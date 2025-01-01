Morgan DeltInsecurity has made you very cunning - I'd say 'devious' if I didn't love you.
Leonie DeltYou said you'd stay away until all this was over...
Morgan Delt[loudly cutting her off]... until you got me neatly written off by the due legal processes of the State. No. I've thought it over. I've decided to come back for you. And what'd you mean by having our house torn to bits in my absence?
Leonie Delt"MY" house. I'm having it converted into flats. I'm going to make THOUSANDS out of it.
Morgan DeltTick tock, poor mom, you are sitting on a bomb.
Morgan DeltNothing in this world seems to live up to my best fantasies, except you.
Morgan DeltYou don't know Leoni! She married me to achieve insecurity and you're trying to take it away from her. She won't thank you for that!
Morgan DeltCharles Napier! I cannot allow you to sleep with my wife. I don't like it. It makes me feel funny in my head.
Morgan DeltArgh, nothing but ruins, Greece. You'd got me all excited about going there.
Charles NapierThe function of the nursery in marriage is to be occupied by children, not by the husband and wife.