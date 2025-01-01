Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films K-9 K-9 Movie Quotes

K-9 Movie Quotes

Tracy Do you know you have an animal growing out of your pants?
Dooley Thanks, hon. I also have a dog here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dooley Alright, let's get one thing straight: The woman is mine! Now we're both members of the animal kingdom. You know that and I know that. And we both know that this thing is really primal. So if you think you're such a badass you just try that one more time and you're gonna end up in a pet cemetary! You remember the movie Old Yeller? You remember when they shot him in the end? I didn't cry! Now come on!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Dooley meets Jerry Lee]
Brannigan There he is, the best nose on the force. He could stick that snout in the wind right now and lead you to a stash in the middle of Tijuana.
Dooley Listen, I gotta be up front with you. I got a real bad feeling about this dog.
Brannigan Hey, tough shit. That's all I got. Not I want you to take care.
Dooley Don't worry about the dog.
Brannigan It's not the dog I'm worried about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Jerry Lee has just single handedly taken out an entire bar of thugs who where roughing up Dooley]
Dooley I want you to know that I'm the officer in charge here, Michael Dooley not Jerry Lee.
Jerry Lee [looks at Dooley]
Dooley Don't you ever...
Dooley [pause] *ever* pull anything like that again, without talking to me first
Jerry Lee [puts his head down]
Dooley You lost it in there you know that, you lost control, we could be killed
[pause]
Dooley I needed you back here.
Jerry Lee [slowly lifts his head and looks at Dooley]
Dooley What if they ran out?
[pause]
Dooley You could've got them here.
Dooley You understand.
Jerry Lee [looks down]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Helicopter pilots are shooting up Dooley's car]
Dooley Well, it's not the Eyewitness News Team.
[Flames erupt underneath Dooley's car]
Dooley I think someone's mad at me.
[Dooley's car explodes]
Dooley DEFINITELY someone is mad at me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brannigan You think you got problems? I gotta to take my wife and kids on vacation. I've got a plane to catch in 3 hours.
Dooley Plane? You said plane?
Brannigan But I ain't gonna catch the plane because I gotta wait here for the SWAT team.
Dooley Can I have the dog if I get you on the plane? You're airborne, you're airborne!
Brannigan I'll tell you what, you get me on the plane and you can marry the goddamn dog!
Dooley You got it!
Brannigan Goddamn lunatic!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dooley [Dooley resolves a hostage situation by driving into it with his new car] Narcotics? Party of 12?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lyman Dooley, what is it about me that makes you so passionate?
Dooley Well, it's not your looks, Lyman. I guess it's your job.
Lyman And knowing your methods of law enforcement, I don't suppose that you have a search warrant?
Dooley Dog ate it. You can hang around his tail for an hour.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more