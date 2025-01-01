DooleyAlright, let's get one thing straight: The woman is mine! Now we're both members of the animal kingdom. You know that and I know that. And we both know that this thing is really primal. So if you think you're such a badass you just try that one more time and you're gonna end up in a pet cemetary! You remember the movie Old Yeller? You remember when they shot him in the end? I didn't cry! Now come on!
[Dooley meets Jerry Lee]
BranniganThere he is, the best nose on the force. He could stick that snout in the wind right now and lead you to a stash in the middle of Tijuana.
DooleyListen, I gotta be up front with you. I got a real bad feeling about this dog.
BranniganHey, tough shit. That's all I got. Not I want you to take care.