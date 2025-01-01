Menu
Kinoafisha Films Morgan! Morgan! Movie Quotes

Morgan! Movie Quotes

Morgan Delt [to Leoni] Do you really want little Napiers growing inside you?
Morgan Delt You know, I believe my mental condition is extremely illegal.
Morgan Delt You know, violence has a kind of dignity in a loving man. And I'm full of love. I shall punish you with love. Now where would you like love? In between your eyes or your teeth?
Morgan Delt [places skeleton on bed] Man is born to sorrow...
Morgan Delt Saw me old ma yesterday.
Leonie Delt And how is she?
Morgan Delt She refuses to de-Stalinise...
Mrs. Delt I'll never get my peace in this world. And I don't believe in the next.
Morgan Delt I've gone all *furry*!
Leonie Delt [upon unexpectedly finding Morgan in her house] Morgan!... You told me you were going to stay in Greece until after the divorce. You AGREED to that, Morgan.
Morgan Delt I got back yesterday...
Leonie Delt I gave you an ENORMOUS check, and you promised!
Morgan Delt Ah, nothing but ruins, Greece. YOU got me all excited about going there. And it wasn't exciting. I was there, and suddenly realized, I ought to be here, stop you from ruining your life.
Leonie Delt [quite exasperated] Oh, you...!
Morgan Delt Insecurity has made you very cunning - I'd say 'devious' if I didn't love you.
Leonie Delt You said you'd stay away until all this was over...
Morgan Delt [loudly cutting her off] ... until you got me neatly written off by the due legal processes of the State. No. I've thought it over. I've decided to come back for you. And what'd you mean by having our house torn to bits in my absence?
Leonie Delt "MY" house. I'm having it converted into flats. I'm going to make THOUSANDS out of it.
Morgan Delt Tick tock, poor mom, you are sitting on a bomb.
Morgan Delt Nothing in this world seems to live up to my best fantasies, except you.
Morgan Delt You don't know Leoni! She married me to achieve insecurity and you're trying to take it away from her. She won't thank you for that!
Morgan Delt Charles Napier! I cannot allow you to sleep with my wife. I don't like it. It makes me feel funny in my head.
Morgan Delt Argh, nothing but ruins, Greece. You'd got me all excited about going there.
Charles Napier The function of the nursery in marriage is to be occupied by children, not by the husband and wife.
Morgan Delt I went to see a psychiatrist today...
Leonie Delt If it's more money you want, there's twenty quid in my bag.
Morgan Delt ...He was fat, and extremely furry. Furry 'ands, furry suit... furry...
Morgan Delt Where has love got me? Where has gentleness got me? You know violence has a kind of dignity in a loving man. And I'm full of love.
Mrs. Delt [to Morgan] Look at you! Found yourself a rich woman, live in luxury on your backside...
Mrs. Delt [to Morgan] Your dad was onto you the day he drowned those kittens.
Morgan Delt There's no cause for alarm. Gorillas are good. They're big, but they're good.
Morgan Delt [speaking of "his" car] It is an island of sanity.
Policeman You ought to watch it!
Morgan Delt I know, but where is "it"?
Mrs. Delt I mean what *is* there in Greece?
Morgan Delt Is it the chromosomes, do you think, or is it England?
