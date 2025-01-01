The Invisible Man I give you a last chance to leave me alone.

Const. Jaffers Give ME a last chance? You've commited assualt, that's what you've done, and you can come along to the station with me. Come along now. Come quietly, unless you want me to put the handcuffs on.

The Invisible Man Stop where you are. You don't know what you're doing.

Const. Jaffers I know what I'm doing, all right. Come on

Man in Pub Get hold of him!

Man in Pub # 2 Lock him up!

The Invisible Man All right, you fools. You've brought it on yourselves! Everything would have come right if you'd only left me alone. You've driven me near madness with your peering through the keyholes and gaping through the curtains, and now you'll suffer for it! You're crazy to know who I am, aren't you? All right! I'll show you!

[the Invisible Man removes his rubber nose and goggles and throws them at his spectators]

The Invisible Man There's a souvenior for you, and one for you. I'll show you who I am - and WHAT I am!

[the Invisible Man, laughing maniacally, removes his bandages and fake hair]

Const. Jaffers Look! He's all eaten away!