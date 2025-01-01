Leonie Delt [upon unexpectedly finding Morgan in her house] Morgan!... You told me you were going to stay in Greece until after the divorce. You AGREED to that, Morgan.

Morgan Delt I got back yesterday...

Leonie Delt I gave you an ENORMOUS check, and you promised!

Morgan Delt Ah, nothing but ruins, Greece. YOU got me all excited about going there. And it wasn't exciting. I was there, and suddenly realized, I ought to be here, stop you from ruining your life.

Morgan Delt Insecurity has made you very cunning - I'd say 'devious' if I didn't love you.

Leonie Delt You said you'd stay away until all this was over...

Morgan Delt [loudly cutting her off] ... until you got me neatly written off by the due legal processes of the State. No. I've thought it over. I've decided to come back for you. And what'd you mean by having our house torn to bits in my absence?