Professor Leonard Kleinrock [Recalling the first internet message] Now, what was that first message? Many people don't know this.

Professor Leonard Kleinrock All we wanted to do was log in from our computer to a computer 400 miles to the north up at Stanford Research Institute.

Professor Leonard Kleinrock To log in, you have to type "L O G" and that machine was smart enough to type the "I N".

Professor Leonard Kleinrock To make sure this was happening properly, we had our programmer and the programmer up north connected by a telephone handset, just to make sure it was going correctly.

Professor Leonard Kleinrock So Charlie typed the "L"

[Mimicking the conversation over the telephone handset]

Professor Leonard Kleinrock and said "You get the 'L'?"

Professor Leonard Kleinrock Bill said, "Yup, got the L."

Professor Leonard Kleinrock Typed 'O'.

Professor Leonard Kleinrock "You get the 'O'?"

Professor Leonard Kleinrock "Yup, got the 'O'."

Professor Leonard Kleinrock Typed in the 'G' and crash! The SRI computer crashed.