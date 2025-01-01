Cop in San Francisco Mr. Boyle, your license has been revoked. You're driving without a license, registration, or insurance. You've got four outstanding speeding tickets, all gone to warrant. You've got forty-three unpaid parking tickets!

Cop in San Francisco Nothing is legal about your car. Even your press card is out of date!

Richard Boyle [acts surprised, though he knows very well] My press card's out of date? Damned.

Cop in San Francisco I'm taking you in.