MaríaAnd you lie. You scheming scum! What is good or decent about you? What redemption can you expect?
Richard BoyleWell none I guess, but look... okay you got a point, I am a fucking weasel, there's no doubt about that. But think about this... If I went to church, I haven't been to church in thirty years, but if I went and I took confession, and with the communion together that'd be great! We could go to Archbishop Romero, you know he knows me, he likes me very much. I could become his Catholic worker, that'd be wonderful, I could get a little basket and collect coins...
Doctor RockVietnam, you know, Vietnam? I mean, we invading here, or what?
Female U.S. soldierI don't know what you're talking about. I was kinda young during all that. Look I got orders not to speak to the press, okay? And you're weird, so fuck off.
Richard BoyleIt is widely rumoured sir, that you are the head of the death squads terrorizing the countryside of the city!
Richard BoyleIs that why you're here, Colonel? Some kind of post-Vietnam experience like you need a rerun or something? You pour a hundred twenty million bucks into this place, you turn it into a military zone, so what, so you can have chopper parades in the sky?
Cop in San FranciscoMr. Boyle, your license has been revoked. You're driving without a license, registration, or insurance. You've got four outstanding speeding tickets, all gone to warrant. You've got forty-three unpaid parking tickets!
Doctor RockThat's the biggest fucking needle I ever saw!
Richard Boyle[drunkenly waves a blade at the thugs surrounding him]You're gonna have to fucking kill me. You ain't fucking taking me alive!
Richard BoyleYou let them close down the universities, you let them wipe out the best minds in the countries, you let them kill whoever they want, you let them wipe out the Catholic Church, you let them do it all because they aren't Commies! And that, Colonel, is bull shit!
Richard BoyleListen, I think it's gonna blow in El Salvador real soon. I thought if you guys could get me a new press card and two grand I could get you some pretty good stuff. What do ya say?
Pauline AxelrodWhat do you think? Rumour has it they ran the roadblock and there was an exchange of gunfire.
Major Maximiliano 'Max' CasanovaSenor, there are no death squads in El Salvador. The outrage of the people against the Communist threat cannot be stopped, or organized, by anyone.
Boyle's WifeWhat? You cannot walk in here like this!
Pauline AxelrodYou're real fucking pro, Boyle!
Army LieutenantFirst I'll take your arms, then I'll take your legs! Then I'll take your balls, sounds like a fun game?
Doctor Rock[doesn't understand the insults being spoken at him in Spanish]Yeah up yours too, Jack!
Richard Boyle[his last lines]You don't know what it's like in El Salvador! You have no idea! Maria! *Maria!*
Richard Boyle[about Archbishop Romero]Very good man. Man of the people, man of God. You know, Doc, they say this man's gonna win the Nobel Peace Prize.
Major Maximiliano 'Max' Casanova[in the commercial]As you well know, I stand for nationalism, law and order, and economic prosperity. More importantly, I stand for the church... and a peaceful Salvador!
Roberto[trying to get Boyle to pay his debt]I'm trying to run a restaurant, not a fucking bank!