim.

[Queen Victoria continues to write her letters]

Abdul Karim I am always writing.

[Queen Victoria looks at him]

Abdul Karim In India, I'm writing, a-all day, every day.

Queen Victoria So in India, you are not a servant?

Abdul Karim No. In India, I'm writing in my very big book.

Queen Victoria You're writing a book?

Abdul Karim Yes. I'm writing every name, who they are, what they have done. This is my life. Every day, I'm writing, from morning to night.

Queen Victoria And this is fiction?

Abdul Karim No. It is the very truth.

Queen Victoria I don't understand. If you are an author, why are you here, uh, presenting me with the m... uh, with the m...

[Queen Victoria nods]

Abdul Karim It is my humble privilege to serve Her Majesty.

[Queen Victoria smiles, then continues to write her letters]

Abdul Karim I was the one who chose your carpets.

Abdul Karim Yes. The Viceroy asked Mr. Tyler, sir, but actually, it was me. Y-you have to have a very good eye for the carpets. Uh, like...

[walks to the carpet in front of the desk]

Abdul Karim This is a very nice one, for example. Very, very tight knots. The art of carpets, uh, came to India from Persia with the great Emperor Akbar. The s-skill of a carpet is to bring all the different kinds of threads together and weave something we can all stand on.

Queen Victoria You seem to know a great deal about it.

Abdul Karim My family were carpet makers, but now I write in the book. Life is like a carpet. We weave in and out to make a pattern.

Queen Victoria That is a very beautiful image.

Abdul Karim Look. Here is the bird of freedom, caught forever in the design.

Queen Victoria So, in India, you are a poet?

Abdul Karim No. In India, I make a ledger of the prisoners.